School Holiday Today, August 3, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-wise Rain Alert, IMD Weather Forecast and Latest District Updates

School Holiday Today, August 3, 2026: Check the latest state-wise updates on school closures due to heavy rainfall, IMD forecast, flood alerts, landslide risks, Kanwar Yatra-related holidays in Uttar Pradesh and Erode district holiday in Tamil Nadu.

School Holiday Today, August 3, 2026: Monsoon continues to impact many parts of India; students and parents are wondering whether schools will remain closed on Monday, August 3, 2026. While there is no nationwide school holiday, several states continue to witness heavy rainfall, waterlogging, flash floods and landslides, and district administrations are monitoring the situation. Apart from weather-related concerns, some districts in Uttar Pradesh will continue to observe school closures due to the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, while Erode district in Tamil Nadu will observe a local holiday. Parents and students are advised to check the latest notifications issued by their respective district administrations and schools before leaving for school. Kerala in Orange Alert: Heavy Rain Continues Across State

Kerala continues to witness intense monsoon activity, with the India Meteorological Department, IMD forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts over the next few days. Rain-related incidents, including waterlogging, rising river levels and the possibility of landslides in hilly regions, have prompted authorities to remain on high alert. IMD has also warned of strong surface winds in parts of the state and advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea.

While weather alerts remain in place, no statewide school holiday has been announced for August 4. Instead, district collectors will take a call on school and college closures based on local rainfall intensity and safety conditions. Students and parents are advised to regularly check official announcements issued by their respective district administrations, as holiday decisions may be declared at short notice depending on the evolving weather situation.

IMD Rainfall Forecast for August 3 The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall over many parts of western, central, and northern India. Coastal regions, hilly states and parts of central India are expected to receive heavy rainfall, increasing the possibility of localised flooding, traffic disruptions and temporary school holidays in affected districts. As weather conditions can change rapidly, district collectors may announce school holidays based on local rainfall intensity and public safety. Delhi-NCR Rain Update: Heavy Rainfall Raises Possibility of School Holiday on August 3 Delhi-NCR is witnessing heavy rainfall today, leading to waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and disruptions in many parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that active monsoon conditions will continue, with heavy rainfall likely over Delhi, Haryana and adjoining areas on August 3, authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Although no official announcement has been made regarding school closures in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad or Faridabad, there is a high possibility that district administrations may take precautionary decisions if heavy rainfall persists overnight or results in severe waterlogging and transport disruptions. Any decision regarding school holidays will be communicated through official notifications issued by the Delhi Government, district administrations or individual schools. Parents and students are advised to keep checking official updates before leaving for school on Monday, August 3, 2026. At present, schools remain open unless an official holiday order is issued. School Holiday in Maharashtra: Heavy Rain May Disrupt School Operations Maharashtra continues to experience active monsoon conditions, particularly across Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Nashik and Palghar.

Several low-lying areas have reported waterlogging over the past few days. If rainfall gets severe at night, district administrations may declare holidays for schools in severely affected areas. Students should wait for official district-level announcements before travelling. School Holiday in Gujarat: Flood-Prone Areas Heavy rainfall has continued across several parts of Gujarat, especially in South Gujarat, Saurashtra and parts of Central Gujarat. Districts including Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch, Narmada, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, Junagadh and Amreli remain under close monitoring due to overflowing rivers and waterlogging. Local administrations can suspend school classes if weather conditions worsen or transportation is affected. School Holiday in Himachal Pradesh: Landslide Risk Continues Due to continuous rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, landslides, cloudbursts and road blockages remain. Districts such as Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Kangra, Chamba, Sirmaur and Kinnaur continue to witness weather-related disruptions. Schools in heavily affected districts may remain closed if roads become unsafe or local authorities issue fresh advisories.

School Holiday in Uttarakhand: Schools May Be Affected in Rain-Hit Areas Several districts in Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Tehri Garhwal, Pauri Garhwal, Nainital and Bageshwar, are witnessing heavy rainfall. The risk of landslides and overflowing streams remains high in hilly regions. District administrations may take decisions regarding school operations depending on local conditions. School Holiday in Jammu and Kashmir on August 3 Although schools across Jammu and Kashmir have already reopened after the summer break, the Union Territory continues to experience rainfall in some mountainous regions. Authorities are monitoring weather conditions, and schools in isolated rain-affected areas may receive local instructions if required. School Holiday in Rajasthan: Eastern Districts Can Receive Heavy Rain

The monsoon remains active over parts of Rajasthan, particularly in the eastern districts including Kota, Jhalawar, Baran, Bundi, Udaipur, Chittorgarh and Banswara. Localised heavy rainfall may cause temporary waterlogging and transportation issues. District administrations will take decisions regarding school functioning based on weather conditions. School Holiday in Madhya Pradesh: Rainfall Continues Several districts in Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Narmadapuram, Betul, Sehore and Raisen, are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall. Authorities may issue school-related advisories if continuous rainfall affects public transport or student safety. School Holiday in Goa: Coastal Areas to Receive Heavy Showers Heavy monsoon activity is likely to continue in Goa, with both North Goa and South Goa expected to receive persistent rainfall. Waterlogging in urban areas and reduced road visibility could affect school transportation.

School Holiday in Kerala: Rain Alert Continues Several districts in Kerala, particularly Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Idukki and Malappuram, continue to remain under rainfall alerts. Hilly regions remain susceptible to landslides. Schools are closed in Kollam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Alapuzha districts. The government has issued an alert for severe thunderstorm and heavy rainfall in the state until August 4, 2026. Several regions like Pala, Pathanamthitta, and Ranni are facing severe flood conditions with overflowing rivers and dam shutters being opened due to extreme rainfall. School holidays are also applicable to those institutions which are now serving as camps for those who have lost their homes in the severe flooding and landslides. Odisha: Yellow Alert Issued for Heavy Rainfall till August 5

As per the latest IMD report, a Yellow alert has been issued in Odisha until August 5, 2026, for heavy rainfall. A decision regarding school holidays will be taken by respective authorities after assessing the situation in individual regions. Students and parents are advised to contact school authorities with regard to school holidays, Uttar Pradesh: Schools Closed in Some Districts Due to Kanwar Yatra Apart from rainfall, Kanwar Yatra continues to affect school operations in parts of Uttar Pradesh. Meerut: Schools will remain closed until August 12, 2026, due to the Kanwar Yatra and traffic management arrangements.

Muzaffarnagar: Educational institutions will remain closed until August 10, 2026, for similar reasons. These closures are administrative and are not related to weather conditions.

Tamil Nadu: Local Holiday in Erode In Tamil Nadu, schools and government offices in Erode district will remain closed on August 3, 2026, due to a notified local observance. The holiday is district-specific and does not apply across the state. State-wise School Holiday for August 3, 2026 State/UT Weather / Situation School Holiday Status Maharashtra Heavy rainfall, waterlogging in several districts District-wise decision possible Gujarat Heavy rain and flood-like conditions in parts Local closures may be announced Himachal Pradesh Landslides and road blockages District-wise decision likely Uttarakhand Heavy rainfall and landslide risk Local holiday possible Jammu & Kashmir Weather being monitored in hilly areas Schools open unless local advisory issued Rajasthan Heavy rain expected in eastern districts Local decision if conditions worsen Madhya Pradesh Moderate to heavy rainfall District administrations may issue orders Goa Continuous monsoon showers Local advisories possible Kerala Rain alert and landslide-prone regions District-wise holiday possible Uttar Pradesh Kanwar Yatra in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar Schools closed in notified districts Tamil Nadu Local observance in Erode Holiday in Erode district only