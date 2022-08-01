TS PGECET 2022 Admit Card Last Date, Download at pgecet.tsche.ac.in

TS PGECET 2022 Hall Ticket: Telangana State Council of Higher Education will be conducting the TS PGECET 2022 Examinations from tomorrow August 2, 2022. Students who will be appearing for the TS PGECET 2022 examinations and are yet to download the admit card for the entrance exam can visit the official website of TSCHE to download their hall ticket.

Students can visit the official website - pgecet.tsche.ac.in to download the TS PGECET 2022 hall ticket. To download the TS PGECET 2022 hall ticket students are required to visit the official website and enter the TS PGECET 2022 Registration Number, Date of Birth and select the exam paper from the drop down box given.

Students must note that the TS PGECET 2022 Hall ticket is a mandatory document which needs to be carried by students for the entrance examination. The hall ticket will include information of the candidate along with the exam centre details.

TS PGECET 2022 Hall Ticket - Direct Link

How to download the TS PGECET 2022 Hall Ticket

The TS PGECET 2022 Hall ticket link is available on the official website of TSCHE. Students can follow the steps provided here to download the TS PGECET 2022 Admit cards.

Step 1: Visit the TSCHE official website

Step 2: Click on the TS PGECET 2022 Admit Card link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the TS PGECET 2022 registration number, Date of Birth and select the exam from the drop down box

Step 4: The TS PGECET 2022 Admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the hall ticket for further reference

