UPTAC 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026 Result OUT LIVE: Check Allotment Status at uptac.samarth.edu.in

UPTAC Counselling 2026: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the UPTAC Round 3 seat allotment result on July 31, 2026. Candidates participating in the third round of counselling must visit the official website to check the Round 3 seat allotment result.

The UPTAC 2026 Round 3 seat allotment result is available in the candidate login link on the official website - uptac.samarth.edu.in. Candidates are advised to download their allotment order and keep the documents ready for reporting, document verification and the final admission process.

UPTAC Round 3 Seat Allotment Click Here

What After UPTAC Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026?

After the UPTAC Round 3 seat allotment result is announced, candidates who have been allotted seats are required to complete the payment of the seat confirmation, online willingness (Freeze/Float) and withdrawal of seats from July 31 to August 1, 2026. Candidates are also advised to keep all necessary documents ready for reporting to allotted colleges. According to the schedule, all those who have been allotted seats can report to the allotted colleges with required document originals and photocopies from August 4 to 7, 2026.

Documents Required for UPTAC Reporting and Admissions

Candidates allotted seats need to physically report to the allotted colleges for the admission process. Candidates must have originals and photocopies of the following documents with them for the admission process.