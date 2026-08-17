MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Last Date Tomorrow: Apply Now for 200 Posts at esb.mp.gov.in
MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Apply Online: The application process for 200 Patwari posts will close tomorrow August 18, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the official MPESB website before the registration ends. Check all the details in this article related to the eligibility criteria, application process and more.
Key Points
- The online application for MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 closes on August 18, 2026.
- The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 200 Patwari posts in the state.
- The written examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 22, 2026.
MP Patwari Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) is set to close the online application process for MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 tomorrow August 18, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 200 Patwari posts in the state. Eligible candidates who have not submitted their application forms can apply online through the official MPESB website at esb.mp.gov.in. The online application process started on August 4, 2026. After the application window closes the board will open a correction window until August 23, 2026. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 22, 2026. The recruitment provides a good opportunity for candidates who want to work in the Revenue Department of the Government of Madhya Pradesh. Candidates should complete the application process before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.
MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can submit their applications online through the official MPESB website. Applicants must read the official notification once and then upload the required documents when submitting their application form.. Check the direct apply link and official notification in the table given below.
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MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
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MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Official Notification
MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The MP Patwari Vacancies falls under Group 2 Sub Group 4 combined recruitment exam. Candidates can check the recruitment highlights in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Auhority
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Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
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Post Name
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Patwari
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Total Vacancies
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200
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Application Mode
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Online
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Application Start Date
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August 4, 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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August 18, 2026
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Correction Window
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August 23, 2026
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Exam Date
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September 22, 2026
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State
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Madhya Pradesh
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Official Website
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esb.mp.gov.in
MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying candidates must ensure that they meet the required eligibility conditions. Applications will only be considered if you fill all the criteria. Check details below.
1. Educational Qualification
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Candidates must have completed graduation in any stream from a recognized state university or central university.
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Must Possess a valid CPCT scorecard with mandatory Hindi typing.
2. Age Limit
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The minimum age to apply is 18 years.
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The maximum age to apply is 45 years.
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Date for Age Calculation is January 1, 2026.
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Relaxations in the age limit would be provided as per the applicable state government rules.
Steps to Apply for MP Patwari Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps below to complete their application forms
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Visit the official MPESB website at esb.mp.gov.in.
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Complete profile registration and click on the link that states "Group-02 Sub-Group-04 Joint Recruitment Exam 2026”
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Complete the registration process using required details.
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Log in and fill the application form.
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Upload the documents that are required in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fees via various modes available.
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Check all the details before submitting the form.
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Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future references.
For more details and official announcements related to the Madhya Pradesh Patwari Exam 2026 please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.