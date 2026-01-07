Top 50 CBSE Class 10 Maths MCQs with Answers for High Score in Pre Board Exam 2026

The CBSE Class 10 Mathematics exam plays a vital role in shaping a student’s academic future, as it tests their understanding of core mathematical concepts, formulas, and problem-solving techniques. Mathematics is a high-scoring subject that requires regular practice and conceptual clarity to perform well in both Pre-Board Examinations 2026. A strong command over the subject not only helps students secure good marks but also builds a solid foundation for higher classes and competitive exams. To support focused and effective preparation, these Top 50 Important MCQs for CBSE Class 10 Maths with Answers have been designed strictly according to the latest CBSE syllabus and exam pattern. The questions cover all major chapters and assess key topics such as algebra, geometry, trigonometry, statistics, and probability. Practising these Class 10 Maths MCQs will help students analyse their preparation level, improve time management, and boost accuracy in objective-type questions. Regular revision through these MCQs can enhance confidence and significantly improve performance in the CBSE Class 10 Pre-Board Exams 2026.

Top 50 MCQs for Maths Pre-Board Exam 2026 1. For some integer n, the odd integer is represented in the form of: (a) n (b) n + 1 (c) 2n + 1 (d) 2n 2. The decimal expansion of 22/7 is (a) Terminating (b) Non-terminating and repeating (c) Non-terminating and Non-repeating (d) None of the above 3. The addition of a rational number and an irrational number is equal to: (a) rational number (b) Irrational number (c) Both (d) None of the above 4. Zeroes of a polynomial can be expressed graphically. Number of zeroes of polynomial is equal to number of points where the graph of polynomial is: (a) Intersects x-axis (b) Intersects y-axis (c) Intersects y-axis or x-axis (d) None of the above 5. A polynomial of degree n has: (a) Only one zero (b) At least n zeroes (c) More than n zeroes (d) At most n zeroes 6. The number of polynomials having zeroes as -2 and 5 is:

(a) 1 (b) 2 (c) 3 (d) More than 3 7. If a pair of linear equations is consistent, then the lines are: (a) Parallel (b) Always coincident (c) Always intersecting (d) Intersecting or coincident 8. The pairs of equations 9x + 3y + 12 = 0 and 18x + 6y + 26 = 0 have (a) Unique solution (b) Exactly two solutions (c) Infinitely many solutions (d) No solution 9. If one equation of a pair of dependent linear equations is -3x+5y-2=0. The second equation will be: (a) -6x+10y-4=0 (b) 6x-10y-4=0 (c) 6x+10y-4=0 (d) -6x+10y+4=0 10. The sum of two numbers is 27 and the product is 182. The numbers are: (a) 12 and 13 (b) 13 and 14 (c) 12 and 15 (d) 13 and 24 11. The altitude of a right triangle is 7 cm less than its base. If the hypotenuse is 13 cm, the other two sides of the triangle are equal to: (a) Base=10cm and Altitude=5cm (b) Base=12cm and Altitude=5cm

(c) Base=14cm and Altitude=10cm (d) Base=12cm and Altitude=10cm 12. The sum of the reciprocals of Rehman’s ages 3 years ago and 5 years from now is 1/3. The present age of Rehman is: (a) 7 (b) 10 (c) 5 (d) 6 13. A train travels 360 km at a uniform speed. If the speed had been 5 km/h more, it would have taken 1 hour less for the same journey. Find the speed of the train. (a) 30 km/hr (b) 40 km/hr (c) 50 km/hr (d) 60 km/hr 14. The maximum number of roots for a quadratic equation is equal to (a) 1 (b) 2 (c) 3 (d) 4 15. In an Arithmetic Progression, if a = 28, d = -4, n = 7, then an is: (a) 4 (b) 5 (c) 3 (d) 7 16. The first term and common difference for the A.P. 3, 1, -1, -3 is: (a) 1 and 3 (b) -1 and 3 (c) 3 and -2 (d) 2 and 3 17. 30th term of the A.P: 10, 7, 4, …, is (a) 97 (b) 77 (c) -77 (d) -87 18. The missing terms in AP: __, 13, __, 3 are:

(a) 11 and 9 (b) 17 and 9 (c) 18 and 8 (d) 18 and 9 19. The 21st term of AP whose first two terms are -3 and 4 is: (a) 17 (b) 137 (c) 143 (d) -143 20. 20th term from the last term of the A.P. 3, 8, 13, …, 253 is: (a) 147 (b) 151 (c) 154 (d) 158 21. The 10th term of the AP: 5, 8, 11, 14, … is (a) 32 (b) 35 (c) 38 (d) 185 22. If the 2nd term of an AP is 13 and the 5th term is 25, then its 7th term is (a) 30 (b) 33 (c) 37 (d) 38 23. D and E are the midpoints of side AB and AC of a triangle ABC, respectively and BC = 6 cm. If DE || BC, then the length (in cm) of DE is: (a) 2.5 (b) 3 (c) 5 (d) 6 24. Corresponding sides of two similar triangles are in the ratio of 2:3. If the area of the small triangle is 48 sq.cm, then the area of large triangle is: (a) 230 sq.cm. (b) 106 sq.cm (c) 107 sq.cm. (d) 108 sq.cm 25. If triangles ABC and DEF are similar and AB=4 cm, DE=6 cm, EF=9 cm and FD=12 cm, the perimeter of triangle ABC is:

