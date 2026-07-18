Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2026 Notification Out for 163 Posts, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The Rajasthan High Court has released the official notification for the Rajasthan High Court Stenographer Recruitment 2026. Through this recruitment drive a total of 163 vacancies will be filled for Stenographer Grade II and Grade III posts across the state. Candidates interested in securing a government job in the judicial sector can check the eligibility criteria, application process fees and other important details before submitting their applications through the official website at hcraj.nic.in.

The online application process will start from 22 July 2026 to 10 August 2026. Those interested in applying must read the official notification once.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment 2026 Notification PDF

The Rajasthan HC has published the detailed notification for Stenographer Grade II and Grade III recruitment on its official website. The notification contains important information regarding vacancies, eligibility criteria, age limit, application fee, selection process, salary structure and instructions for filling out the online application form. Candidates can check the official notification from the table given below.