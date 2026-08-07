AFCAT 2 Exam 2026: Check Shift Timings, Schedule & Exam Day Guidelines

Key Points The AFCAT 2 2026 exam is scheduled for August 8, 2026, filling 379 vacancies.

The exam on August 8, 2026, will have two shifts: Morning (10 AM-12 PM) & Afternoon (3 PM-5 PM).

Required documents include printed admit card, photo ID, and two passport-size photos.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be conducting the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) examination 2026 on August 8, 2026 (Saturday). The exam would be conducted in a computer based mode at more than 100 centres across the country. Through AFCAT 2 2026 recruitment exam, a total of 379 vacancies would be filled across various branches such as Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical) and Ground Duty (Non-Technical). This provides a golden chance for aspirants to join as Group A gazetted officers. With the exam nearby, candidates who will appear should know about the shift timings, reporting timings and other important exam day instructions so that they do not face any type of inconvenience on the test day. They must download their admit card and check the exam centre & other important guidelines as mentioned on their hall tickets.

Also Read- AFCAT 2 Exam Analysis 2026 in English AFCAT 2026 Exam 2 Analysis in Hindi AFCAT Exam Shift Timing 2026 As per the examination schedule issued by IAF, the AFCAT 2 2026 exam is set to be conducted on August 8, 2026. There would be 2 shifts for the IAF exam i.e Morning & Afternoon shift. Candidates who will take part must check the exam timing and center details before reaching the centres . All the important instructions and guidelines can be checked from the AFCAT Admit Card 2026. Below we have shared with you exam shift timings, reporting time, gate closing time and duration of the exam. AFCAT 2 Exam Shift 2026 Exam timing Reporting time Gate Closing Time Duration of Exam Shift 1 Morning Session 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM 8:00 AM 9:30 AM 2 hours (120 mins) Shift 2 Afternoon Session 3:00 pm to 5:00 PM 1:00 PM 2:30 PM 2 hours (120 mins)

Documents Required at the AFCAT Exam Centre Candidates who will appear for the AFCAT examination must carry the required documents and items to the exam centres. Entry will only be allowed after proper verification by the officials so it is mandatory to bring the following documents listed below at the time of reporting Must carry a printed copy of the AFCAT 2 Admit Card 2026. Entry to the examination centre will not be allowed without the admit card.

Along with the admit card candidates must bring an aadhar card and valid photo identity proof as mentioned while filling online application form.

Candidates must bring 2 passport size Colour Photographs preferably the same as as provided during online registration.

Ballpoint Pen (Blue or Black) for signing the attendance sheet and rough work.

AFCAT Exam Day Guidelines Candidates who will participate in the AFCAT 2 Exam 2026 must follow all exam day guidelines released by the IAF to ensure a smooth and hassle free examination process. All of these things can be checked from your admit card. Some of the important guidelines for AFCAT exam 2026 are as follows- Requests for change of Exam Centre will not be allowed under any circumstances.

Candidates must report at their respective Exam Centres as per the shift timings mentioned in their Admit Cards.

It is advised to locate the exam centre in advance so that you do not reach late.

Candidates must put their Thumb Impression on the Admit Card in advance, before proceeding to the Exam Centre.

Signature must be done on the admit card in front of the invigilators.

Candidates must reach the exam centre on time for frisking and Verification Process.

AFCAT Exam 2026 List of Prohibited Items Candidates must not carry the following items inside the exam hall for the AFCAT exam. Possession of any these restricted items may lead to cancellation of the candidature and other things Electronic or communication devices such as Microphone, docupen, camera, organizer, earphones, recorder, headset, pager, radio Translator, Bluetooth Device or Cellular Phone.

Stationery items like books, notes, chits, pencil box, geometry box, clip board or any other written texts.

Personal belongings such as wristwatch, wristband, bracelet ,ornaments, wallet, goggles, purse, scarf, jacket, eatables including chips,chocolates,food, drinks or any other accessories. Candidates are advised to read the other important guidelines and instructions as given on the admit card and cooperate with officials present at the exam centre for smooth conduct of the AFCAT exam 2026.