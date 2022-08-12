    TS EAMCET Toppers List 2022: Polu Lakshmi Tops Engineering, Juturi Neha Tops AM, MEET TS EAMCET Top Rankers Here

    TS EAMCET Toppers List 2022: The officials have announced the Ts EAMCET result today. This year, EAMCET pass percentage for Engineering has been recorded at 80.41% whereas for AM, it is 88.34%. Check TS EAMCET Toppers List here. 

    Updated: Aug 12, 2022 13:44 IST
    Has TS EAMCET 2022 Results 2022 Declared?

    TS EAMCET Toppers List 2022: Yes, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has declared the TS EAMCET result 2022 in online mode. Along with the announcement of result, the officials have also released the TS EAMCET toppers list and statistics.  As per released data, a total of 80.41% of candidates qualified from the engineering stream in the TS EAMCET 2022 exam whereas a total of 88.34% of candidates passed in the Agriculture stream in the TS EAMCET 2022.  

    TS EAMCET 2022 Results 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    Updated as on 12th August 2022 at 1.44 PM 
     
    TS EAMCET Toppers List 2022: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad has announced the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 result today on 12th August. The Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy has released the TS EAMCET 2022 result in a press conference. The TS EAMCET toppers list and statistics have also been released along with the result. 

    TS EAMCET Toppers List 2022 Engineering  

    TS EAMCET Toppers 2022 - Engineering Stream

    Rank

    Name

    Marks

    Rank 1

    Polu Lakshmi Sai Lohith Reddy

    151.615123

    Rank 2

    Nakka Sai Deepthika

    150.547509

    Rank 3

    Polisetty Karthikeya

    150.539622

    Rank 4

    Palli Jalajakshi

    149.953984

    Rank 5

    Menda Hima Vamsi

    149.863305

     

     

    TS EAMCET Toppers List 2022 Agriculture and Medical (AM) 

    TS EAMCET Toppers 2022 - Agriculture Stream

    Rank

    Name

    Marks

    Rank 1

    Juturi Siva Prasad

    154.141629

    Rank 2

    Vantaku Rohit

    153.900883

    Rank 3

    Kallam Tarun Kumar Reddy

    153.114467

    Rank 4

    Kottapalli Maheeth Anjan

    152.791152

    Rank 5

    Guntupalli Sriram

    152.781677

     

    TS EAMCET Result 2022 Statistics 

    As per media reports, 1,56,860 candidates appeared for the Telangana EAMCET 2022 out of 1,72,238 registered.  80.41% of candidates qualified from the engineering stream in the TS EAMCET 2022 exam whereas  88.34% of candidates passed in the Agriculture stream in the TS EAMCET 2022. The TS EAMCET 2022 for Engineering entrance exam was conducted from 18th to 20th July, while the Agriculture and Medical exams were organised on 30th and 31st July. The minimum passing marks is 25 per cent. 
     

