Rajasthan Lab Assistant Result 2026 Out: Download Merit List PDF, Direct Link Here

Key Points Rajasthan Lab Assistant Result 2026 officially released by RSSB on August 14, 2026.

Results for Science & Geography exams (May 9-10, 2026) are available on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can check their qualifying status; minimum marks are 40% (Gen/OBC/EWS) & 35% (SC/ST).

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the Rajasthan Lab Assistant Result 2026 on August 14, 2026. The written examination results have been declared for all those candidates who appeared in the Laboratory Assistant examinations for Science and Geography. Candidates can now check their qualifying status through the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The board has released the result in PDF format containing the roll numbers of those shortlisted for the next stage. Candidates can download the merit list and search their roll number to check the result. The board conducted the Lab Assistant examination in May 2026. The Geography examination was held on May 9 while the Science examination was conducted on May 10. The recruitment process includes Lab Assistant and Junior Lab Assistant posts, with the examination conducted in offline mode.

Also Check- RSSB Lab Assistant Cut Off 2026 Out RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 in Hindi Rajasthan Lab Assistant Result 2026 Highlights Candidates who have participated in the exam can check the details related to RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 in the table below. Particulars Details Conducting Body Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) Exam Name Rajasthan Lab Assistant Examination 2026 Posts Lab Assistant (Science & Geography) Selected Candidates for Geography 33250 Selected Candidates for Science 15520 Exam Dates May 9 and 10, 2026 Result Release Date August 14, 2026 Result Mode Online Result Format PDF Official Website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in बोर्ड ने आज मीटिंग में निम्नलिखित एजेंडा का अनुमोदन किया;

1. Steno final result

2. Lab Asst Geography pre DV result

3. Lab Asst Science pre DV result

4. Forester pre DV result

सभी सफल हुए कैंडिडेट्स को बोर्ड की तरफ से बहुत बहुत बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। — Alok Raj (@alokrajRSSB) August 14, 2026

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Result 2026 Merit List PDF Download The Rajasthan Lab Assistant Result 2026 has been released in the form of a merit list PDF. Separate details have been provided for the subjects such as Science and Geography. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the PDF from the official RSSB website. Also they can check the merit list PDF in the table given below. Rajasthan Lab Assistant Result 2026 Merit List PDF RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 Geography Subject Click Here RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 Science Subject Click Here Steps to Check RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their Rajasthan Lab Assistant Result 2026- Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Go to the Result or Latest News section on the homepage.

Click on the link that states Lab Assistant Science and Geography Result 2026.

The merit list PDF containing name and roll number will appear on the screen.

Download the PDF and open it.

Use the Ctrl+F shortcut to search for your roll number.

Check your qualifying status and save the result PDF for future reference.

RSSB Lab Assistant Result 2026 Statistics The RSSB Lab Assistant recruitment witnessed strong competition, with around 9 lakh candidates applying for the examination. Of these approximately 7 lakh candidates appeared. More than 4 lakh candidates applied for the Geography subject, while more than 5 lakh candidates applied for Science. Rajasthan Lab Assistant Result 2026 Minimum Qualifying Marks Candidates who appeared for the examination must know the minimum qualifying marks required to qualify for the next stage. The minimum qualifying marks refer to the minimum score a candidate must secure to qualify. Check the minimum qualifying percentage criteria in the table below Category Percentage Marks General/OBC/EWS 40 SC/ST 35 Details Mentioned on Rajasthan Lab Assistant Result 2026 PDF

Candidates should check the following details in the Rajasthan Lab Assistant Result 2026 PDF: Roll Number

Name of the examination and post

Subject – Science or Geography

Category of the candidate

Qualifying or selection status

Merit or rank-related details.

Cutoff or qualifying marks.

Instructions for the next stage of the recruitment process

Details regarding document verification For more details and official announcements related to the RSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment exam 2026 candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly. What After Rajasthan Lab Assistant Result 2026? Candidates who have qualified for the Rajasthan Lab Assistant written examination will now move to the next stage of the selection process which is Document Verification (DV). Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the DV from August 17 to August 31, 2026. They should keep their educational certificates, identity proof, category certificate and other required documents ready.