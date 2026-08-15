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RSSB Lab Assistant Cut Off 2026 Out: Check Category-Wise Cutoff Marks

By Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Last Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 11:09 IST

RSSB Lab Assistant Cut Off 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the Lab Assistant cutoff marks for Science and Geography subjects. Candidates can check the category wise cutoff marks for TSP and NTSP areas and download the official cutoff PDF through this article.

RSSB Lab Assistant Cut Off 2026 Out: Check Category-Wise Cutoff Marks
RSSB Lab Assistant Cut Off 2026 Out: Check Category-Wise Cutoff Marks

Key Points

  • RSSB released Lab Assistant 2026 written exam results and cutoff marks.
  • Cutoff marks for Science & Geography subjects released for all categories.
  • Exam held May 9-10, 2026; answer key released June 15, 2026.

RSSB Lab Assistant Cut Off 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the written examination result for the Lab Assistant Recruitment Examination 2026. The result has been released for the Science and Geography subjects. Along with the result the board has also released the cutoff marks required to qualify for the further stages of the recruitment process. The cutoff scores have been declared separately for TSP and NTSP areas. Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan Lab Assistant Exam 2026 can now check the cutoff marks on the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The cutoff marks for both subjects have been released separately for different categories, including General, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, MBC, and others.

The RSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2026 was conducted from May 9 to May 10, 2026 for Science and Geography related subjects. Following the examination, the board released the answer key on June 15, 2026. Through this recruitment examination,candidates are selected for various vacancies across multiple government departments in Rajasthan including the State Forensic Science Laboratory, Public Health Engineering Department and Commissionerate of College Education. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check the cutoff marks PDF through this article. 

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Cut off 2026 in Hindi 

Also Check- Rajasthan Lab Assistant Result 2026 Out

RSSB Lab Assistant Cutoff 2026 OUT

RSSB has released the cut off marks for the RSSB Lab assistant exam along with the written exam results on its official website. The cut-off  has been released for Geography and Science subjects . Check  cutoff marks PDF in the table below.

Rajasthan Lab Assistant Science Cutoff 2026

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Rajasthan Lab Assistant Geography Cutoff 2026

Download PDF

RSSB Lab Assistant Science Cutoff 2026

Candidates who participated in the Science exam which was conducted on May 10, 2026 can check the cutoff marks in the table below.

Non Scheduled Areas

Category

Sub-Category

Cutoff

GEN

GEN

262.8126
 

FEM

 

WID.

172.9701
 

DIV.

163.6372
 

EX

NA
 

EX BACK LOG

143.9382

GEN-EWS

GEN

242.6329
 

FEM

 

WID.

NA
 

DIV.

 

EX

NA
 

EX BACK LOG

NA

SC

GEN

222.5747
 

FEM

221.0369
 

WID.

NA
 

DIV.

 

EX

NA
 

EX BACK LOG

NA

ST

GEN

202.7718
 

GEN BACKLOG

 

FEM

 

WID.

NA
 

DIV.

 

EX

NA
 

EX BACK LOG

NA

OBC

GEN

254.8349
 

FEM

 

WID.

NA
 

DIV.

NA
 

EX

NA
 

EX BACK LOG

NA

MBC

GEN

234.0491
 

EX BACK LOG

NA

Horizontal Reservation / Other

BLV

153.3304
 

HI

NA
 

HI BACKLOG

176.0037
 

LD/CP/ACID/DW

173.9415
 

MI/MD

NA
 

LAB ATTENDANT / BALAK SEVAK

232.0697
 

SP

173.274

 Scheduled Areas

Category

Sub-Category

Cutoff

GEN

GEN

234.0482
 

FEM

 

WID.

NA
 

DIV.

 

EX

NA
 

EX BACK LOG

NA

SC

GEN

211.6203
 

FEM

 

WID.

 

DIV.

 

EX

NA
 

EX BACK LOG

NA

ST

GEN

141.2698
 

GEN BACKLOG

141.2698
 

FEM

141.2698
 

FEM. BACKLOG

141.2698
 

WID.

NA
 

WID. BACKLOG

NA
 

DIV.

141.2698

RSSB Lab Assistant Geography Cutoff 2026

Candidates who appeared in the Geography exam which was conducted on May 9, 2026 can check the cutoff marks in the table below.

Non Scheduled Areas

Category

Sub-Category

Cutoff

GEN

GEN

236.9425
 

FEM

236.9425
 

WID.

141.4483
 

EX

158.2759

GEN-EWS

GEN

226.0000
 

FEM

226.0000
 

WID.

NA
 

EX

130.1149

SC

GEN

217.7241
 

FEM

210.1839
 

WID.

107.8851
 

EX

102.5517

ST

GEN

204.7816
 

FEM

204.7816
 

EX

94.4138

OBC

GEN

232.8046
 

FEM

232.8046
 

WID.

132.046
 

EX

141.1724

MBC

GEN

219.8621
 

FEM

211.6552

SAH

GEN

NA

Horizontal Reservation / Other

BLV

176.6207
 

HI

115.7011
 

LD/CP/ACID

207.5862
 

MI/MD

121.6322
 

SP

194.6437

Scheduled Areas

Category

Sub-Category

Cutoff

GEN

GEN

190.7586
 

FEM

188.2299
 

WID.

122.1609
 

EX

96.1839

SC

GEN

159.4713

ST

GEN

155.4713
 

FEM

141.6552

Steps to Check Rajasthan Lab Assistant Cutoff Marks 2026

Candidates can check the RSSB Lab Assistant  cutoff marks by following the steps below-

  • Visit the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

  • Go to the Results or News Notifications section.

  • Find the RSSB Lab Assistant Geography and Science PDF 2026 link.

  • Click on the cutoff file link.

  • The category wise cutoff marks will open.

  • Download the PDF and check the cutoff marks for your category.

  • Save the PDF for future reference.

Deepanshu Upadhayaya
Deepanshu Upadhayaya

Executive - Editorial

    Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his  accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.

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    First Published: Aug 15, 2026, 11:09 IST

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