RSSB Lab Assistant Cut Off 2026 Out: Check Category-Wise Cutoff Marks

RSSB Lab Assistant Cut Off 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has released the written examination result for the Lab Assistant Recruitment Examination 2026. The result has been released for the Science and Geography subjects. Along with the result the board has also released the cutoff marks required to qualify for the further stages of the recruitment process. The cutoff scores have been declared separately for TSP and NTSP areas. Candidates who have appeared for the Rajasthan Lab Assistant Exam 2026 can now check the cutoff marks on the official RSSB website at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The cutoff marks for both subjects have been released separately for different categories, including General, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, MBC, and others.

The RSSB Lab Assistant Exam 2026 was conducted from May 9 to May 10, 2026 for Science and Geography related subjects. Following the examination, the board released the answer key on June 15, 2026. Through this recruitment examination,candidates are selected for various vacancies across multiple government departments in Rajasthan including the State Forensic Science Laboratory, Public Health Engineering Department and Commissionerate of College Education. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check the cutoff marks PDF through this article.