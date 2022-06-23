|TS Board 10th & 12th Result 2022 - Content Highlights
Telangana Board Result 2022 Class 10 and 12: Telangana Board of Secondary Education will be releasing the Telangana Class 10 and 12 (SSC and Intermediate) Exam Results 2022 by May on the official website- bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the TS SSC and Inter Exams 2022 can visit the official website of the board to check the results.
Candidates will also be provided with the direct link to check the Telangana 10th and 12th Results 2022 on this page as soon as the results are declared on the official website. Candidates are advised to bookmark this page for further updates on the Telangana Board Exam Results 2022.
|
Details
|
Specifications
|
Board
|
Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education
|
Exam
|
Telangana State Secondary School Certificate Examination
|
Exam level
|
State school level
|
Mode of exam
|
Offline
|
Session
|
2021-22
|
Result websites
|
bse.telangana.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in
|
Mode of result
|
Online
|
Credentials required
|
Roll number
Telangana Board class 10 and 12 Results 2022 are expected to be declared by May 2022. As per the tentative schedule given, the Telangana SSC and Intermediate exams 2022 are to be conducted by March 2022. Candidates can check the tentative schedule for the exams here.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Telangana SSC Exams 2022
|
March, 2022
|
Telangana Intermediate Exams 2022
|
March 2022
|
Telangana 10th and 12th Results 2022
|
May 2022
Telangana Board SSC and 2nd year Intermediate Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board. Candidates will be able to check the TS class 10 and 12 results 2022 by entering the required details in the result login link provided on the official website. Candidates can also follow the steps provided below to check the TS 10th and 12th results 2022.
Step 1st- Visit the official website of the Telangana Board or JagranJosh.
Step 2nd- Click on the live link stating TS Board Result 2022 SSC and Inter.
Step 3rd- Enter login credentials as asked.
Step 4th- Click on the Submit button.
Step 5th- Telangana Board Result 2022 SSC and Intermediate will appear on the screen.
As mentioned above, the Telangana Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 will be available on the official website of Telangana Board. Candidates must note that the direct link to check the Telangana SSC and Intermediate results will also be provided on this page to check the results. Candidates can visit the list of links provided below to check the Telangana 10th and 12th results 2022.
Candidates can refer to the images of the window to check the Telangana 10th and 12th results given below when checking the Board examination results. This will work as a reference to the result page making it easier for students to check the class 10 and 12 Telangana Board Results 2022.
Step 1st: Visit the official website of Telangana Board
Step 2nd: Click on the Matric/ Intermediate Result link
Step 3rd: Enter the 10/12th roll number in the result link
Step 4th: The TS Board Results will be displayed. Download the result sheet for further reference
Candidates when checking the Telangana Board 12th Results 2022 will also be able to get the results of the exam via SMS. To check the results through SMS candidates can follow the steps provided below.
Candidates when checking the Telangana Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 must note that the result sheet will contain certain details which need to be cross checked by candidates. In case there are any discrepancies in the details provided, students are required to connect with the school authorities to get them rectified as the original certificates will be used for all further documentation purposes.
The list of details mentioned on the TS 10th and 12th Results is provided below.
When announcing the TS Class 10 and 12 Results 2022, the board officials will also be announcing the statistics of the performance of the students in the annual board examinations. Candidates can check below the statistics and details of the performance of the students in the SSC and Intermediate exams conducted in the previous years.
