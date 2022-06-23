    Telangana Board Result 2022: Know TS SSC and Intermediate Result Date, How to Check

    Updated: Jun 23, 2022 11:28 IST
    TS Board 10th & 12th Result 2022 - Content Highlights
    TS Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Date and Time
    How To Check Telangana Board Result 2022 SSC and Inter in Online Mode?
    Where to Check TS Results 2022 Class 10th and 12th
    Telangana Board Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Telangana Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12:  Telangana Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the Telangana Class 10 and 12 (SSC and Intermediate) Exam Results 2022 by May on the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the TS SSC and Inter Exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

    Candidates will also be provided with the direct link to check the Telangana 10th and 12th Results 2022 on this page as soon as the results are declared on the official website. Candidates are advised to bookmark this page for further updates on the Telangana Board Exam Results 2022.

    Telangana Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 Highlights

    Details

    Specifications

    Board

    Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

    Exam

    Telangana State Secondary School Certificate Examination

    Exam level

    State school level

    Mode of exam

    Offline

    Session

    2021-22

    Result websites

    bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in

    Mode of result

    Online

    Credentials required

    Roll number

    TS Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

    Telangana Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 are expected to be declared by May 2022. As per the tentative schedule given, the Telangana SSC and Intermediate exams 2022 are to be conducted by March 2022. Candidates can check the tentative schedule for the exams here.

    Events

    Dates

    Telangana SSC Exams 2022

    March, 2022

    Telangana Intermediate Exams 2022

    March 2022

    Telangana 10th and 12th Results 2022

    May 2022

    How To Check Telangana Board Result 2022 SSC and Inter in Online Mode?

    Telangana Board SSC and 2nd year Intermediate Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board. Candidates will be able to check the TS class 10 and 12 results 2022 by entering the required details in the result login link provided on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the TS 10th and 12th results 2022.

    Step 1st- Visit the official website of the Telangana Board or JagranJosh.

    Step 2nd- Click on the live link stating TS Board Result 2022 SSC and Inter.

    Step 3rd- Enter login credentials as asked.

    Step 4th- Click on the Submit button.

    Step 5th- Telangana Board Result 2022 SSC and Intermediate will appear on the screen.

    Where to Check TS Results 2022 Class 10th and 12th

    As mentioned above, the Telangana Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be available on the official website of Telangana Board. Candidates must note that the direct link to check the Telangana SSC and Intermediate results will also be provided on this page to check the results. Candidates can visit the list of links provided below to check the Telangana 10th and 12th results 2022.

    • tsbie.cgg.gov.in results
    • results.cgg.gov.in
    • manabadi.com
    • results.eenadu.net
    • results.gov.in
    • bse.telangana.gov.in
    • manabadi.co.in

    Telangana Board Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

    Candidates can refer to the images of the window to check the Telangana 10th and 12th results given below when checking the Board examination results. This will work as a reference to the result page making it easier for students to check the class 10 and 12 Telangana Board Results 2022.

    Step 1st: Visit the official website of Telangana Board

    Telangana Board Result 2022

    Step 2nd: Click on the Matric/ Intermediate Result link

    Telangana Board Result 2022

    Step 3rd: Enter the 10/12th roll number in the result link

    Telangana Board Result 2022

    Step 4th: The TS Board Results will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

    How To Check Telangana Board Result 2022 Via SMS?

    Candidates when checking the Telangana Board 12th Results 2022 will also be able to get the results of the exam via SMS. To check the results through SMS candidates can follow the steps provided below.

    • Open SMS application on phone
    • Type a message in this format: TS10/12 ROLL NUMBER
    • Send it to 56263
    • Telangana SSC and Inter result 2022 will be sent as SMS on the same number

    What details will be mentioned in the Telangana Board Result 2022 Class 10th and 12th? 

    Candidates when checking the Telangana Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 must note that the result sheet will contain certain details which need to be cross checked by candidates. In case there are any discrepancies in the details provided, students are required to connect with the school authorities to get them rectified as the original certificates will be used for all further documentation purposes.

    The list of details mentioned on the TS 10th and 12th Results is provided below.

    • Name and Roll Number of the candidate
    • Name of the Examination
    • Stream appeared for
    • Subject details
    • Marks secured in each subject
    • Total Marks secured
    • Minimum marks required
    • Qualifying status and percentage acquired

    Telangana Board Results 2022 Statistics

    When announcing the TS Class 10 and 12 Results 2022, the board officials will also be announcing the statistics of the performance of the students in the annual board examinations. Candidates can check below the statistics and details of the performance of the students in the SSC and Intermediate exams conducted in the previous years. 

