TS EAMCET Toppers List 2022: Polu Lakshmi Tops Engineering, Juturi Neha Tops AM, MEET TS EAMCET Top Rankers Here

Has TS EAMCET 2022 Results 2022 Declared? TS EAMCET Toppers List 2022: Yes, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has declared the TS EAMCET result 2022 in online mode. Along with the announcement of result, the officials have also released the TS EAMCET toppers list and statistics. As per released data, a total of 80.41% of candidates qualified from the engineering stream in the TS EAMCET 2022 exam whereas a total of 88.34% of candidates passed in the Agriculture stream in the TS EAMCET 2022.

Updated as on 12th August 2022 at 1.44 PM

TS EAMCET Toppers List 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has announced the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 result today on 12th August. The Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy has released the TS EAMCET 2022 result in a press conference. The TS EAMCET toppers list and statistics have also been released along with the result.

TS EAMCET Toppers List 2022 Engineering

TS EAMCET Toppers 2022 - Engineering Stream Rank Name Marks Rank 1 Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy 151.615123 Rank 2 Nakka Sai Deepthika 150.547509 Rank 3 Polisetty Karthikeya 150.539622 Rank 4 Palli Jalajakshi 149.953984 Rank 5 Menda Hima Vamsi 149.863305

TS EAMCET Toppers List 2022 Agriculture and Medical (AM)

TS EAMCET Toppers 2022 - Agriculture Stream Rank Name Marks Rank 1 Juturi Siva Prasad 154.141629 Rank 2 Vantaku Rohit 153.900883 Rank 3 Kallam Tarun Kumar Reddy 153.114467 Rank 4 Kottapalli Maheeth Anjan 152.791152 Rank 5 Guntupalli Sriram 152.781677

TS EAMCET Result 2022 Statistics

As per media reports, 1,56,860 candidates appeared for the Telangana EAMCET 2022 out of 1,72,238 registered. 80.41% of candidates qualified from the engineering stream in the TS EAMCET 2022 exam whereas 88.34% of candidates passed in the Agriculture stream in the TS EAMCET 2022. The TS EAMCET 2022 for Engineering entrance exam was conducted from 18th to 20th July, while the Agriculture and Medical exams were organised on 30th and 31st July. The minimum passing marks is 25 per cent.