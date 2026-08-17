Punjab Lecturer Recruitment 2026 Last Date Today: Apply Online for 1013 Posts at erd.punjab.gov.in - Direct Link Here
Punjab Lecturer Recruitment 2026: The ERD is going to close the application portal for the Lecturer recruitment 2026 today, on 17 August 2026. The ERD has announced a total of 1,013 posts which includes fresh as well as backlog posts. Check this article to get the apply link, application process, eligibility criteria, and other details.
Key Points
- Registration for Punjab Lecturer Recruitment 2026 closes today, August 17, 2026.
- A total of 1013 lecturer vacancies are available, including 829 fresh posts.
- The recruitment exam is scheduled to be held between September 05-20, 2026.
Punjab Lecturer Recruitment 2026: The Education Recruitment Directorate (ERD) is closing the registration today, on 17 August 2026. The ERD started the application process on 01 July and the last date was extended to 17 August. The interested candidates can apply at erd.punjab.gov.in. The number of total vacancies announced are 1013, out of which 829 are fresh vacancies and the remaining 184 are backlog vacancies. Through this recruitment drive, the ERD is going to fill the vacancies for various subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Hindi, History, Maths, Political Science, and Punjabi. The ERD has also announced the exam date for the Lecturer recruitment which will be held between 05 September to 20 September 2026.
Punjab Lecturer Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The ERD has started the recruitment process for the Punjab Lecturer posts. The recruitment involves a three-stage selection process including written exam, interview, and document verification & medical test. The candidates are required to pass each stage individually. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Education Recruitment Directorate (ERD)
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Recruitment
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Punjab Lecturer (Group B) Recruitment 2026
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No. of Vacancies
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1013
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Registration Dates
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01 July to 17 August 2026
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05-20 September 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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erd.punjab.gov.in
Punjab Lecturer Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the Punjab Lecturer recruitment 2026 through the direct link provided here. The candidates will require a login ID and password to login.
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Punjab Lecturer Recruitment 2026
How to Apply for Punjab Lecturer Recruitment 2026
To apply for Punjab Lecturer Recruitment 2026, the candidates can follow the steps provided here:
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Visit the official website at erd.punjab.gov.in.
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On the homepage, look for the Apply for the Post of Lecturer Cadre (Fresh & Backlog) link and click on it.
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Enter your login ID and password and login to your account.
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Fill the application form with the required details.
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Upload the documents in the prescribed format.
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Pay the application fee as applicable.
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Review the form before final submission.
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Save it for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.