Why Are Canadian Work Permits Being Denied? International Students Fight Back

Hundreds of international students in Canada are planning big protests, rallies, and even hunger strikes. They are upset because the Canadian government is denying their requests for post-graduation work permits, PGWP. These students moved to Canada from other countries to study. The students have trusted that after finishing their school, they would get a special work permit called a PGWP. But the permits are getting denied. Read out the complete article to have more and better understanding.

Why Are the Permits Being Denied?

The trouble started when hundreds of students, mostly from Portage College in Alberta found out their work permit applications were rejected due to the following reasons: