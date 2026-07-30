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UPTAC 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026 Result OUT LIVE: Check Allotment Status at uptac.samarth.edu.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 31, 2026, 15:16 IST

UPTAC Counselling 2026 round 3 seat allotment result has been released online today, July 31, 2026. Candidates can check the round 3 allotment status and download their allotment letter through the link on the official website uptac.samarth.edu.in. Reporting is scheduled to commence on August 4, 2026. 

UPTAC 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026 Result LIVE
UPTAC 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026 Result LIVE

HIGHLIGHTS

  • UPTAC Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026 has been released online today, July 31, 2026 at uptac.samarth.edu.in
  • Candidates allotted seats must download their allotment letter through the login link available on the official counselling portal
  • Reporting for admission and document verification to begin on August 4, 2026 at allotted colleges

UPTAC Counselling 2026: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) has released the UPTAC Round 3 seat allotment result on July 31, 2026. Candidates participating in the third round of counselling must visit the official website to check the Round 3 seat allotment result.

The UPTAC 2026 Round 3 seat allotment result is available in the candidate login link on the official website - uptac.samarth.edu.in. Candidates are advised to download their allotment order and keep the documents ready for reporting, document verification and the final admission process.  

UPTAC Round 3 Seat Allotment Click Here

What After UPTAC Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026?

After the UPTAC Round 3 seat allotment result is announced, candidates who have been allotted seats are required to complete the payment of the seat confirmation, online willingness (Freeze/Float) and withdrawal of seats from July 31 to August 1, 2026. Candidates are also advised to keep all necessary documents ready for reporting to allotted colleges. According to the schedule, all those who have been allotted seats can report to the allotted colleges with required document originals and photocopies from August 4 to 7, 2026. 

Documents Required for UPTAC Reporting and Admissions

Candidates allotted seats need to physically report to the allotted colleges for the admission process. Candidates must have originals and photocopies of the following documents with them for the admission process.

  • Valid rank card for JEE Main, CUET UG/PG, or NATA depending on your course.

  • Class 10, 12 Marksheets nd certificates

  • UPTAC Application Confirmation Page and allotment letter

  • Fee Receipt

  • Valid Photo ID Proof: 

  • Transfer & Migration Certificate

  • Character Certificate

  • 4 to 6 Passport-Size Photos

  • Domicile Certificate

  • Caste Certificate

  • EWS Certificate

  • Sub-category Proof

  • Medical Certificate

  • Gap Affidavit

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 31, 2026, 15:16 IST

    UPTAC Round 3 Allotment Result: Official Website to Check Result

    The UPTAC counselling 2026 round 3 allotment result was declared online today, July 30, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round need to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the round 3 allotment result. Candidates can download the allotment letter through the candidate login link on the official website.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 11:02 IST

    UPTAC Counselling 2026 Round 3 Allotment: Documents Required for Reporting

    The round 3 seat allotment result for UPTAC counselling is now live. Students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admission. Candidates must have the following documents with them for the admission purposes.

    • Valid rank card for JEE Main, CUET UG/PG, or NATA depending on your course.

    • Class 10, 12 Marksheets nd certificates

    • UPTAC Application Confirmation Page and allotment letter

    • Fee Receipt

    • Valid Photo ID Proof: 

    • Transfer & Migration Certificate

    • Character Certificate

    • 4 to 6 Passport-Size Photos

    • Domicile Certificate

    • Caste Certificate

    • EWS Certificate

    • Sub-category Proof

    • Medical Certificate

    • Gap Affidavit

  • Jul 31, 2026, 10:57 IST

    UPTAC Counselling 2026: Round 3 Allotment for B Tech, B Des, M Tech (Integrated) Released

    The Uttar Pradesh Technical Education Department has released the UPTAC Round 3 Allotment for B Tech, B Des, MTech (Integrated). Candidates who participated in the third round of counselling must visit the official website to login and check their allotment status. Candidates allotted seats must keep their documents ready with them for reporting. Candidates are required to download their allotment letter for the admission purposes.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 10:51 IST

    UPTAC 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026 Result OUT

    UPTAC round 3 seat allotment result is now live on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the allotment result online. To download the allotment result students must visit the official website and login with the application id and password.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 03:00 IST

