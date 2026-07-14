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XAT 2027 Registration @xatonline.in Live: Direct Link OUT, Fees, How to Apply. Eligibility Criteria

Saumya Jain
By Saumya Jain
Jul 15, 2026, 18:43 IST

XLRI Jamshedpur has started XAT 2027 registration today, July 15, 2026, at applications at xatonline.in for MBA/PGDM aspirants. Candidates must apply early for preferred test cities, submitting academic details and documents under 1 MB. The exam has 95 questions over 180 minutes, scheduled for January 3, 2027.

XAT 2027 Registration Direct Link Fees Eligibility Live
XAT 2027 Registration Direct Link Fees Eligibility Live

HIGHLIGHTS

  • XLRI Jamshedpur has launched XAT 2027 registration today, July 15, 2026
  • Candidates interested in taking admission into MBA and PGDM programmes across B-schools can apply for the aptitude entrance test on the official website. xatonline.in.
  • The ₹2,300 exam features 95 questions over 180 minutes, scheduled for January 3, 2027.

XAT 2027 Registration: The Xavier School of Management, XLRI has released XAT application form 2027 on July 15, 2026 at xatonline.in. Candidates interested in taking admission into MBA and PGDM programmes across B-schools can apply for the aptitude entrance test online. It is advised that candidates complete the registration process on the first day itself to ensure they are allotted their preferred choice of test city. 

Candidates must note that they will be required to upload their scanned digital image and signature before starting the application process. The size of the image should not exceed 1 MB. Last date to register for XAT exam 2027 is December 5, 2026. Catch the live updates on XAT registration 2027 below:

XAT 2027: Important Dates

Check the table below to know the important XAT exam dates 2027:

Activity

Date, Details

Registration Start Date

July 15, 2026

Registration End Date

December 6, 2026

Admit Card Download 

December 20, 2026

XAT Exam Date, Time

January 3, 2027 (2 pm to 5 pm)

Registration Fees

Rs. 2,300

Total Number of Questions In XAT 

95

XAT Duration 

180 Minutes

Image Upload Size 

Less Than 1 mb

XAT Purpose

Admission Into MBA/PGDM Programmes Across B-Schools 

How To Apply For XAT 2027?

Students need to sign up and fill the application form as part of the XAT 2027 registration process. Follow the steps below to register for the XAT:

  1. Visit the official website applications.xatonline.in.
  2. Enter your name, email address, mobile number and select state on the “XAT Registration 2027” bar shown on the right screen of the homepage.
  3. Then, click on “Register” and fill the application form.
  4. You will need to submit several details such as academic and work details. 
  5. Once submitted, you will be successfully registered for the XAT 2027. 

Direct Link To Register For XAT 2027

XAT form direct link is as follows: https://applications.xatonline.in/

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 15, 2026, 18:43 IST

    XAT 2027 LIVE: Top MBA XAT Colleges

    College Name

    Expected XAT Cutoff (Percentile)

    Approximate Programme Fees (2 Years)

    XLRI Jamshedpur

    96–97

    ₹27.40 Lakhs

    MICA Ahmedabad

    85–90

    ₹23.00 Lakhs

    XIM University

    91–93

    ₹24.60 Lakhs

    IMT Ghaziabad

    90–93

    ₹23.00 Lakhs

    IMI New Delhi

    88–91

    ₹23.54 Lakhs

    GIM Goa

    86–90

    ₹21.45 Lakhs

    Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai

    82–87

    ₹22.50 Lakhs

    T. A. Pai Management Institute

    82–87

    ₹19.50 Lakhs

    FORE School of Management, New Delhi

    85–88

    ₹23.40 Lakhs

    BIMTECH Greater Noida

    78–82

    ₹14.00 Lakhs
  • Jul 15, 2026, 17:43 IST

    XAT 2027 Application Form LIVE: Sectional Weightage

    Check the table below to know the section-wise XAT exam weightage: 

    XAT Section Number of Question
    Decision Making 21
    Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation 28
    General Knowledge 20
    Verbal and Logical Ability 26
    Total 95
  • Jul 15, 2026, 17:17 IST

    XAT 2027 Form LIVE: Important Dates

    Check the table below to know the important XAT exam dates 2027:

    Events

    Dates

    XAT 2027 Form Release

    15-Jul-2026

    Last date of XAT Form Filling

    05-Dec-2026

    Admit card release date

    20-Dec-2026

    XAT exam date 2027

    03-Jan-2027
  • Jul 15, 2026, 17:06 IST

    XAT 2027 Registration Live: Exam Duration

    XAT exam 2027 will be conducted for 3 hours or 180 minutes online. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 16:59 IST

