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Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Apply Online 2026 Last Date Today - Register Now for 163 Posts at hcraj.nic.in

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 13:53 IST

The Rajasthan High Court released a notification on its official website on July 17, 2026 for the recruitment of 163 Stenographer posts. Candidates can submit their application till today August 10, 2026. Check key details here.

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Apply Online 2026 Last Date Today - Register Now for 163 Posts at hcraj.nic.in
Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Apply Online 2026 Last Date Today - Register Now for 163 Posts at hcraj.nic.in

Key Points

  • Rajasthan High Court invites applications for 163 Stenographer Grade II & III posts.
  • Online applications commenced July 22, 2026, closing today, August 10, 2026.
  • Candidates must have Class 12th, computer skills; apply at hcraj.nic.in by 5 PM.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2026: The Rajasthan High Court has invited applications for the post of Stenographer on its official website. The official notification was released on July 17, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 163 posts would be filled for Stenographer Grade II and Grade III posts across the state. Candidates who want to have a government job in the field of Judiciary must check the official once to know about the eligibility criteria, application process,fees and other important details You can submit your applications via the official website at hcraj.nic.in. 

The online application process will close today 10 August 2026. Interested candidates must submit their application before the closing time of 5:00 PM. Application will not be accepted after that.

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Vacancy 2026 Apply Link

There are a total of 163 vacancies to be filled at the Rajasthan High Court 141 posts for Stenographer Grade 3 (Hindi), 13 for Stenographer Grade 2 (English) and 9 for Stenographer Grade 2(Hindi) DLSS. Candidates can apply for these posts via the official website or they can apply online for the Rajasthan High Court Recruitment directly by clicking on  the link provided below.

Rajasthan High Court Vacancy 2026 Apply Link 

    Click Here

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2026 Highlights

The online application for the Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 202 commenced on July 22, 2026. A total of 163 vacancies would be filled. Eligible and interested candidates can check the details given below in the table.

Particulars 

Details

Conducting Body 

Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur

Post Name 

Stenographer Grade II & Grade III 

Advt No Number 

R.H.C.J. / Examination Cell / Subordinate Court / Stenographer / 2026 / 1032 

Number of  Vacancies 

163

Mode of Application 

Online 

Application Start Date

22 July 2026

Application End Date 

10 August 2026

Selection Process

  • Computer Test

  • Interview

  •  Document Verification

  •  Medical

Official Website 

hcraj.nic.in 

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Vacancy 2026 Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who wish to apply for the Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2026 must ensure that they fulfill the relevant eligibility condition as set by the authorities. Check the detailed criteria below.

Educational Qualification

  • Must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognized board.

  • Candidates must  possess knowledge of computer applications and should be proficient in English and Hindi Language. 

  • Must be skilled in shorthand and typing proficiency as stated n the official notification,

Age Limit

  • The minimum age is 18 years.

  • The maximum is generally 40 years.

  • Age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per the state government rules.

How to apply for Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2026?

Candidates can follow the simple steps listed  below to apply for the Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2026-

  • Go to the official website of the Rajasthan High Court at hcraj.nic.in.

  • On the homepage scroll down and click on the  recruitment section.

  • There you will find the link that states  Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2026, click on it.

  • Fill the application form with required details.

  • Upload relevant documents such as photograph and signature.

  • Pay the application fees.

  • Submit the application form and take a printout of the application form for future references.

Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2026 Application Fees 

Candidates must pay the required fee for the Grade II and Grade III vacancies  as per their category. Check the table below for  detailed fee distribution.

Category 

Application Fees

General Category / OBC / EBC / Candidates from Other States 

Rs 750

OBC of Rajasthan State / EBC  / Candidates from EWS 

Rs 600

PWD / Candidates from SC of Rajasthan State / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Ex-Servicemen 

Rs 450




Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Aug 10, 2026, 13:53 IST

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