XAT 2027 Registration: The Xavier School of Management, XLRI has released XAT application form 2027 on July 15, 2026 at xatonline.in. Candidates interested in taking admission into MBA and PGDM programmes across B-schools can apply for the aptitude entrance test online. It is advised that candidates complete the registration process on the first day itself to ensure they are allotted their preferred choice of test city.

Candidates must note that they will be required to upload their scanned digital image and signature before starting the application process. The size of the image should not exceed 1 MB. Last date to register for XAT exam 2027 is December 5, 2026. Catch the live updates on XAT registration 2027 below:

XAT 2027: Important Dates

Check the table below to know the important XAT exam dates 2027:

Activity Date, Details Registration Start Date July 15, 2026 Registration End Date December 6, 2026 Admit Card Download December 20, 2026 XAT Exam Date, Time January 3, 2027 (2 pm to 5 pm) Registration Fees Rs. 2,300 Total Number of Questions In XAT 95 XAT Duration 180 Minutes Image Upload Size Less Than 1 mb XAT Purpose Admission Into MBA/PGDM Programmes Across B-Schools

How To Apply For XAT 2027?

Students need to sign up and fill the application form as part of the XAT 2027 registration process. Follow the steps below to register for the XAT:

Visit the official website applications.xatonline.in. Enter your name, email address, mobile number and select state on the “XAT Registration 2027” bar shown on the right screen of the homepage. Then, click on “Register” and fill the application form. You will need to submit several details such as academic and work details. Once submitted, you will be successfully registered for the XAT 2027.

Direct Link To Register For XAT 2027

XAT form direct link is as follows: https://applications.xatonline.in/