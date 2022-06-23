Telangana Board SSC Result 2022: The Directorate of Government examinations will be releasing the TS Class 10 Result 2022 on the official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for the TS Class 10 exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board to check the results of the exams. According to the schedule provided, the TS SSC Result 2022 is expected to be declared by May 2022.

To check the Telangana 10th results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the TS 10th registration number in the result link given on the official website. Students must also note that the TS Class 10 results 2022 will be available on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in. A direct link for the same will also be available on this page.

Candidates are advised to bookmark this page for details on the exams and declaration of the results.

TS Telangana Board SSC Result 2022 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Directorate of Government Examinations Exam Telangana State Secondary School Certificate Examination Exam level State school level Mode of exam Offline Session 2021-22 Result websites bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number

TS Board 10th Result 2022 Date and Time

Telangana Class 10 Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board. Candidates must note that the Telangana SSC Results 2022 are expected to be declared by May 2022. Candidates can check the Tentative schedule for the declaration of the examination results below.

Events Dates Telangana SSC Exams 2022 March, 2022 Telangana 10th Exams 2022 March 2022 Telangana 10th Results 2022 May 2022

How To Check Telangana Board SSC Result 2022 in Online Mode?

The Telangana Board 10th results 2022 will be available on the official website of Telangana Board. To check the Telangana Board SSC Results 2022, students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link given. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the TS 10th Results 2022.

Step 1st- Visit the official website of the Telangana Board or JagranJosh.

Step 2nd- Click on the live link stating TS Board 10th Result 2022.

Step 3rd- Enter credentials as asked.

Step 4th- Click on Submit.

Step 5th- Your Telangana Board 10th Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Where to Check Telangana Board Result 2022 Class 10th

As mentioned above, the Telangana Board class 10 results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the Directorate of Government Education. Candidates will also be provided with the direct link to check the TS SSC Results 2022 on this page. Students can also visit the list of websites provided below to check the TS Class 10 Results 2022.

tsbie.cgg.gov.in results

results.cgg.gov.in

manabadi.com

results.eenadu.net

results.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

How To Check Telangana Board 10th Result 2022 Via SMS?

Along with the Telangana SSC result link available on the official website, students will also be able to check the class 10 results via SMS. To get the TS 10th results 2022 through SMS students are required to send the class 10 registration number to the SMS number provided. Students can also follow the steps provided below to get the class 10 Telangana results 2022 via SMS.

Open SMS application on phone

Type a message in this format: TS10 ROLL NUMBER

Send it to 56263

Telangana SSC result 2021-22 will be sent as SMS on the same number

What details will be mentioned in the Telangana Board Result 2022 Class 10th?

When downloading the TS SSC Results 2022 through the link available on the official website, candidates are required to make sure that they cross check all the details provided on the TS Class 10 Result page. Candidates can also check below the complete details mentioned on the TS Class 10 Results 2022.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared for

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

Telangana Board 10th Results 2022 Statistics

Telangana Board officials will be announcing the complete statistics of the performance of the students in the class 10 Telangana board examinations along with the results of the students. Candidates can check below the statistics of the performance of the students in the previous years.

Telangana SSC Result Statistics of the previous years

Years No. of candidates appeared Girls pass % Boys pass % Overall pass % 2021 521073 100 100 100 2020 535000 100 100 100 2019 546728 93.68 91.15 92.43 2018 538867 85.14 82.46 83.78 2017 538226 85.37 82.95 84.15 2016 555265 85.63 84.7 86.57 2015 562792 77 71.8 74.3 2014 582388 81.6 74.3 77.7

What After the Announcement of Telangana Board Result 2022 for Class 10th?

After the Telangana Board SSC Results 2022 are announced by the officials, students will be issued the original certificates of the examinations. Candidates are required to visit the website and download the online copy of the marksheets for the further admission procedures.

The board will also be conducting the revaluation and scrutiny process for the students who want to get their answer sheets evaluated for any mistakes. The applications for TS Class 10 revaluation process will be available on the official website of Telangana Board shortly after the results are declared.

TS Class 10 Compartmental exams will be conducted for the students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. Applications for the TS Class 10 Results 2022 Compartmental exams will be released on the official website of the board. The results of the compartmental exams will be announced shortly after the exams are conducted.

Telangana Board SSC Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Telangana Board class 10 revaluation and scrutiny process will be conducted for those students who want to get the answer sheets of a specific subject re-checked for any calculation mistakes. Candidates who have doubts in the marks secured can submit the applications for the revaluation process based on which the said answer sheets will be re-evaluated.

The changes in the marks will be notified to the students and updated in the marksheets by officials.

Telangana Board Result 2022 Class 10 - Compartmental Exam

Telangana Board 10th compartmental exams are conducted for the students who wish to improve their scores in the exams. The applications for the TS SSC Compartmental exams 2022 will be available on the official website of the board. Candidates are required to visit the website and submit the applications along with the application fee.

The TS SSC Compartmental exams will be conducted by June 2022 while the results will be declared by the end of June or July 2022. For further details students can visit the official website.

Telangana Board Class 10 Toppers

Telangana Board class 10 examination results along with the list of the students who topped the exams will be announced on the official website of the board. Students will be able to check the TS Class 10 Results 2022 list of toppers through the link provided here.

About Telangana Board School Examination Board

The Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana was founded in 2014 after the formation of Telangana state. TSBIE i.e. Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has been entrusted with the task of regulation, supervision and development of the Intermediate level education system in the state of Telangana. Currently, the Board executes and governs various activities that include devising courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.