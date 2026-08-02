NHM Assam Recruitment 2026 Notification OUT: Apply Online for 2000+ Vacancies, Get Direct Link Here
National Health Mission Assam Notification 2026 has been released. Check the Eligibility Criteria, Salary, and steps to apply online at the eHRMIS and other important details. Get Direct Link Here
The Office of the Mission Director, National Health Mission, NHM, Assam, has released its big recruitment notification under the advertisement no. NHM-31013(11)/5/2025-HRD-NHM, and is inviting online applications for 2204 contract-based Staff Nurse Posts across various states, districts and block-level healthcare positions. Eligible candidates can apply online from August 1, 2026, to August 15, 2026, on the official website at nhm.assam.gov.in. There are no application fees to be paid, and this recruitment notification serves as an important opportunity for nursing and public health professionals seekin g government job in healthcare.
NHM Assam Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
The registration for the NHM Assam recruitment 2026 is ongoing and will end on August 15, 2026. Those candidates who are interested in applying for the posts should do so at the earliest and avoid the last-minute application process. Candidates will have to apply through the official website, as no other form of application will be accepted by the authorities. Candidates can use the direct link given below to apply online:-
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NHM Assam Recruitment 2026
Official Notice PDF of NHM Assam Recruitment 2026
Given below is the detailed notification PDF for the NHM Assam Recruitment 2026:-
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NHM Assam Recruitment 2026
Key Highlights of NHM Assam Recruitment 2026
The NHM Assam Recruitment 2026 drive will fill vacancies across five major zones in Assam, which are as follows:-
- North Assam
- Upper Assam
- Central Assam
- Lower Assam
- Barak Valley
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Features
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Highlights
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Conducting Body
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National Health Mission (NHM), Assam
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Total Number of Vacancies
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2204 Posts (Staff Nurse) and Allied Cadres
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Salary
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Rs. 20,000 a month, which is fixed
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Notification Release
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July 29, 2026
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Registration Date
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August 1, 2026, to August 15, 2026
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Application Fee
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No Applicable
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Educational Qualification
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Candidates should have a degree in B.Sc in Nursing ot GNM Course from a recognised institution, and candidates should have registered themselves with the Assam Nurses, Midwives and Health Visitors Council.
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Age Limit
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The upper age limit is set at 40 years for the Unreserved Category, and age relaxation is given as per government rules.
How to Apply for NHM Assam Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check the NHM Assam Recruitment 2026 to apply online for the posts:-
- Go to the official website of the NHM Assam, i.e., nhm.assam.gov.in
- Once the homepage is displayed, look for a notification related to the recruitment of the Staff Nurse 2026 and click on it.
- Once directed to the registration page, enter the required details, which includes candidates name, parents' names, and mobile number and email ID, etc, and generate a registration ID and Password.
- Using the generated registration ID and Password login and fill out the application form.
- Upload the necessary documents, photograph and signature, pay the application fee and submit the form.
- Download the application form and keep it safe for future use.
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Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.