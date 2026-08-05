Why Are Canadian Work Permits Being Denied? International Students Fight Back
International students in Canada are protesting after being denied post-graduation work permits. Check why these applications were rejected and what students are doing to fight back.
Hundreds of international students in Canada are planning big protests, rallies, and even hunger strikes. They are upset because the Canadian government is denying their requests for post-graduation work permits, PGWP. These students moved to Canada from other countries to study. The students have trusted that after finishing their school, they would get a special work permit called a PGWP. But the permits are getting denied. Read out the complete article to have more and better understanding.
Why Are the Permits Being Denied?
The trouble started when hundreds of students, mostly from Portage College in Alberta found out their work permit applications were rejected due to the following reasons:
- The Rule Change: Immigration officials stated that students taking "non-credit" courses do not qualify for work permits.
- The Student Argument: The students say they were promised work permits when they were enrolled. They argue that the rule about non-credit courses was quietly added to a website page later, rather than being an official, clear law when they started school.
- The Government View: Canadian immigration ministers maintain that non-credit courses have never qualified for these work permits. They explained that a recent website update was only meant to clear up existing rules, not to invent the new ones.
Students Fight Back for Fair Treatment
The students are fighting for justice because these graduates might lose their right to stay in Canada and their career plans are in danger. They are now protesting in public Even though heavy rain and harsh conditions, protesters have gathered outside the government offices with signs demanding "Justice for graduates" and "Fair treatment." The Immigration experts have suggested that this situation has occurred due to poor communication between colleges and the federal government. As the standoff continues, immigration consultants are stepping in to help students appeal these bulk denials and search for a fair solution that honors the students' original expectations.
Also Read: UK Study Visa Ban: Students Challenge ‘Visa Brake’
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.