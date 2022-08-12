TS EAMCET Toppers List 2022: Polu Lakshmi Tops Engineering, Juturi Neha Tops AM, MEET TS EAMCET Top Rankers Here

TS EAMCET Toppers List 2022: Yes, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has declared the TS EAMCET result 2022 in online mode. Along with the announcement of result, the officials have also released the TS EAMCET toppers list and statistics. As per released data, a total of 80.41% of candidates qualified from the engineering stream in the TS EAMCET 2022 exam whereas a total of 88.34% of candidates passed in the Agriculture stream in the TS EAMCET 2022.
TS EAMCET Toppers List 2022 Engineering
|
TS EAMCET Toppers 2022 - Engineering Stream
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Marks
|
Rank 1
|
Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy
|
151.615123
|
Rank 2
|
Nakka Sai Deepthika
|
150.547509
|
Rank 3
|
Polisetty Karthikeya
|
150.539622
|
Rank 4
|
Palli Jalajakshi
|
149.953984
|
Rank 5
|
Menda Hima Vamsi
|
149.863305
#TSEAMCET Engineering Toppers List pic.twitter.com/sKXAzeoMuk— Education Reporter (@EducationRepor2) August 12, 2022
TS EAMCET Toppers List 2022 Agriculture and Medical (AM)
|
TS EAMCET Toppers 2022 - Agriculture Stream
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Marks
|
Rank 1
|
Juturi Siva Prasad
|
154.141629
|
Rank 2
|
Vantaku Rohit
|
153.900883
|
Rank 3
|
Kallam Tarun Kumar Reddy
|
153.114467
|
Rank 4
|
Kottapalli Maheeth Anjan
|
152.791152
|
Rank 5
|
Guntupalli Sriram
|
152.781677
#TSEAMCET Agriculture / Medical Toppers List pic.twitter.com/qMP7hM6nXD— Education Reporter (@EducationRepor2) August 12, 2022