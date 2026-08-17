Punjab Lecturer Recruitment 2026 Last Date Today: Apply Online for 1013 Posts at erd.punjab.gov.in - Direct Link Here

Punjab Lecturer Recruitment 2026: The Education Recruitment Directorate (ERD) is closing the registration today, on 17 August 2026. The ERD started the application process on 01 July and the last date was extended to 17 August. The interested candidates can apply at erd.punjab.gov.in. The number of total vacancies announced are 1013, out of which 829 are fresh vacancies and the remaining 184 are backlog vacancies. Through this recruitment drive, the ERD is going to fill the vacancies for various subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Hindi, History, Maths, Political Science, and Punjabi. The ERD has also announced the exam date for the Lecturer recruitment which will be held between 05 September to 20 September 2026.

Punjab Lecturer Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The ERD has started the recruitment process for the Punjab Lecturer posts. The recruitment involves a three-stage selection process including written exam, interview, and document verification & medical test. The candidates are required to pass each stage individually. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below: