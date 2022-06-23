Telangana Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12: Telangana Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the Telangana Class 10 and 12 (SSC and Intermediate) Exam Results 2022 by May on the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the TS SSC and Inter Exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board to check the results.

Candidates will also be provided with the direct link to check the Telangana 10th and 12th Results 2022 on this page as soon as the results are declared on the official website. Candidates are advised to bookmark this page for further updates on the Telangana Board Exam Results 2022.

Telangana Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12 Highlights

Details Specifications Board Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Exam Telangana State Secondary School Certificate Examination Exam level State school level Mode of exam Offline Session 2021-22 Result websites bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in Mode of result Online Credentials required Roll number

TS Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Date and Time

Telangana Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 are expected to be declared by May 2022. As per the tentative schedule given, the Telangana SSC and Intermediate exams 2022 are to be conducted by March 2022. Candidates can check the tentative schedule for the exams here.

Events Dates Telangana SSC Exams 2022 March, 2022 Telangana Intermediate Exams 2022 March 2022 Telangana 10th and 12th Results 2022 May 2022

How To Check Telangana Board Result 2022 SSC and Inter in Online Mode?

Telangana Board SSC and 2nd year Intermediate Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board. Candidates will be able to check the TS class 10 and 12 results 2022 by entering the required details in the result login link provided on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the TS 10th and 12th results 2022.

Step 1st- Visit the official website of the Telangana Board or JagranJosh.

Step 2nd- Click on the live link stating TS Board Result 2022 SSC and Inter.

Step 3rd- Enter login credentials as asked.

Step 4th- Click on the Submit button.

Step 5th- Telangana Board Result 2022 SSC and Intermediate will appear on the screen.

Where to Check TS Results 2022 Class 10th and 12th

As mentioned above, the Telangana Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be available on the official website of Telangana Board. Candidates must note that the direct link to check the Telangana SSC and Intermediate results will also be provided on this page to check the results. Candidates can visit the list of links provided below to check the Telangana 10th and 12th results 2022.

tsbie.cgg.gov.in results

results.cgg.gov.in

manabadi.com

results.eenadu.net

results.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

Telangana Board Result 2022 for Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Candidates can refer to the images of the window to check the Telangana 10th and 12th results given below when checking the Board examination results. This will work as a reference to the result page making it easier for students to check the class 10 and 12 Telangana Board Results 2022.

Step 1st: Visit the official website of Telangana Board

Step 2nd: Click on the Matric/ Intermediate Result link

Step 3rd: Enter the 10/12th roll number in the result link

Step 4th: The TS Board Results will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference

How To Check Telangana Board Result 2022 Via SMS?

Candidates when checking the Telangana Board 12th Results 2022 will also be able to get the results of the exam via SMS. To check the results through SMS candidates can follow the steps provided below.

Open SMS application on phone

Type a message in this format: TS10/12 ROLL NUMBER

Send it to 56263

Telangana SSC and Inter result 2022 will be sent as SMS on the same number

What details will be mentioned in the Telangana Board Result 2022 Class 10th and 12th?

Candidates when checking the Telangana Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 must note that the result sheet will contain certain details which need to be cross checked by candidates. In case there are any discrepancies in the details provided, students are required to connect with the school authorities to get them rectified as the original certificates will be used for all further documentation purposes.

The list of details mentioned on the TS 10th and 12th Results is provided below.

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Name of the Examination

Stream appeared for

Subject details

Marks secured in each subject

Total Marks secured

Minimum marks required

Qualifying status and percentage acquired

Telangana Board Results 2022 Statistics

When announcing the TS Class 10 and 12 Results 2022, the board officials will also be announcing the statistics of the performance of the students in the annual board examinations. Candidates can check below the statistics and details of the performance of the students in the SSC and Intermediate exams conducted in the previous years.

Telangana SSC Result Statistics of the previous years

Years Number of candidates appeared Girls pass % Boys pass % Overall pass % 2021 521073 100 100 100 2020 535000 100 100 100 2019 546728 93.68 91.15 92.43 2018 538867 85.14 82.46 83.78 2017 538226 85.37 82.95 84.15 2016 555265 85.63 84.7 86.57 2015 562792 77 71.8 74.3 2014 582388 81.6 74.3 77.7

TS Intermediate Result 2021 Statistics

Category Number of students Total number of students registered 451585 Number of girls who passed the examination 2,28,754 Number of boys passed in TS inter exams 2021 2,22,831

TS Intermediate Result 2021 Statistics

Grade Number of students Students with Grade A 176719 Students with Grade B 104886 Students with Grade C 61887 Students with Grade D 108093

TS Inter 2nd Year Results- Statistical Overview Previous year

Year Total Students Girls Pass % Boys Pass % Overall Pass % 2020 411631 75.15 62.1 68.86 2019 418271 71.5 58.2 65 2018 455000 73.2 61 67.06 2017 414213 61 57 66.45 2016 378973 60.72 50.96 55.84 2015 499643 66.86 55.91 61.4

What After the Announcement of Telangana Board Result 2022 for Class 10th and 12th?

After the Telangana Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 are announced by the board officials, candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the SSC and Intermediate Results 2022 by clicking on the Result link provided on the official website.

The TS SSC and Inter Original Marksheets will be issued to the s students by the board shortly after the results are declared on the official website. Candidates applying for further admissions can download the online copy of the result sheets and acquire provisional admissions.

The board will also be conducting re-checking and scrutiny of 10th and 12th answer sheets and the compartmental exams for students who were unable to qualify the exams in their first attempt.

Telangana Board Result 2022 - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

Telangana Board class 10 and 12 Re-evaluation and scrutiny applications will be available on the official website. Candidates who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any totalling mistakes are required to visit the official website and submit the applications. The answer sheets will be taken for re-evaluation and results of the same will be announced online soon.

Telangana Board Result 2022 Class 10, 12 - Compartmental Exam

Telangana Board SSC and Intermediate Compartmental exams are conducted for students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. Candidates are required to visit the website and complete the applications available on the official website.

The compartmental exams will be conducted shortly after the results are declared and the results of the compartmental exams will also be announced soon so that students can apply for the further admission procedures.

Telangana Board Class 10th and 12th Toppers

Telangana Board officials will be announcing the TS 10th and 12th list of toppers along with the results of the examinations. The list of toppers will be announced both district wise and stream wise. Candidates can check below the list of students who have topped the exams in the Telangana Board 10th and 12th Exams in the previous years.

TS Inter Commerce Result Toppers

Rank Name District Marks 1 Harsha and Sruthi Warangal 977 Bavana Karimnagar 977 2 Sivakumar Jagityal 974

TS Inter Science Result Toppers

Rank Name District Marks 1 Iluri Sruthi Khammam 994 2 Rakesh Singh Khammam 993 3 Priya sarma Nizamabad 992 Sriram Anand and Gayatri Hyderabad

TS Inter Arts Result Toppers

Rank Name District Marks 1 Sri Sai Teja Hyderabad 958 2 Ramulu Nalgonda 957 3 Meraaj Nalgonda 947 4 Rukmini Mahbubnagar 939 5 Likita Reddy Hyderabad 936

About Telangana Board School Examination Board

The Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana was founded in 2014. TSBIE also known as Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is entrusted with the task of regulation, supervision and development of the Intermediate level education system in the state of Telangana. Currently, the Board executes and governs various activities that include devising courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.