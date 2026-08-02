NHM Assam Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Apply Online for 2000+ Vacancies, Get Direct Link Here

The Office of the Mission Director, National Health Mission, NHM, Assam, has released its big recruitment notification under the advertisement no. NHM-31013(11)/5/2025-HRD-NHM, and is inviting online applications for 2204 contract-based Staff Nurse Posts across various states, districts and block-level healthcare positions. Eligible candidates can apply online from August 1, 2026, to August 15, 2026, on the official website at nhm.assam.gov.in. There are no application fees to be paid, and this recruitment notification serves as an important opportunity for nursing and public health professionals seekin g government job in healthcare.

NHM Assam Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link

The registration for the NHM Assam recruitment 2026 is ongoing and will end on August 15, 2026. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the posts should do so at the earliest and avoid the last-minute application process. Candidates will have to apply through the official website, as no other form of application will be accepted by the authorities. Candidates can use the direct link given below to apply online:-