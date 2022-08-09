TS EAMCET 2022 Result Likely To Be Declared by This Week at eamcet.tsche.ac.in, Get Direct link Here

TS EAMCET 2022: As per media reports, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, (JNTU) Hyderabad is expected to declare the TS EAMCET Results 2022 by this week. They will be able to download the rankcard and TS EAMCET result 2022 from the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Candidates will have to use their registration number and hall ticket number and date of birth in the login window to check the TS EAMCET 2022 result.

As of now, the officials have not yet released any date or time for the same. They must note that the TS EAMCET 2022 result will include the score and rank secured by the candidate in the examination. It is also expected that the authorities will also release a general TS EAMCET 2022 merit rank soon in the form of a pdf file on the official web portal.

How To Check TS EAMCET 2022 Result?

The result of Telangana EAMCET will be declared by JNTU in online mode. Candidates will have to visit the official website to check the EAMCET result of Telangana. On the homepage, they need to click on the - Download Rank card link. On the login page, they will have to enter the valid credentials - hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth. Now, click on the - view rank card button.

TS EAMCET 2022 Rank List

The authorities will also release the TS EAMCET 2022 rank list along with the result. Candidates will be able to download the TS EAMCET result 2022 from the official website - eamcet.tsche.ac.in. They need to use their login credentials to download the rankcard. Those qualifying as per the TS EAMCET results 2022 will have to register for counselling and seat allotment.

TS EAMCET 2022 Result Statistics

As per the media reports, a total of 94,476 candidates had registered for the AM stream, out of which 80,575 appeared for the TS EAMCET exam. Similarly, 1,72,243 students had registered for the TS EAMCET engineering test, out of which 1,56,812 appeared. TS EAMCET 2022 was conducted as a computer-based test from 18th to 20th July.