(a) 22 cm (b) 20 cm (c) 21 cm (d) 18 cm Also Check: CBSE Class10 Maths Exam Pattern 2026 CBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2025-26 26. Which of the following are not similar figures? (a) Circles (b) Squares (c) Equilateral triangles (d) Isosceles triangles 27. Which of the following is not a similarity criterion for two triangles? (a) AAA (b) SAS (c) SSS (d) ASA 28. If the distance between the points A(2, -2) and B(-1, x) is equal to 5, then the value of x is: (a) 2 (b) -2 (c) 1 (d) -1 29. The distance of point A(2, 4) from the x-axis is (a) 2 units (b) 4 units (c) -2 units (d) -4 units 30. The point which divides the line segment of points P(-1, 7) and (4, -3) in the ratio of 2:3 is: (a) (-1, 3) (b) (-1, -3) (c) (1, -3) (d) (1, 3) 31. The coordinates of a point P, where PQ is the diameter of a circle whose centre is (2, – 3) and Q is (1, 4) is:

(a) (3, -10) (b) (2, -10) (c) (-3, 10) (d) (-2, 10) 32. If the points A(1, 2), O(0, 0) and C(a, b) are collinear, then (a) a = b (b) a = 2b (c) 2a = b (d) a = –b 33. A line intersects the y-axis and x-axis at the points P and Q, respectively. If (2, -5) is the midpoint of PQ, then the coordinates of P and Q are, respectively (a) (0, -5) and (2, 0) (b) (0, 10) and (-4, 0) (c) (0, 4) and (-10, 0) (d) (0, -10) and (4, 0) 34. In ∆ ABC, right-angled at B, AB = 24 cm, BC = 7 cm. The value of tan C is: (a) 12/7 (b) 24/7 (c) 20/7 (d) 7/24 35. sin (90° – A) and cos A are: (a) Different (b) Same (c) Not related (d) None of the above 36. The angle formed by the line of sight with the horizontal when the point is below the horizontal level is called: (a) Angle of elevation (b) Angle of depression (c) No such angle is formed

(d) None of the above 37. The angle formed by the line of sight with the horizontal when the point being viewed is above the horizontal level is called: (a) Angle of elevation (b) Angle of depression (c) No such angle is formed (d) None of the above 38. The line drawn from the eye of an observer to the point in the object viewed by the observer is said to be (a) Angle of elevation (b) Angle of depression (c) Line of sight (d) None of the above 39. The height or length of an object or the distance between two distant objects can be determined with the help of: (a) Trigonometry angles (b) Trigonometry ratios (c) Trigonometry identities (d) None of the above 40. A circle has a number of tangents equal to (a) 0 (b) 1 (c) 2 (d) Infinite 41. The length of the tangent from an external point A on a circle with centre O is

(a) always greater than OA (b) equal to OA (c) always less than OA (d) cannot be estimated 42. The length of a tangent from a point A at a distance 5 cm from the centre of the circle is 4 cm. The radius of the circle is: (a) 3 cm (b) 5 cm (c) 7 cm (d) 10 cm 43. A line intersecting a circle in two points is called a _______. (a) Secant (b) Chord (c) Diameter (d) Tangent 44. In constructions, the scale factor is used to construct ______ triangles. (a) right (b) equilateral (c) similar (d) congruent 45. A point P is at a distance of 8 cm from the centre of a circle of radius 5 cm. How many tangents can be drawn from point P to the circle? (a) 0 (b) 1 (c) 2 (d) Infinite 46. The perimeter of a circle having radius 5cm is equal to: (a) 30 cm (b) 3.14 cm (c) 31.4 cm (d) 40 cm 47. If the perimeter of the circle and square are equal, then the ratio of their areas will be equal to:

(a) 14:11 (b) 22:7 (c) 7:22 (d) 11:14 48. The shape of an ice-cream cone is a combination of: (a) Sphere + cylinder (b) Sphere + cone (c) Hemisphere + cylinder (d) Hemisphere + cone 49. The mean of the data: 4, 10, 5, 9, 12 is; (a) 8 (b) 10 (c) 9 (d) 15 50. The sum of the probabilities of all the elementary events of an experiment is (a) 0.5 (b) 1 (c) 2 (d) 1.5 CBSE Class 10 Maths MCQ Answer Key Table Question No. Answer Question No. Answer 1. c 26. d 2. b 27. d 3. b 28. a 4. a 29. b 5. d 30. d 6. d 31. a 7. d 32. c 8. d 33. d 9. a 34. b 10. b 35. b 11. b 36. b 12. a 37. a 13. b 38. c 14. b 39. b 15. a 40. d 16. c 41. c 17. c 42. a 18. c 43. a 19. b 44. c 20. d 45. c 21. a 46. c 22. b 47. a 23. b 48. d 24. d 49. a 25. d 50 b