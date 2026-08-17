MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Last Date Tomorrow: Apply Now for 200 Posts at esb.mp.gov.in

Key Points The online application for MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 closes on August 18, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 200 Patwari posts in the state.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 22, 2026.

MP Patwari Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) is set to close the online application process for MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 tomorrow August 18, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 200 Patwari posts in the state. Eligible candidates who have not submitted their application forms can apply online through the official MPESB website at esb.mp.gov.in. The online application process started on August 4, 2026. After the application window closes the board will open a correction window until August 23, 2026. The written examination is scheduled to be conducted from September 22, 2026. The recruitment provides a good opportunity for candidates who want to work in the Revenue Department of the Government of Madhya Pradesh. Candidates should complete the application process before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements can submit their applications online through the official MPESB website. Applicants must read the official notification once and then upload the required documents when submitting their application form.. Check the direct apply link and official notification in the table given below. MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Click Here MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Official Notification Click Here MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Highlights The MP Patwari Vacancies falls under Group 2 Sub Group 4 combined recruitment exam. Candidates can check the recruitment highlights in the table below. Particulars Details Recruitment Auhority Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) Post Name Patwari Total Vacancies 200 Application Mode Online Application Start Date August 4, 2026 Last Date to Apply Online August 18, 2026 Correction Window August 23, 2026 Exam Date September 22, 2026 State Madhya Pradesh Official Website esb.mp.gov.in

MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria Before applying candidates must ensure that they meet the required eligibility conditions. Applications will only be considered if you fill all the criteria. Check details below. 1. Educational Qualification Candidates must have completed graduation in any stream from a recognized state university or central university.

Must Possess a valid CPCT scorecard with mandatory Hindi typing. 2. Age Limit The minimum age to apply is 18 years.

The maximum age to apply is 45 years.

Date for Age Calculation is January 1, 2026.

Relaxations in the age limit would be provided as per the applicable state government rules. Steps to Apply for MP Patwari Recruitment 2026 Candidates can follow the steps below to complete their application forms Visit the official MPESB website at esb.mp.gov.in.

Complete profile registration and click on the link that states "Group-02 Sub-Group-04 Joint Recruitment Exam 2026”

Complete the registration process using required details.

Log in and fill the application form.

Upload the documents that are required in the prescribed format.

Pay the application fees via various modes available.

Check all the details before submitting the form.

Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future references.