    XAT 2027 Registration LIVE: Mode of Exam

    XAT exam 2027 will be conducted in the computer based test format. Candidates will have to appear for the exam at the allotted centre. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 16:42 IST

    XAT Application Form 2027 LIVE: Exam Date

    XAT Exam 2027 will be conducted on January 3, 2027. Candidates have to appear for the XAT exam online at designated exam centres. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 14:55 IST

    XAT 2027 Registration LIVE: Official Website

    The XAT form 2027 has been released on the official website, i.e. xatonline.in

  • Jul 15, 2026, 14:30 IST

    XAT 2027 Registration LIVE: Documents Required

    • Class 10 & 12 Marksheets
    • Graduation Marksheets
    • Valid Photo ID & Date of Birth Proof
    • Category Certificate
    • Work Experience Certificate
    • Passport-Size Photograph
    • Signature
  • Jul 15, 2026, 13:59 IST

    XAT Registration 2027 LIVE: Marking Scheme

    • +1 mark for correct answer
    • - 0.25 marks for incorrect answer
    • - 0.10 marks for more than 8 consecutive un-attempted questions
    • No negative marking in GK section
  • Jul 15, 2026, 13:48 IST

    XAT 2027 Registration LIVE: Number of Questions

    There will be a total of 95 questions in the XAT question paper 2027. Each question will have 5 options. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 13:34 IST

    XAT 2027 Registration LIVE: Who Can Apply?

    Students who fulfil the following can apply for XAT 2027:

    • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent in any discipline from a recognised university. Final year students can also apply.
    • Candidates should have passing marks in graduation. 
    • Working professionals and candidates with professional degrees (CA/CS) can also appear in the exam.
    • There is no age limit for XAT 2027
  • Jul 15, 2026, 12:56 IST

    XAT 2027 Form LIVE: Signature Size

    The signature file size should be within 10 KB to 20 KB. Anything above that will be rejected at the screening process. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 12:34 IST

    XAT Registration 2027 LIVE: Photo Size Accepted

    Candidates shoudl ensure that the photo dimensions are 200 × 230 pixels; this size fits the XAT portal’s layout and helps avoid automatic rejection during upload. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 12:12 IST

    XAT 2027 Application Form LIVE: Choosing Test Cities

    Candidates can select upto 6 test cities. The first choice will get the priority for centre allotment. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 11:51 IST

    XAT 2027 Application Form LIVE: Minimum Marks Required to Apply

    Candidates applying for the XAT 2027 exam should have a minimum of 50% aggregate in graduation for colleges accepting XAT exam scores. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 11:35 IST

    XAT 2027 Application Form LIVE: Last Date of Application

    XAT application window 2027 has opened on July 15, 2026. The last date of XAT form filling is Decemember 5, 2026. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 11:14 IST

    XAT 2027 Application Form LIVE: RegistratioN Window Snapshot

  • Jul 15, 2026, 11:04 IST

    XAT 2027 Registration LIVE: Mode of Fee Payment

    XAT application fee 2027 can be paid online using the following methods:

    • Credit Card 
    • Debit Card
    • Internet Banking
    • UPI
  • Jul 15, 2026, 10:43 IST

    XAT 2027 Registration LIVE: Programme-Wise Fee

    Particulars

    XAT 2027 Registration Fees

    XAT 2027 registration last date (without late fee)

    INR 2300

    Additional fee for XLRI programmes

    INR 200 per programme

    Indian Candidates applying for GMP through GMAT

    INR 2600

    NRI/Foreign Candidates applying through the GMAT

    INR 5000
  • Jul 15, 2026, 10:15 IST

    XAT 2027 Registration LIVE: Application Fee

    The XAT application fee is INR 2,300. Candidates can pay the application fee using credit card, debit card, internet banking, UPI, etc. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 10:08 IST

    XAT 2027 Registration LIVE: Application Process

    The XAT application process 2027 includes the following steps:

    • Registration on xatonline.in
    • Verifying email ID
    • Filling XAT application form 2027
    • Uploading required documents
    • Paying application fee
    • Final form submission
  • Jul 15, 2026, 10:03 IST

    XAT 2027 Registration LIVE: How to Fill Application Form

    To apply for XAT exam 2027, follow the process below:

    • Go to applications.xatonline.in
    • Enter name, email address, mobile number and select state on the “XAT Registration 2027” bar shown on the right screen of the homepage.
    • Then, click on “Register” and fill the application form.
    • You will need to submit several details such as academic and work details
    • Submit the form
  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:45 IST

    XAT 2027 Registration Direct Link

    The direct link to apply for the XAT 2027 exam is available on the website. Candidates can click the following link to apply: https://applications.xatonline.in/

  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:09 IST

    XAT 2027 Registration: Exam Pattern

    The XAT 2027 national-level entrance test consists of four sections, with Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VALR), Decision Making (DM), Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QA & DI) and General Knowledge. It includes a total of 95 questions and is held for a duration of 180 minutes. Of the 180 minutes, 10 minutes will be given for General Knowledge and 170 minutes for the remaining three sections.

