Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 163 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details
The Rajasthan High Court has released the Stenographer Recruitment 2026 notification for 163 Grade II and Grade III vacancies. Interested candidates can apply online from July 22 to August 10, 2026. Check eligibility criteria, application fees, important dates and the step-by-step application process here.
Key Points
- The Rajasthan HC released notification for 163 Stenographer posts on July 17, 2026.
- Online applications for the recruitment will commence from July 22, 2026.
- Interested candidates must apply by the last date, August 10, 2026.
The Rajasthan High Court has released the official notification for the Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 163 vacancies will be filled for Stenographer Grade II and Grade III posts across the state. Candidates interested in securing a government job in the judicial sector can check the eligibility criteria, application process fees and other important details before submitting their applications through the official website at hcraj.nic.in.
The online application process will start from 22 July 2026 to 10 August 2026. Those interested in applying must read the official notification once.
Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
The Rajasthan HC has published the detailed notification for Stenographer Grade II and Grade III recruitment on its official website. The notification contains important information regarding vacancies, eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee, selection process, salary structure and instructions for filling out the online application form. Candidates can check the official notification from the table given below.
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Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF
Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2026 Key Highlights
The notification for the Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2026 was released on July 17, 2026. A total of 163 vacancies would be filled. Candidates can check all the details given below in the table.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur
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Post Name
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Stenographer Grade II & Grade III
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Advertisement Number
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R.H.C.J. / Examination Cell / Subordinate Court / Stenographer / 2026 / 1032
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Total Vacancies
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163
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Application Start Date
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22 July 2026
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Last Date to Apply
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10 August 2026
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Official Website
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hcraj.nic.in
Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for the Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2026 must ensure that they meet required eligibility conditions, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below.
Educational Qualification
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Candidates must have passed Senior Secondary (10+2) or an equivalent examination from a recognized board.
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Applicants should possess knowledge of computer applications and work in Hindi and English.
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Candidates must meet the shorthand and typing proficiency requirements specified by the Rajasthan High Court.
Age Limit
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The minimum age of applicants should be 18 years.
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The maximum age limit is generally 40 years.
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Age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per Rajasthan government rules.
Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2026 Application Fees
Candidates applying for the Grade II and Grade III vacancies must ensure they pay the application fees as per their category. Check the table below for fee distribution.
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Category
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Application Fees
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General Category / OBC (Creamy Layer Category) / EBC (Creamy Layer Category) / Applicants from Other States
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Rs 750
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OBC (Non-Creamy Layer Category) of Rajasthan State / EBC (Non-Creamy Layer Category) / Applicants from EWS
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Rs 600
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PWD / Applicants from SC of Rajasthan State / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / Ex-Servicemen
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Rs 450
Steps to Apply Online for Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online for the Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2026.
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Visit the official website of the Rajasthan High Court at hcraj.nic.in.
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On the homepage click on the recruitment section.
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There you will find the link for Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2026, click on it.
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Fill the application form with personal and educational details.
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Upload the documents such as photographs and signatures.
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Pay the application fee online
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Submit the application form and save it for future references.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.