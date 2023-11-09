  1. Home
  2. News
  3. West Bengal Class 12 Exam 2024 Practical Exams From December 1, Check Guidelines Here

West Bengal Class 12 Exam 2024 Practical Exams From December 1, Check Guidelines Here

West Bengal class 12 practical exams to be held from December 1, 2023. The board issued guidelines to be followed by schools which will be conducting the practical exams. 

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 9, 2023 14:13 IST
WBCHSE class 12 practical exam 2024 guidelines issued
WBCHSE class 12 practical exam 2024 guidelines issued

WBCHSE Class 12 Practical 2024: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has issued the guidelines for the Higher Secondary (Class 12) 2024 practical exams. The board is scheduled to begin the WBCHSE class 12 practical exams on December 1, 2023. The board will be conducting the practicals until December 15, 2023.

According to the guidelines issued by the board, the council will distribute the b\lank answer scripts and question papers among the schools from the distribution centres on November 29, 2023. West Bengal board lass 12 exams will be conducted from February 16 to 29, 2023. Students appearing for the exams in 2024 can check the practical exam and project submission guidelines and details here. 

WBCHSE Class 12 Practical Exam Guidelines

  • Candidates who have already passed the practical examination in the previous year need not appear for the practical examination once again. 
  • The guidelines issued further states that each school will conduct the practical exams, including the Music (MUSC) and Health and Physical Education (PHED) as permitted by the Council and only the teacher of the concerned subject will conduct the practical examination.
  • A candidate who has already passed the practical examination in the previous year need not appear in the practical examination once again
  • The signature of the concerned examiner on the practical answer script is mandatory after the evaluation
  • The evaluated practical answer scripts need not be submitted to the council but must be kept in the custody of the concerned Head of the Institution until further instructions. The answer scripts will be collected by the council as and when required. 
  • The practical and project marks are to be submitted to the council online from December 4 to 31, 2023. Every school has to visit the council online portal and submit the practical and project marks of the students using the user ID and password. 

Also Read: IGNOU December TEE 2023 Hall Ticket Out, Get Admit Card Download Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023