    Telangana SSC Result Statistics of the previous years

    Years

    Number of candidates appeared

    Girls pass %

    Boys pass %

    Overall pass %

    2021

    521073

    100

    100

    100

    2020

    535000

    100

    100

    100

    2019

    546728

    93.68

    91.15

    92.43

    2018

    538867

    85.14

    82.46

    83.78

    2017

    538226

    85.37

    82.95

    84.15

    2016

    555265

    85.63

    84.7

    86.57

    2015

    562792

    77

    71.8

    74.3

    2014

    582388

    81.6

    74.3

    77.7

    TS Intermediate Result 2021 Statistics

    Category

    Number of students

    Total number of students registered

    451585

    Number of girls who passed the examination

    2,28,754

    Number of boys passed in TS inter exams 2021

    2,22,831

    TS Intermediate Result 2021 Statistics

    Grade

    Number of students

    Students with Grade A

    176719

    Students with Grade B

    104886

    Students with Grade C

    61887

    Students with Grade D

    108093

    TS Inter 2nd Year Results- Statistical Overview Previous year

    Year

    Total Students

    Girls Pass %

    Boys Pass %

    Overall Pass %

    2020

    411631

    75.15

    62.1

    68.86

    2019

    418271

    71.5

    58.2

    65

    2018

    455000

    73.2

    61

    67.06

    2017

    414213

    61

    57

    66.45

    2016

    378973

    60.72

    50.96

    55.84

    2015

    499643

    66.86

    55.91

    61.4

    What After the Announcement of Telangana Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th?

    After the Telangana Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 are announced by the board officials, candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the SSC and Intermediate Results 2022 by clicking on the Result link provided on the official website.

    The TS SSC and Inter Original Marksheets will be issued to the s students by the board shortly after the results are declared on the official website. Candidates applying for further admissions can download the online copy of the result sheets and acquire provisional admissions.

    The board will also be conducting re-checking and scrutiny of 10th and 12th answer sheets and the compartmental exams for students who were unable to qualify the exams in their first attempt.

    Telangana  Board Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

    Telangana Board class 10 and 12 Re-evaluation and scrutiny applications will be available on the official website. Candidates who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any totalling mistakes are required to visit the official website and submit the applications. The answer sheets will be taken for re-evaluation and results of the same will be announced online soon.

    Telangana  Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 - Compartmental Exam

    Telangana Board SSC and Intermediate Compartmental exams are conducted for students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. Candidates are required to visit the website and complete the applications available on the official website.

    The compartmental exams will be conducted shortly after the results are declared and the results of the compartmental exams will also be announced soon so that students can apply for the further admission procedures. 

    Telangana Board Class 10th and 12th Toppers

    Telangana Board officials will be announcing the TS 10th and 12th list of toppers along with the results of the examinations. The list of toppers will be announced both district wise and stream wise. Candidates can check below the list of students who have topped the exams in the Telangana Board 10th and 12th Exams in the previous years.

    TS Inter Commerce Result Toppers

    Rank

    Name

    District

    Marks

    1

    Harsha and Sruthi

    Warangal

    977

    Bavana

    Karimnagar

    977

    2

    Sivakumar

    Jagityal

    974

    TS Inter Science Result Toppers

    Rank

    Name

    District

    Marks

    1

    Iluri Sruthi

    Khammam

    994

    2

    Rakesh Singh

    Khammam

    993

    3

    Priya sarma

    Nizamabad

    992

    Sriram Anand and Gayatri

    Hyderabad

    TS Inter Arts Result Toppers

    Rank

    Name

    District

    Marks

    1

    Sri Sai Teja

    Hyderabad

    958

    2

    Ramulu

    Nalgonda

    957

    3

    Meraaj

    Nalgonda

    947

    4

    Rukmini

    Mahbubnagar

    939

    5

    Likita Reddy

    Hyderabad

    936

    About Telangana Board School Examination Board

    The Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana was founded in 2014. TSBIE also known as Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is entrusted with the task of regulation, supervision and development of the Intermediate level education system in the state of Telangana. Currently, the Board executes and governs various activities that include devising courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.

    FAQ

    When will the TS SSC and Intermediate Result 2022 be announced?

    According to the tentative schedule released the TS SSC and Intermediate Results 2022 are expected to be announced by May 2022.

    What details need to be entered in the TS Result Link 2022?

    Candidates when checking the TS Board results 2022 are required to enter the TS 10th, 12th Registration number in the result link.

    When will the TS SSC and Intermediate compartment exam be conducted?

    If the Telangana 10th and 12th results are declared by May 2022, it is expected that the Compartmental exams will be conducted by June 2022

    When will the original copy of mark sheets be issued?

    The original hardcopy of the TS 10th and 12th exams will be sent to the schools. The original mark sheets will be issued shortly after the results are declared since admissions will be finalised only after submitting the original marksheets.