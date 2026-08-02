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Karnataka Civil Police Constable Exam Analysis 2026: Check Subject-Wise Paper Review Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

By Bebo Rani
Last Updated: Aug 2, 2026, 16:14 IST

The Karnataka Civil Police Constable Exam 2026 was successfully conducted both the shifts today, July 29, 2026, across districts in Karnataka. This written exam was held in a double shift; the 1st shift is from 10:30 AM to 12 PM, and the 2nd shift, from 2:30 PM to 4:00 PM, for 7 subjects. Candidates can read the complete article for subject-wise exam analysis, difficulty level & question papers.

Karnataka Civil Police Constable Exam Analysis 2026: Check Subject-Wise Paper Review Difficulty Level & Good Attempts
Karnataka Civil Police Constable Exam Analysis 2026: Check Subject-Wise Paper Review Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

Key Points

  • KEA conducted the Civil Police Constable Exam 2026 on August 2, 2026, in two shifts.
  • A total of 3,991 vacancies are to be filled; 3.9 lakh candidates applied.
  • The offline exam featured 100 questions, 90 mins, and 0.25 negative marking.

Karnataka Civil Police Constable Exam Analysis 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) successfully conducted the Civil Police Constable Written Competitive Examination 2026 on 2nd August 2026, in two shifts, morning and afternoon. A total of 3,991 vacancies are to be filled under this recruitment, with 3,395 posts for General Cadre and 596 posts for Kalyana-Karnataka Cadre. Around 3.9 lakh candidates have applied for this exam across Karnataka. In this article, we will share the exam analysis based on candidate reviews, covering the difficulty level, good attempts, section-wise weightage, and topics asked in both shifts. This analysis will help candidates understand the actual exam pattern.

Karnataka Civil Police Constable Exam 2026 Highlights 

Candidates can find all the information about the Karnataka Civil Police Constable Exam 2026 in the table given below:

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Body 

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Exam Name 

Karnataka Civil Police Constable Exam 2026

Exam Mode 

Offline (OMR-Based)

Exam Date 

Today, 2 August  2026

Exam Duration 

90 mins

Subject Covered 

General Studies (General knowledge, General Science, History, Geography, Indian Constitution, Reasoning/ Mental Ability & Current Affairs)

Total Posts 

3,991

Official website 

ksp-recruitment.in

Karnataka Civil Police Constable Exam Schedule 2026

The KSP Civil Police Constable Written Exam 2026 will be held on 2nd August 2026 in two shifts. 

Post Name

Exam Day

Start Time

End Time

Karnataka Civil Police Constable RPC (Residual Parent Cadre)

August 2, 2026

10:30 AM

12:00 PM

Karnataka Civil Police Constable KK (Kalyana Karnataka Cadre)

2:30 PM

4:00 PM

Karnataka Civil Police Constable Exam Pattern 2026

The KSP Civil Police Constable Written Exam 2026 is an objective-type exam conducted in offline OMR mode. There are a total of 100 questions of 100 marks to be completed in 90 mins. Each question carries 1 mark, and candidates should attempt only those they are confident about, since wrong answers reduce the score. There is a negative marking of 0.25 marks per wrong question. Candidates should get at least 30% of marks to move to the next stage.

KEA Subject-wise Exam Analysis (Shift 1)

The KSP Civil Police Constable Exam was held in 7 subjects. Candidates appeared for the 1st shift felt that the overall difficulty level was moderate to difficult. Check the subject-wise analysis; the attempted questions based on the candidates’ reviews after Shift 1 are listed below.

Subject 

Difficulty Level 

Good Attempts

General Knowledge

Moderate 

To be updated

General Science

Easy to moderate 

To be updated

History

Moderate to Difficult 

To be updated

Georaphy

Moderate to Difficult 

To be updated

Indian Constituation

Moderate 

To be updated

Reasoning/ Mental Ability

Moderate to Difficult 

To be updated

Current Affairs

Moderate to Difficult

To be updated

KEA Subject-wise Exam Analysis (Shift 2)

The KSP Civil Police Constable Exam was held in 7 subjects. Candidates who appeared for the 2nd Shift felt that the overall difficulty level was moderate. Check the subject-wise analysis; the attempted questions based on the candidates’ reviews after Shift 2 are listed below.

Subject 

Difficulty Level 

Good Attempts

General Knowledge

Easy to Moderate

To be updated

General Science

Moderate 

To be updated

History

Difficult 

To be updated

Georaphy

Easy 

To be updated

Indian Constituation

Easy to Moderate

To be updated

Reasoning/ Mental Ability

Moderate to Difficult 

To be updated

Current Affairs

Moderate

To be updated



Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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    First Published: Aug 2, 2026, 12:54 IST

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