UP Board Compartment Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10 & 12 Result Soon; Check Expected Date, Time

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The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will soon announce the class 10th, 12th supplementary result 2026 on official website. Check the expected release date and time, direct result link, steps to download marksheet online.

UP Board Compartment Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, UPMSP, is expected to announce the UP Board Class 10, 12 compartment result anytime soon. The checking process of answer sheets of the UPMSP compartment exam is about to be completed. The UP Board is expected to declare the Class 10th, 12th UP Board compartment result 2026 in the first week of August 2026. The compartment result will be declared for both the classes together on the official website results.upmsp.edu.in and upmsp.edu.in. Students can get their results by using the login details like school code, roll number. The compartment exams were conducted on July 28, 2026 in two shifts. Check out the article for more details. UP Board Compartment Result 2026: Highlights Events Date Result Name UP Board Compartment Result 2026 Official Website results.upmsp.edu.in and upmsp.edu.in Classes Class 10 and Class 12 Exam Date July 28, 2026 in two shifts Exam Shift Shift 1: 8:30 AM to 11:45 AM

Shift 2: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM Result Date First week of August 2026 (Expected)

How to check UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2026? Students can check the results by following the steps mentioned below. Using their login details the UP Board Compartment Results 2026 will be viewed: Visit the official website of UP Board at www.upmsp.edu.in or results.upmsp.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘UP Board High School Compartment & Improvement Result 2026’ or ‘UP Board Intermediate Compartment & Improvement Result 2026’ link.

Enter your login details, roll number and school code.

After that, click on 'View' Results.

Your UP Board 10th/12th Class Compartment Result 2026 will display on your screen.

Students should download their UP Board Supplementary Result 2026 Class 12, 10 for future reference. UP Board Compartment Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Marksheet The UP Board 10th and 12th Supplementary Result 2026 scorecard mentions the following details, check below: