Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Apply Online 2026 Last Date Today - Register Now for 163 Posts at hcraj.nic.in
The Rajasthan High Court released a notification on its official website on July 17, 2026 for the recruitment of 163 Stenographer posts. Candidates can submit their application till today August 10, 2026. Check key details here.
Key Points
- Rajasthan High Court invites applications for 163 Stenographer Grade II & III posts.
- Online applications commenced July 22, 2026, closing today, August 10, 2026.
- Candidates must have Class 12th, computer skills; apply at hcraj.nic.in by 5 PM.
Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2026: The Rajasthan High Court has invited applications for the post of Stenographer on its official website. The official notification was released on July 17, 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 163 posts would be filled for Stenographer Grade II and Grade III posts across the state. Candidates who want to have a government job in the field of Judiciary must check the official once to know about the eligibility criteria, application process,fees and other important details You can submit your applications via the official website at hcraj.nic.in.
The online application process will close today 10 August 2026. Interested candidates must submit their application before the closing time of 5:00 PM. Application will not be accepted after that.
Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Vacancy 2026 Apply Link
There are a total of 163 vacancies to be filled at the Rajasthan High Court 141 posts for Stenographer Grade 3 (Hindi), 13 for Stenographer Grade 2 (English) and 9 for Stenographer Grade 2(Hindi) DLSS. Candidates can apply for these posts via the official website or they can apply online for the Rajasthan High Court Recruitment directly by clicking on the link provided below.
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Rajasthan High Court Vacancy 2026 Apply Link
Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2026 Highlights
The online application for the Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 202 commenced on July 22, 2026. A total of 163 vacancies would be filled. Eligible and interested candidates can check the details given below in the table.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur
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Post Name
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Stenographer Grade II & Grade III
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Advt No Number
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R.H.C.J. / Examination Cell / Subordinate Court / Stenographer / 2026 / 1032
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Number of Vacancies
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163
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Application Start Date
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22 July 2026
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Application End Date
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10 August 2026
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Selection Process
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Official Website
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hcraj.nic.in
Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Vacancy 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who wish to apply for the Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2026 must ensure that they fulfill the relevant eligibility condition as set by the authorities. Check the detailed criteria below.
Educational Qualification
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Must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination from a recognized board.
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Candidates must possess knowledge of computer applications and should be proficient in English and Hindi Language.
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Must be skilled in shorthand and typing proficiency as stated n the official notification,
Age Limit
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The minimum age is 18 years.
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The maximum is generally 40 years.
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Age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per the state government rules.
How to apply for Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can follow the simple steps listed below to apply for the Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2026-
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Go to the official website of the Rajasthan High Court at hcraj.nic.in.
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On the homepage scroll down and click on the recruitment section.
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There you will find the link that states Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2026, click on it.
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Fill the application form with required details.
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Upload relevant documents such as photograph and signature.
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Pay the application fees.
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Submit the application form and take a printout of the application form for future references.
Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates must pay the required fee for the Grade II and Grade III vacancies as per their category. Check the table below for detailed fee distribution.
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Category
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Application Fees
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General Category / OBC / EBC / Candidates from Other States
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Rs 750
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OBC of Rajasthan State / EBC / Candidates from EWS
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Rs 600
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PWD / Candidates from SC of Rajasthan State / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Ex-Servicemen
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Rs 450
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.