    UPTAC Round 3 Allotment Result 2026: Round 4 Counselling Dates

    Event 

    Dates

    Seat Allotment 

    August 3, 2026 

    Physical Reporting at the Institute 

    August 4 - August 7, 2026

    Seat Withdrawal 

    August 4 - August 7, 2026

    Payment of Seat Confirmation

    August 4 - August 7, 2026
  • Jul 31, 2026, 01:00 IST

    UPTAC Round 3 Allotment Result 2026: Important Dates

    Event 

    Dates 

    Seat Allotment 

    July 30, 2026

    Online Payment for Seat Confirmation 

    July 31 to August 1, 2026

    Seat Withdrawal 

    July 31 to August 1, 2026
  • Jul 30, 2026, 22:00 IST

    UPTAC Round 3 Allotment Result 2026: Seat Confirmation Fees

    Category 

    Fees

    General & OBC

    Rs 20,000

    SC & ST

    Rs 12,000
  • Jul 30, 2026, 20:00 IST

    UPTAC Round 3 Allotment Result 2026: Official Website

  • Jul 30, 2026, 18:01 IST

    UPTAC Round 3 Allotment Result 2026: Documents Required for Admissions

    Candidates reporting to the colleges need the following documents with them for admissions

    • Valid rank card for JEE Main, CUET UG/PG, or NATA depending on your course.
    • Class 10, 12 Marksheets nd certificates
    • UPTAC Application Confirmation Page and allotment letter
    • Fee Receipt
    • Valid Photo ID Proof:
    • Transfer & Migration Certificate
    • Character Certificate
    • 4 to 6 Passport-Size Photos
    • Domicile Certificate
    • Caste Certificate
    • EWS Certificate
    • Sub-category Proof
    • Medical Certificate
    • Gap Affidavit
  • Jul 30, 2026, 17:19 IST

    UPTAC Round 3 Allotment Result 2026: How Many Counselling Rounds are Held?

    UPTAC counselling is conducted for admissions to the engineering and other courses in colleges in the state. The counselling board will conduct a total of four rounds of counselling, after which an Internal Sliding for All Institutions for Physically Reported Candidates and two special rounds will be conducted for JEE Main, UCEED, CUET (UG) 2026, and 10+2 candidates. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of UPTAC for latest updates.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 16:06 IST

    UPTAC 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026: When is the Round 3 Allotment Expected?

    The Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) round 3 seat allotment result is expected online shortly. Candidates participating in the counselling round can check the allotment result and download the allotment status through the login link on the website today, July 30, 2026.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 15:19 IST

    UPTAC Round 3 Allotment Result 2026: What After Allotment Result?

    After the Round 3 seat allotment result is announced, students are required to log in and download their individual allotment letter. Candidates also need to keep all the necessary documents ready with them for the admission process. The window to complete the fee payment and freeze/ float option selection is open till August 1, 2026.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 14:29 IST

    UPTAC Counselling 2026 Round 3 Delayed?

    There is no official confirmation regarding a delay in the announcement of the UPTAC round 3 seat allotment result. As per the schedule, the result is set to be issued today, July 30, 2026. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the counselling website for latest updates.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 13:49 IST

    UPTAC Counselling 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment: Documents Required for Admission

    Candidates must have the following documents ready with them when reporting to allotted colleges for admissions

    • Valid rank card for JEE Main, CUET UG/PG, or NATA depending on your course.

    • Class 10, 12 Marksheets nd certificates

    • UPTAC Application Confirmation Page and allotment letter

    • Fee Receipt

    • Valid Photo ID Proof: 

    • Transfer & Migration Certificate

    • Character Certificate

    • 4 to 6 Passport-Size Photos

    • Domicile Certificate

    • Caste Certificate

    • EWS Certificate

    • Sub-category Proof

    • Medical Certificate

    • Gap Affidavit

  • Jul 30, 2026, 12:30 IST

    UPTAC Round 3 Allotment Result: Official Website to Check Result

    The UPTAC counselling 2026 round 3 allotment result will be declared online today, July 30, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the allotment round need to keep their login credentials ready with them to check the round 3 allotment result. Candidates can download the allotment letter through the candidate login link on the official website.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 11:44 IST

    UPTAC Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026: List Expected Soon

    The UPTAC counselling round 3 seat allotment result will be announced online. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round must download the allotment letter and report to the allotted instutitons for admissions. Candidates also need to carry with them the original marksheets and certificates. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 10:58 IST

    UPTAC Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Steps to Download Allotment Result

    The UPTAC counselling 2026 round 3 seat allotment result is expected online soon. Once released, candidates can check the allotment status and download their allotment letter through the login link. Candidates are required to visit the official website and enter their application number and password to check the allotment result. Candidates must make sure they download the allotment letter for admissions. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 10:13 IST

    UPTAC Round 3 Seat Allotment: Download Allotment Letter from Candidate Login

    The UPTAC round 3 seat allotment result is expected online soon. Once released, candidates can check their allotment status and download the allotment letter through the candidate login link on the official counselling website. To download the allotment result, students can visit the official website - uptac.samarth.edu.in and login with the JEE Main application number and password. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 09:28 IST

    UPTAC Round 3 Allotment Result 2026: Documents Required for Reporting

    Candidates allotted seats in the admission round need to report to the colleges for admission. The following documents are required

    • Valid rank card for JEE Main, CUET UG/PG, or NATA depending on your course.

    • Class 10, 12 Marksheets nd certificates

    • UPTAC Application Confirmation Page and allotment letter

    • Fee Receipt

    • Valid Photo ID Proof: 

    • Transfer & Migration Certificate

    • Character Certificate

    • 4 to 6 Passport-Size Photos

    • Domicile Certificate

    • Caste Certificate

    • EWS Certificate

    • Sub-category Proof

    • Medical Certificate

    • Gap Affidavit

  • Jul 30, 2026, 08:44 IST

    UPTAC Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Counselling Allotment Soon

    The allotment list will contain the details of candidates, course, college and category of allotment. Students satisfied with their allotment must confirm the same and complete the fee payment procedure through the link on the official website. Candidates are required to visit the candidate login window to download their allotment letter for further admission procedures.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 07:57 IST

    UPTAC Round 3 Allotment Result 2026: Round 3 Counselling Result Shortly

    The much-awaited Round 3 seat allotment result for UPTAC 2026 is expected anytime soon. Once released, candidates can download their allotment letter through the link on the official website. Candidates need to login with their credentials to check their allotment status and download their individual allotment letter for the admission process.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 07:33 IST

    UPTAC Round 3 Allotment Result 2026: What After Allotment Result?

    After the Round 3 seat allotment result is announced, students are required to log in and download their individual allotment letter. Candidates also need to keep all the necessary documents ready with them for the admission process. The window to complete the fee payment and freeze/ float option selection is open till August 1, 2026.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 07:14 IST

    UPTAC Round 3 Allotment Result 2026: Allotment Result to be Announced Soon

    The BTech counselling round 3 seat allotment result is expected online soon. To download the allotment result, candidates can visit the official counselling website and log in with their credentials. After the allotment result is out, students must log in to check their allotment status and download the allotment letter required for the document verification and admission process. Students are also required to complete the fee payment, freeze/ float option or seat withdrawal process by August 1, 2026. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 07:06 IST

    UPTAC Round 3 Allotment Result 2026: How Many Counselling Rounds are Conducted?

    UPTAC counselling is conducted for admissions to the engineering and other courses in colleges in the state. The counselling board will conduct a total of four rounds of counselling, after which an Internal Sliding for All Institutions for Physically Reported Candidates and two special rounds will be conducted for JEE Main, UCEED, CUET (UG) 2026, and 10+2 candidates. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of UPTAC for latest updates. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 06:56 IST

    UPTAC Round 3 Allotment Result 2026: Documents Required for Admissions

    Candidates reporting to the colleges need the following documents with them for admissions

    • Valid rank card for JEE Main, CUET UG/PG, or NATA depending on your course.

    • Class 10, 12 Marksheets nd certificates

    • UPTAC Application Confirmation Page and allotment letter

    • Fee Receipt

    • Valid Photo ID Proof: 

    • Transfer & Migration Certificate

    • Character Certificate

    • 4 to 6 Passport-Size Photos

    • Domicile Certificate

    • Caste Certificate

    • EWS Certificate

    • Sub-category Proof

    • Medical Certificate

    • Gap Affidavit

  • Jul 30, 2026, 06:49 IST

    UPTAC Round 3 Allotment Result 2026: Reporting Schedule for Admissions

    The UPTAC counselling 2026 round 3 seat allotment result will be announced online soon. Candidates allotted seats in the third counselling round must report to the colleges for the final admission process. Candidates need to report to the colleges from August 4 to 7, 2026, with all the required documents. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 06:46 IST

    UPTAC Round 3 Allotment Result 2026: Official Website to Download Allotment Letter

    The UPTAC 2026 round 3 seat allotment result will be available on the official website. To download the allotment result, students can visit the counselling with uptac.samarth.edu.in. The allotment letter will be available on the candidate's login. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 06:42 IST

    UPTAC 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026: When is the Round 3 Allotment Expected?

    The Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) round 3 seat allotment result is expected online shortly. Candidates participating in the counselling round can check the allotment result and download the allotment status through the login link on the website today, July 30, 2026. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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