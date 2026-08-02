Karnataka Civil Police Constable Exam Analysis 2026: Check Subject-Wise Paper Review Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Key Points KEA conducted the Civil Police Constable Exam 2026 on August 2, 2026, in two shifts.

A total of 3,991 vacancies are to be filled; 3.9 lakh candidates applied.

The offline exam featured 100 questions, 90 mins, and 0.25 negative marking.

Karnataka Civil Police Constable Exam Analysis 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) successfully conducted the Civil Police Constable Written Competitive Examination 2026 on 2nd August 2026, in two shifts, morning and afternoon. A total of 3,991 vacancies are to be filled under this recruitment, with 3,395 posts for General Cadre and 596 posts for Kalyana-Karnataka Cadre. Around 3.9 lakh candidates have applied for this exam across Karnataka. In this article, we will share the exam analysis based on candidate reviews, covering the difficulty level, good attempts, section-wise weightage, and topics asked in both shifts. This analysis will help candidates understand the actual exam pattern. Karnataka Civil Police Constable Exam 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about the Karnataka Civil Police Constable Exam 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) Exam Name Karnataka Civil Police Constable Exam 2026 Exam Mode Offline (OMR-Based) Exam Date Today, 2 August 2026 Exam Duration 90 mins Subject Covered General Studies (General knowledge, General Science, History, Geography, Indian Constitution, Reasoning/ Mental Ability & Current Affairs) Total Posts 3,991 Official website ksp-recruitment.in Karnataka Civil Police Constable Exam Schedule 2026 The KSP Civil Police Constable Written Exam 2026 will be held on 2nd August 2026 in two shifts. Post Name Exam Day Start Time End Time Karnataka Civil Police Constable RPC (Residual Parent Cadre) August 2, 2026 10:30 AM 12:00 PM Karnataka Civil Police Constable KK (Kalyana Karnataka Cadre) 2:30 PM 4:00 PM

Karnataka Civil Police Constable Exam Pattern 2026 The KSP Civil Police Constable Written Exam 2026 is an objective-type exam conducted in offline OMR mode. There are a total of 100 questions of 100 marks to be completed in 90 mins. Each question carries 1 mark, and candidates should attempt only those they are confident about, since wrong answers reduce the score. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks per wrong question. Candidates should get at least 30% of marks to move to the next stage. KEA Subject-wise Exam Analysis (Shift 1) The KSP Civil Police Constable Exam was held in 7 subjects. Candidates appeared for the 1st shift felt that the overall difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Check the subject-wise analysis; the attempted questions based on the candidates’ reviews after Shift 1 are listed below.

Subject Difficulty Level Good Attempts General Knowledge Moderate To be updated General Science Easy to moderate To be updated History Moderate to Difficult To be updated Georaphy Moderate to Difficult To be updated Indian Constituation Moderate To be updated Reasoning/ Mental Ability Moderate to Difficult To be updated Current Affairs Moderate to Difficult To be updated KEA Subject-wise Exam Analysis (Shift 2) The KSP Civil Police Constable Exam was held in 7 subjects. Candidates who appeared for the 2nd Shift felt that the overall difficulty level was moderate. Check the subject-wise analysis; the attempted questions based on the candidates’ reviews after Shift 2 are listed below. Subject Difficulty Level Good Attempts General Knowledge Easy to Moderate To be updated General Science Moderate To be updated History Difficult To be updated Georaphy Easy To be updated Indian Constituation Easy to Moderate To be updated Reasoning/ Mental Ability Moderate to Difficult To be updated Current Affairs Moderate To be updated