     

  • Jul 15, 2026, 09:08 IST

    XAT 2027 Registration: Link Active

    Candidates now go to the official website to register for the XAT 2027.

    Click here to register.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 08:55 IST

    XAT 2027 Exam: Test Registration Started?

    The registration window for the XAT 2027 will go live anytime soon now. It is advised that candidates apply for the test on the first day itself to ensure they are allotted their preferred choice of city. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 08:26 IST

    XAT 2027: Exam Pattern

    The XAT 2027 national-level entrance test consists of four sections, with Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VALR), Decision Making (DM), Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QA & DI) and General Knowledge. It includes a total of 95 questions and is held for a duration of 180 minutes. Of the 180 minutes, 10 minutes will be given for General Knowledge and 170 minutes for the remaining three sections. 

    Section 

    Questions

    Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VALR)

    26

    Decision Making (DM)

    21 

    Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

    28 

    General Knowledge

    20

    Total 

    95 questions
  • Jul 15, 2026, 07:40 IST

    XAT 2027 Registration: Direct Link To Apply

    Students can visit the official websites applications.xatonline.in and xatonline.in/registration to apply for the XAT 2027 test. 

    Direct Link To Apply- Check Here

  • Jul 15, 2026, 07:11 IST

    XAT 2027 Registration: Application Form To Be Out Anytime Soon

    Students are advised to stay ready with their login credentials and required documents as the application window will go live anytime soon on the official website applications.xatonline.in.

  • Jul 15, 2026, 06:11 IST

    XAT 2027 Registration: Image Upload Size

    Candidates will be required to upload a scanned image of the photograph and signature. They must ensure that the size of the image does not exceeds 1 megabyte (mb).

  • Jul 15, 2026, 05:08 IST

    XAT Exam 2027: Topper Tips For XAT?

    Candidates appearing for the XAT 2027 can watch the topper tips released by the XLRI institue on its official website applications.xatonline.in. The tips aim to help students in understanding important topics. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 04:30 IST

    XAT 2027 Registration: Application Window To Go Live Today

    The application window for the XAT 2027 will go live today, July 15, 2026 on the official website applications.xatonline.in. Students can register using their personal details such as email, mobile number and then filling the application form. 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 02:11 IST

    XAT 2027 Registration LIVE: What is XAT Conducted For?

    XAT is conducted for admission Into MBA/PGDM Programmes Across B-Schools 

  • Jul 15, 2026, 00:11 IST

    XAT 2027 Registration: Who Conducts XAT?

     XLRI institute conducts XAT on behalf of XAMI. 


  • Jul 14, 2026, 22:15 IST

    XAT Application Window Live: Documents Required For XAT 2027 Registration

    Class 10th marksheet

    Class 12th marksheet 

    Graduation marksheet 

    Date of birth Proof 

    Address proof

    Aadhar Card 

    Category Certificate 

    Work experience details 


  • Jul 14, 2026, 20:15 IST

    XAT 2027: Registration Fees

    The registration fee for XAT 2027 is Rs. 2,300. Candidates applying for XLRI programmes need to pay an additional fee of Rs. 200, while those who are applying for PGDM through GMAT/GRE need to pay Rs. 2,600. 


  • Jul 14, 2026, 19:17 IST

    XAT Registration Live: When Will XAT 2027 Be Conducted?

    The XAT 2027 examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 3, 2027, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

  • Jul 14, 2026, 18:31 IST

    XAT 2027: Number of Questions Across Sections

    Section 

    Questions

    Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VALR)

    26

    Decision Making (DM)

    21 

    Quantitative Aptitude & Data Interpretation (QA & DI)

    28 

    General Knowledge

    20

    Total 

    95 questions
  • Jul 14, 2026, 16:07 IST

    XAT 2027 Registration LIVE: Application Window Opens On July 15

    The XAT 2027 application window will go live tomorrow, July 15 , 2026 on the official website applications.xatonline.in. Candidates must ensure to register on the first day to avail preferred choice test city. 

Saumya Jain
Saumya Jain

Chief Sub Editor

Saumya is an education journalist. with over 9 years of editorial experience. Saumya is the Chief Sub Editor at Jagran Josh. She has spent more than 6 years in creating research, student-friendly, and SEO-optimized educational content. She has the ability to transform complex information into easy-to-understand language.In her previous role at Shiksha, she created content for several management entrance exams, including CAT, XAT, and CUET. Besides this, she enjoys makeup artistry and cooking in her spare time.

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