MP Patwari Syllabus 2026: Check Latest Exam Pattern & Subject-Wise Important Topics Here

Key Points MPESB released the MP Patwari Syllabus 2026 for Group 2 Sub Group 4 combined exam.

The MP Patwari 2026 exam features 200 questions, 200 marks, and a 3-hour duration.

Syllabus for 2026 includes GK, Hindi, English, Math, Reasoning, Computer, Rural Economy.

MP Patwari Syllabus 2026: The MPESB (Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board) has released the MP Patwari Syllabus 2026 for the Group 2 Sub Group 4 Combined Recruitment Examination. Candidates who want to work as a Patwari in Madhya Pradesh must check this syllabus before starting their preparation. The syllabus covers subjects like General Knowledge, General Hindi, General English, Mathematics, Reasoning, Computer Knowledge, and Rural Economy and Panchayati Raj. Knowing the syllabus and exam pattern helps candidates plan their study schedule better and focus on important topics. Check this article for the complete subject-wise MP Patwari Syllabus 2026 and exam pattern. MP Patwari Syllabus 2026 Highlights Candidates can find all the information about the MP Patwari Syllabus 2026 in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) Post Name Patwari Category Group 2 Sub Group 4 Subjects General Knowledge, General Hindi, General English, Mathematics and Reasoning Ability, Computer Knowledge, and Rural Economy and Panchayati Raj. Exam Type Competitive Exam Total Questions 200 Total Marks 200 Selection Process Written Exam, Document Verification Official Website esb.mp.gov.in MP Patwari Syllabus 2026 The MP Patwari Syllabus 2026 covers subjects that test a candidate's general awareness and basic skills. The main subjects include General Knowledge, General Hindi, General English, Mathematics and Reasoning Ability, Computer Knowledge, and Rural Economy and Panchayati Raj. General Knowledge covers History, Geography, Polity, Economy, and Madhya Pradesh GK. Mathematics and Reasoning test basic calculation and logical thinking skills. Hindi and English sections check language and grammar knowledge. Computer Knowledge covers basic computer operations. Rural Economy and Panchayati Raj focus on village administration topics, important for the Patwari role. Candidates must study each subject carefully to score well in the exam.

MP Patwari Exam Pattern 2026 The MP Patwari exam will be conducted as a written exam. The question paper will have 200 questions carrying 200 marks in total. Candidates will get 3 hours to complete the exam. There is no negative marking, so candidates should attempt all questions. The paper is divided into two parts covering different subjects. Check the complete exam pattern for MP Patwari 2026 in the table given below Subject Number of Questions Score Time Duration Part A: General Science, General Hindi, General English, Basic Mathematics 100 100 — Part B: General Knowledge, Basic Computer Knowledge, Reasoning Ability, General Management 100 100 — Total 200 200 3 hours MP Patwari Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026 Candidates can check the detailed subject-wise syllabus 2026 in the table given below:

Subject Important Topics General Knowledge History, Geography, and Polity of India Madhya Pradesh GK (culture, history, geography) Indian Economy Current Affairs (national and state) Sports and Awards General Hindi संधि, समास, विलोम शब्द पर्यायवाची शब्द मुहावरे एवं लोकोक्तियाँ वाक्य शुद्धि अनेकार्थी शब्द General English Grammar (Tenses, Articles, Prepositions) Synonyms and Antonyms One Word Substitution Comprehension Passage Spotting Errors Mathematics and Reasoning Ability Number System Percentage, Ratio and Proportion Time and Work, Time and Distance Simplification Logical Reasoning and Analogy Coding-Decoding Computer Knowledge Basics of Computer MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) Internet and Email Input and Output Devices Rural Economy and Panchayati Raj Panchayati Raj System in India Village Administration Rural Development Schemes Role and Duties of Patwari

How to Prepare for MP Patwari Exam 2026 Candidates must follow these preparation tips while preparing for the MP Patwari Exam 2026: Check the complete syllabus and exam pattern before starting preparation.

Give more time to General Knowledge and Madhya Pradesh GK, as these carry more weightage.

Practice Mathematics and Reasoning daily to improve speed and accuracy.

Read newspapers and monthly current affairs for updated GK.

Revise Hindi grammar rules and English grammar topics regularly.

Solve previous year papers and mock tests to understand the question pattern.

Learn basic computer operations, as this section is scoring if prepared well.

Make short notes for quick revision before the exam. Best Books for MP Patwari Exam 2026 Candidates must check these books once for the preparation of the MP Patwari Exam 2026:

Subject Book Name Author / Publisher General Knowledge Lucent's General Knowledge Lucent Publication Madhya Pradesh GK MP General Knowledge Arihant Publication Mathematics Fast Track Objective Arithmetic Rajesh Verma Reasoning A Modern Approach to Verbal Reasoning R.S. Aggarwal Hindi Objective General Hindi S.P. Bakshi English Objective General English S.P. Bakshi Computer Knowledge Computer Awareness Arihant Publication FAQs on MP Patwari Syllabus 2026 Q1. Who releases the MP Patwari Syllabus 2026? The MP Patwari Syllabus 2026 is released by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB). Q2. What is the exam pattern for MP Patwari 2026? The exam consists of 200 questions carrying 200 marks, to be completed in 3 hours, with no negative marking.