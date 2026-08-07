TNEA Round 2 Seat Allotment Released; Confirm Allotment on Candidate Login at tneaonline.org

TNEA Counselling 2026 Round 2: TNEA counselling 2026 round 2 tentative allotment result has been announced online. Candidates who have participated in the counselling process can check the tentative allotment through the link on the official website.

As per the schedule, students whose names are given in the tentative allotment must visit the official website and login through the candidate login window to confirm their allotment. The last date for candidates to confirm their allotment in round 2 is August 8, 2026.

TNEA Counselling 2026 round 2 tentative allotment result link is available on the official website - tneaonline.org. Students can also click on the direct link given below to check the allotment result.

TNEA Round 2 Tentative Allotment 2026 - Click Here

TNEA Round 2 Schedule 2026

Candidates eligible for the TNEA 2026 second round of seat allotment can check the complete schedule below.