TNEA Round 2 Seat Allotment Released; Confirm Allotment on Candidate Login at tneaonline.org
TNEA 2026 round 2 allotment result is now live. Candidates can confirm their allotment through the candidate login link on the official website.
TNEA Counselling 2026 Round 2: TNEA counselling 2026 round 2 tentative allotment result has been announced online. Candidates who have participated in the counselling process can check the tentative allotment through the link on the official website.
As per the schedule, students whose names are given in the tentative allotment must visit the official website and login through the candidate login window to confirm their allotment. The last date for candidates to confirm their allotment in round 2 is August 8, 2026.
TNEA Counselling 2026 round 2 tentative allotment result link is available on the official website - tneaonline.org. Students can also click on the direct link given below to check the allotment result.
TNEA Round 2 Tentative Allotment 2026 - Click Here
TNEA Round 2 Schedule 2026
Candidates eligible for the TNEA 2026 second round of seat allotment can check the complete schedule below.
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Category
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Dates
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Choice Filling
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August 3 to 5, 2026
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Tentative Allotment
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August 7, 2026
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Confirmation of Tentative Allotment
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August 7 to 8, 2026
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Release of provisional allotment for accept and join candidates and tentative allotment for accept and upward candidates
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August 9, 2026
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Joining dates for accept and join candidates in colleges and reporting dates for accept and upward candidates in TNEA Facilitation Centre (TFC)
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August 9 to 13, 2026
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Release of Provisional allotment for upward opted candidates
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August 17, 2026
How to Check TNEA Round 2 Tentative Allotment
The link to check the tentative allotment result is available on the official counselling website. Candidates can check the steps given below
Step 1: Visit the official website of TNEA counselling
Step 2: Click on Round 2 tentative allotment link on homepage
Step 3: The allotment list PDF will be displayed
Step 4: Download the PDF for further reference
Confirm TNEA Round 2 Tentative Allotment
To confirm the allotment, students are required to visit the website and login with their email ID and password. Candidates satisfied with their allotment must confirm the same and proceed with further admission requirements. The provisional allotment for accept and join candidates and tentative allotment for accept and upward candidates will be released on August 9, 2026. Students are required to reportr to the colleges for admission from August 9 to 13, 2026.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.