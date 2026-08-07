CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus
News

TNEA Round 2 Seat Allotment Released; Confirm Allotment on Candidate Login at tneaonline.org

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Aug 7, 2026, 09:50 IST

TNEA 2026 round 2 allotment result is now live. Candidates can confirm their allotment through the candidate login link on the official website. 

TNEA Round 2 Seat Allotment Released
TNEA Round 2 Seat Allotment Released
Register for Result Updates

TNEA Counselling 2026 Round 2: TNEA counselling 2026 round 2 tentative allotment result has been announced online. Candidates who have participated in the counselling process can check the tentative allotment through the link on the official website.

As per the schedule, students whose names are given in the tentative allotment must visit the official website and login through the candidate login window to confirm their allotment. The last date for candidates to confirm their allotment in round 2 is August 8, 2026. 

TNEA Counselling 2026 round 2 tentative allotment result link is available on the official website - tneaonline.org. Students can also click on the direct link given below to check the allotment result. 

TNEA Round 2 Tentative Allotment 2026 - Click Here

TNEA Round 2 Schedule 2026

Candidates eligible for the TNEA 2026 second round of seat allotment can check the complete schedule below.

Category

Dates

Choice Filling

August 3 to 5, 2026

Tentative Allotment

August 7, 2026

Confirmation of Tentative Allotment

August 7 to 8, 2026

Release of provisional allotment for accept and join candidates and tentative allotment for accept and upward candidates

August 9, 2026

Joining dates for accept and join candidates in colleges and reporting dates for accept and upward candidates in TNEA Facilitation Centre (TFC)

August 9 to 13, 2026

Release of Provisional allotment for upward opted candidates

August 17, 2026

How to Check TNEA Round 2 Tentative Allotment

The link to check the tentative allotment result is available on the official counselling website. Candidates can check the steps given below

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNEA counselling

Step 2: Click on Round 2 tentative allotment link on homepage

Step 3: The allotment list PDF will be displayed

Step 4: Download the PDF for further reference

Confirm TNEA Round 2 Tentative Allotment

To confirm the allotment, students are required to visit the website and login with their email ID and password. Candidates satisfied with their allotment must confirm the same and proceed with further admission requirements. The provisional allotment for accept and join candidates and tentative allotment for accept and upward candidates will be released on August 9, 2026. Students are required to reportr to the colleges for admission from August 9 to 13, 2026. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

... Read More
First Published: Aug 7, 2026, 09:46 IST

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News