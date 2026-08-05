MP Patwari Syllabus 2026: Check Latest Exam Pattern & Subject-Wise Important Topics Here
MP Patwari Syllabus 2026 is officially released by MPESB along with the recruitment notification for a total of 200 posts. Candidates who want to apply can check the complete syllabus and exam pattern in this article.
Key Points
- MPESB released the MP Patwari Syllabus 2026 for Group 2 Sub Group 4 combined exam.
- The MP Patwari 2026 exam features 200 questions, 200 marks, and a 3-hour duration.
- Syllabus for 2026 includes GK, Hindi, English, Math, Reasoning, Computer, Rural Economy.
MP Patwari Syllabus 2026: The MPESB (Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board) has released the MP Patwari Syllabus 2026 for the Group 2 Sub Group 4 Combined Recruitment Examination. Candidates who want to work as a Patwari in Madhya Pradesh must check this syllabus before starting their preparation. The syllabus covers subjects like General Knowledge, General Hindi, General English, Mathematics, Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, and Rural Economy and Panchayati Raj. Knowing the syllabus and exam pattern helps candidates plan their study schedule better and focus on important topics. Check this article for the complete subject-wise MP Patwari Syllabus 2026 and exam pattern.
MP Patwari Syllabus 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the MP Patwari Syllabus 2026 in the table below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)
|
Post Name
|
Patwari
|
Category
|
Group 2 Sub Group 4
|
Subjects
|
General Knowledge, General Hindi, General English, Mathematics and Reasoning Ability, Computer Knowledge, and Rural Economy and Panchayati Raj.
|
Exam Type
|
Competitive Exam
|
Total Questions
|
200
|
Total Marks
|
200
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam, Document Verification
|
Official Website
|
esb.mp.gov.in
MP Patwari Syllabus 2026
The MP Patwari Syllabus 2026 covers subjects that test a candidate's general awareness and basic skills. The main subjects include General Knowledge, General Hindi, General English, Mathematics and Reasoning Ability, Computer Knowledge, and Rural Economy and Panchayati Raj. General Knowledge covers History, Geography, Polity, Economy, and Madhya Pradesh GK. Mathematics and Reasoning test basic calculation and logical thinking skills. Hindi and English sections check language and grammar knowledge. Computer Knowledge covers basic computer operations. Rural Economy and Panchayati Raj focus on village administration topics, important for the Patwari role. Candidates must study each subject carefully to score well in the exam.
MP Patwari Exam Pattern 2026
The MP Patwari exam will be conducted as a written exam. The question paper will have 200 questions carrying 200 marks in total. Candidates will get 3 hours to complete the exam. There is no negative marking, so candidates should attempt all questions. The paper is divided into two parts covering different subjects. Check the complete exam pattern for MP Patwari 2026 in the table given below
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Score
|
Time Duration
|
Part A: General Science, General Hindi, General English, Basic Mathematics
|
100
|
100
|
—
|
Part B: General Knowledge, Basic Computer Knowledge, Reasoning Ability, General Management
|
100
|
100
|
—
|
Total
|
200
|
200
|
3 hours
MP Patwari Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026
Candidates can check the detailed subject-wise syllabus 2026 in the table given below:
|
Subject
|
Important Topics
|
General Knowledge
|
History, Geography, and Polity of India
Madhya Pradesh GK (culture, history, geography)
Indian Economy
Current Affairs (national and state)
Sports and Awards
|
General Hindi
|
संधि, समास, विलोम शब्द
पर्यायवाची शब्द
मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ
वाक्य शुद्धि
अनेकार्थी शब्द
|
General English
|
Grammar (Tenses, Articles, Prepositions)
Synonyms and Antonyms
One Word Substitution
Comprehension Passage
Spotting Errors
|
Mathematics and Reasoning Ability
|
Number System
Percentage, Ratio and Proportion
Time and Work, Time and Distance
Simplification
Logical Reasoning and Analogy
Coding-Decoding
|
Computer Knowledge
|
Basics of Computer
MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
Internet and Email
Input and Output Devices
|
Rural Economy and Panchayati Raj
|
Panchayati Raj System in India
Village Administration
Rural Development Schemes
Role and Duties of Patwari
How to Prepare for MP Patwari Exam 2026
Candidates must follow these preparation tips while preparing for the MP Patwari Exam 2026:
-
Check the complete syllabus and exam pattern before starting preparation.
-
Give more time to General Knowledge and Madhya Pradesh GK, as these carry more weightage.
-
Practice Mathematics and Reasoning daily to improve speed and accuracy.
-
Read newspapers and monthly current affairs for updated GK.
-
Revise Hindi grammar rules and English grammar topics regularly.
-
Solve previous year papers and mock tests to understand the question pattern.
-
Learn basic computer operations, as this section is scoring if prepared well.
-
Make short notes for quick revision before the exam.
Best Books for MP Patwari Exam 2026
Candidates must check these books once for the preparation of the MP Patwari Exam 2026:
|
Subject
|
Book Name
|
Author / Publisher
|
General Knowledge
|
Lucent's General Knowledge
|
Lucent Publication
|
Madhya Pradesh GK
|
MP General Knowledge
|
Arihant Publication
|
Mathematics
|
Fast Track Objective Arithmetic
|
Rajesh Verma
|
Reasoning
|
A Modern Approach to Verbal Reasoning
|
R.S. Aggarwal
|
Hindi
|
Objective General Hindi
|
S.P. Bakshi
|
English
|
Objective General English
|
S.P. Bakshi
|
Computer Knowledge
|
Computer Awareness
|
Arihant Publication
FAQs on MP Patwari Syllabus 2026
Q1. Who releases the MP Patwari Syllabus 2026?
The MP Patwari Syllabus 2026 is released by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB).
Q2. What is the exam pattern for MP Patwari 2026?
The exam consists of 200 questions carrying 200 marks, to be completed in 3 hours, with no negative marking.
Q3. What are the main subjects in the MP Patwari Syllabus?
The main subjects are General Knowledge, General Hindi, General English, Mathematics and Reasoning Ability, Computer Knowledge, and Rural Economy and Panchayati Raj.
Q4. Is there negative marking in the MP Patwari exam?
No, there is no negative marking in the MP Patwari exam.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com