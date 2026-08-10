Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Apply Online 2026 Last Date Today - Register Now for 163 Posts at hcraj.nic.in

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2026: The Rajasthan High Court has invited applications for the post of Stenographer on its official website. The official notification was released on July 17, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 163 posts would be filled for Stenographer Grade II and Grade III posts across the state. Candidates who want to have a government job in the field of Judiciary must check the official once to know about the eligibility criteria, application process,fees and other important details You can submit your applications via the official website at hcraj.nic.in.

The online application process will close today 10 August 2026. Interested candidates must submit their application before the closing time of 5:00 PM. Application will not be accepted after that.