Telangana SSC Result Statistics of the previous years
|
Years
|
Number of candidates appeared
|
Girls pass %
|
Boys pass %
|
Overall pass %
|
2021
|
521073
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
2020
|
535000
|
100
|
100
|
100
|
2019
|
546728
|
93.68
|
91.15
|
92.43
|
2018
|
538867
|
85.14
|
82.46
|
83.78
|
2017
|
538226
|
85.37
|
82.95
|
84.15
|
2016
|
555265
|
85.63
|
84.7
|
86.57
|
2015
|
562792
|
77
|
71.8
|
74.3
|
2014
|
582388
|
81.6
|
74.3
|
77.7
TS Intermediate Result 2021 Statistics
|
Category
|
Number of students
|
Total number of students registered
|
451585
|
Number of girls who passed the examination
|
2,28,754
|
Number of boys passed in TS inter exams 2021
|
2,22,831
TS Intermediate Result 2021 Statistics
|
Grade
|
Number of students
|
Students with Grade A
|
176719
|
Students with Grade B
|
104886
|
Students with Grade C
|
61887
|
Students with Grade D
|
108093
TS Inter 2nd Year Results- Statistical Overview Previous year
|
Year
|
Total Students
|
Girls Pass %
|
Boys Pass %
|
Overall Pass %
|
2020
|
411631
|
75.15
|
62.1
|
68.86
|
2019
|
418271
|
71.5
|
58.2
|
65
|
2018
|
455000
|
73.2
|
61
|
67.06
|
2017
|
414213
|
61
|
57
|
66.45
|
2016
|
378973
|
60.72
|
50.96
|
55.84
|
2015
|
499643
|
66.86
|
55.91
|
61.4
After the Telangana Board class 10 and 12 results 2022 are announced by the board officials, candidates who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the SSC and Intermediate Results 2022 by clicking on the Result link provided on the official website.
The TS SSC and Inter Original Marksheets will be issued to the s students by the board shortly after the results are declared on the official website. Candidates applying for further admissions can download the online copy of the result sheets and acquire provisional admissions.
The board will also be conducting re-checking and scrutiny of 10th and 12th answer sheets and the compartmental exams for students who were unable to qualify the exams in their first attempt.
Telangana Board class 10 and 12 Re-evaluation and scrutiny applications will be available on the official website. Candidates who want to get their answer sheets re-evaluated for any totalling mistakes are required to visit the official website and submit the applications. The answer sheets will be taken for re-evaluation and results of the same will be announced online soon.
Telangana Board SSC and Intermediate Compartmental exams are conducted for students who were unable to qualify the exams in the first attempt. Candidates are required to visit the website and complete the applications available on the official website.
The compartmental exams will be conducted shortly after the results are declared and the results of the compartmental exams will also be announced soon so that students can apply for the further admission procedures.
Telangana Board officials will be announcing the TS 10th and 12th list of toppers along with the results of the examinations. The list of toppers will be announced both district wise and stream wise. Candidates can check below the list of students who have topped the exams in the Telangana Board 10th and 12th Exams in the previous years.
TS Inter Commerce Result Toppers
|
Rank
|
Name
|
District
|
Marks
|
1
|
Harsha and Sruthi
|
Warangal
|
977
|
Bavana
|
Karimnagar
|
977
|
2
|
Sivakumar
|
Jagityal
|
974
TS Inter Science Result Toppers
|
Rank
|
Name
|
District
|
Marks
|
1
|
Iluri Sruthi
|
Khammam
|
994
|
2
|
Rakesh Singh
|
Khammam
|
993
|
3
|
Priya sarma
|
Nizamabad
|
992
|
Sriram Anand and Gayatri
|
Hyderabad
TS Inter Arts Result Toppers
|
Rank
|
Name
|
District
|
Marks
|
1
|
Sri Sai Teja
|
Hyderabad
|
958
|
2
|
Ramulu
|
Nalgonda
|
957
|
3
|
Meraaj
|
Nalgonda
|
947
|
4
|
Rukmini
|
Mahbubnagar
|
939
|
5
|
Likita Reddy
|
Hyderabad
|
936
The Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana was founded in 2014. TSBIE also known as Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is entrusted with the task of regulation, supervision and development of the Intermediate level education system in the state of Telangana. Currently, the Board executes and governs various activities that include devising courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges and providing direction, support and leadership for all educational institutions under its jurisdiction.
