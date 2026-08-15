RSSB Lab Assistant Cut Off 2026 Out: Check Category-Wise Cutoff Marks
RSSB Lab Assistant Cut Off 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the Lab Assistant cutoff marks for Science and Geography subjects. Candidates can check the category wise cutoff marks for TSP and NTSP areas and download the official cutoff PDF through this article.
Key Points
- RSSB released Lab Assistant 2026 written exam results and cutoff marks.
- Cutoff marks for Science & Geography subjects released for all categories.
- Exam held May 9-10, 2026; answer key released June 15, 2026.
RSSB Lab Assistant Cut Off 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the written examination result for the Lab Assistant Recruitment Examination 2026. The result has been released for the Science and Geography subjects. Along with the result the board has also released the cutoff marks required to qualify for the further stages of the recruitment process. The cutoff scores have been declared separately for TSP and NTSP areas. Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan Lab Assistant Exam 2026 can now check the cutoff marks on the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The cutoff marks for both subjects have been released separately for different categories, including General, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, MBC, and others.
The RSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2026 was conducted from May 9 to May 10, 2026 for Science and Geography related subjects. Following the examination, the board released the answer key on June 15, 2026. Through this recruitment examination,candidates are selected for various vacancies across multiple government departments in Rajasthan including the State Forensic Science Laboratory, Public Health Engineering Department and Commissionerate of College Education. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check the cutoff marks PDF through this article.
Rajasthan Lab Assistant Cut off 2026 in Hindi
Also Check- Rajasthan Lab Assistant Result 2026 Out
RSSB Lab Assistant Cutoff 2026 OUT
RSSB has released the cut off marks for the RSSB Lab assistant exam along with the written exam results on its official website. The cut-off has been released for Geography and Science subjects . Check cutoff marks PDF in the table below.
|
Rajasthan Lab Assistant Science Cutoff 2026
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Rajasthan Lab Assistant Geography Cutoff 2026
RSSB Lab Assistant Science Cutoff 2026
Candidates who participated in the Science exam which was conducted on May 10, 2026 can check the cutoff marks in the table below.
Non Scheduled Areas
|
Category
|
Sub-Category
|
Cutoff
|
GEN
|
GEN
|
262.8126
|
FEM
|
—
|
WID.
|
172.9701
|
DIV.
|
163.6372
|
EX
|
NA
|
EX BACK LOG
|
143.9382
|
GEN-EWS
|
GEN
|
242.6329
|
FEM
|
—
|
WID.
|
NA
|
DIV.
|
—
|
EX
|
NA
|
EX BACK LOG
|
NA
|
SC
|
GEN
|
222.5747
|
FEM
|
221.0369
|
WID.
|
NA
|
DIV.
|
—
|
EX
|
NA
|
EX BACK LOG
|
NA
|
ST
|
GEN
|
202.7718
|
GEN BACKLOG
|
—
|
FEM
|
—
|
WID.
|
NA
|
DIV.
|
—
|
EX
|
NA
|
EX BACK LOG
|
NA
|
OBC
|
GEN
|
254.8349
|
FEM
|
—
|
WID.
|
NA
|
DIV.
|
NA
|
EX
|
NA
|
EX BACK LOG
|
NA
|
MBC
|
GEN
|
234.0491
|
EX BACK LOG
|
NA
|
Horizontal Reservation / Other
|
BLV
|
153.3304
|
HI
|
NA
|
HI BACKLOG
|
176.0037
|
LD/CP/ACID/DW
|
173.9415
|
MI/MD
|
NA
|
LAB ATTENDANT / BALAK SEVAK
|
232.0697
|
SP
|
173.274
Scheduled Areas
|
Category
|
Sub-Category
|
Cutoff
|
GEN
|
GEN
|
234.0482
|
FEM
|
—
|
WID.
|
NA
|
DIV.
|
—
|
EX
|
NA
|
EX BACK LOG
|
NA
|
SC
|
GEN
|
211.6203
|
FEM
|
—
|
WID.
|
—
|
DIV.
|
—
|
EX
|
NA
|
EX BACK LOG
|
NA
|
ST
|
GEN
|
141.2698
|
GEN BACKLOG
|
141.2698
|
FEM
|
141.2698
|
FEM. BACKLOG
|
141.2698
|
WID.
|
NA
|
WID. BACKLOG
|
NA
|
DIV.
|
141.2698
RSSB Lab Assistant Geography Cutoff 2026
Candidates who appeared in the Geography exam which was conducted on May 9, 2026 can check the cutoff marks in the table below.
Non Scheduled Areas
|
Category
|
Sub-Category
|
Cutoff
|
GEN
|
GEN
|
236.9425
|
FEM
|
236.9425
|
WID.
|
141.4483
|
EX
|
158.2759
|
GEN-EWS
|
GEN
|
226.0000
|
FEM
|
226.0000
|
WID.
|
NA
|
EX
|
130.1149
|
SC
|
GEN
|
217.7241
|
FEM
|
210.1839
|
WID.
|
107.8851
|
EX
|
102.5517
|
ST
|
GEN
|
204.7816
|
FEM
|
204.7816
|
EX
|
94.4138
|
OBC
|
GEN
|
232.8046
|
FEM
|
232.8046
|
WID.
|
132.046
|
EX
|
141.1724
|
MBC
|
GEN
|
219.8621
|
FEM
|
211.6552
|
SAH
|
GEN
|
NA
|
Horizontal Reservation / Other
|
BLV
|
176.6207
|
HI
|
115.7011
|
LD/CP/ACID
|
207.5862
|
MI/MD
|
121.6322
|
SP
|
194.6437
Scheduled Areas
|
Category
|
Sub-Category
|
Cutoff
|
GEN
|
GEN
|
190.7586
|
FEM
|
188.2299
|
WID.
|
122.1609
|
EX
|
96.1839
|
SC
|
GEN
|
159.4713
|
ST
|
GEN
|
155.4713
|
FEM
|
141.6552
Steps to Check Rajasthan Lab Assistant Cutoff Marks 2026
Candidates can check the RSSB Lab Assistant cutoff marks by following the steps below-
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Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
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Go to the Results or News Notifications section.
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Find the RSSB Lab Assistant Geography and Science PDF 2026 link.
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Click on the cutoff file link.
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The category wise cutoff marks will open.
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Download the PDF and check the cutoff marks for your category.
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Save the PDF for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.