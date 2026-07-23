RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE (OUT): Check Exam City Details at rrb.digialm.com and rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) under Ministry of Railways, has released RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2026 on July 24, 2026 on its official website rrb.digialm.com. Candidates appearing in the written exam for the RRB Group D CEN 09/2025 can download their city slip after using their login credentials. The RRB Group D 2026 exam city intimation slip, which displays the city where their test centre is situated, can be downloaded by the candidates after using their login credentials to the link at the official RRBs website.

Candidates can check and download their exam city slips either through the official websites or by simply clicking on the direct link that will be updated in the article below.

Group D Exam City Slip CEN 09/2025 Download Link

Candidates appearing in the written exam for 22195 various Group D vacancies can download their city slip through the official website of RRBs. The RRB Group D 2026 exam city intimation slip is a crucial document which helps you in locating the city where your test centre is situated. This will assist the candidates in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance. You can download the city slip after using your login credentials to the link at the official website or RRBs.

RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 City Slip Download Link RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 PDF PDF Download Link





RRB Group D City Intimation 2026: Check Schedule

Candidates should note that the city slip will be released ten days prior to the exam date and you are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding admit cards, exam instructions, and others. Below are the details of the scheudle of releasing the City slip-

Exam Date City Intimation Release Schedule 3rd August 2026 24th July 2026 4th August 2026 26th July 2026 5th August 2026 27th July 2026 6th August 2026 28th July 2026 7th August 2026 29th July 2026 8th August 2026 30th July 2026 10th August 2026 1st August 2026 11th August 2026 2nd August 2026 12th August 2026 3rd August 2026 13th August 2026 4th August 2026 14th August 2026 5th August 2026 15th August 2026 6th August 2026 17th August 2026 8th August 2026 18th August 2026 9th August 2026 19th August 2026 10th August 2026 20th August 2026 11th August 2026 21st August 2026 12th August 2026

RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 Release Date

The Railway Recruitment Board has officially released RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 on the official websites of all RRBs. The Group D written exam against Notification Number CEN 09/2025 is scheduled to be held from August 3rd onwards. Candidates can download the city slip after using their login credentials at official RRB portal.