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RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE (OUT): Check Exam City Details at rrb.digialm.com and rrbcdg.gov.in

Manish Kumar
By Manish Kumar
Jul 24, 2026, 17:16 IST

RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 has been released on July 24, 2026 for Group D posts against Notification Number CEN 09/2025 on the official website. Candidates appearing in the written exam for the RRB Group D CEN 09/2025 scheduled between 3rd August and 21st August 2026 can download their city slip after using their login credentials.  

Get all details about RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 here
Get all details about RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 here

HIGHLIGHTS

  • As wait is over for the candidates eagerly await the RRB Group D Exam 2026 City Intimation Slip. You can download the City Slip through the link on the official RRBs website.
  • Aspirants can download their RRB Group D Exam 2026 after using their login through the download link available on RRBs official website.
  • RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 has been released for Group D written exam against Notification Number CEN 09/2025 for the exam scheduled on August 03, 2026.

RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) under Ministry of Railways, has released RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2026  on July 24, 2026 on its official website rrb.digialm.com. Candidates appearing in the written exam for the RRB Group D CEN 09/2025 can download their city slip after using their login credentials. The RRB Group D 2026 exam city intimation slip, which displays the city where their test centre is situated, can be downloaded by the candidates after using their login credentials to the link at the official RRBs website. 

Candidates can check and download their exam city slips either through the official websites or by simply clicking on the direct link that will be updated in the article below.

Group D Exam City Slip CEN 09/2025 Download Link

Candidates appearing in the written exam for 22195 various Group D vacancies can download their city slip through the official website of RRBs. The RRB Group D 2026 exam city intimation slip is a crucial document which helps you in locating the city where your test centre is situated. This will assist the candidates in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance. You can download the city slip after using your login credentials to the link at the official website or RRBs.

 RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 City Slip Download Link 
RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 PDF PDF Download Link 

 

RRB Group D City Intimation 2026: Check Schedule

Candidates should note that the city slip will be released ten days prior to the exam date and you are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding admit cards, exam instructions, and others. Below are the details of the scheudle of releasing the City slip-

Exam Date
City Intimation Release Schedule
3rd August 2026
24th July 2026
4th August 2026
26th July 2026
5th August 2026
27th July 2026
6th August 2026
28th July 2026
7th August 2026
29th July 2026
8th August 2026
30th July 2026
10th August 2026
1st August 2026
11th August 2026
2nd August 2026
12th August 2026
3rd August 2026
13th August 2026
4th August 2026
14th August 2026
5th August 2026
15th August 2026
6th August 2026
17th August 2026
8th August 2026
18th August 2026
9th August 2026
19th August 2026
10th August 2026
20th August 2026
11th August 2026
21st August 2026
12th August 2026

RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 Release Date

The Railway Recruitment Board has officially released RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2026  on the official websites of all RRBs. The Group D written exam against Notification Number CEN 09/2025 is scheduled to be held from August 3rd onwards. Candidates can download the city slip after using their login credentials at official RRB portal. 

 

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Jul 24, 2026, 17:16 IST

    RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE: Why City Slip Is Important?

    Those appearing in the exam should note that the RRB Group D 2026 exam city intimation slip is a crucial document. It displays the city where your test centre is situated and it also assists candidates in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance.

  • Jul 24, 2026, 12:21 IST

    RRB Group D City Intimation 2026: Know Details About The City Slip Releasing Schedule

    Candidates should note that the city slip will be released ten days prior to the exam date and you are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding admit cards, exam instructions, and others. 

  • Jul 24, 2026, 11:15 IST

    RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE: Is the Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 Out?

    Yes, the RRBs have released the Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 for Group D written exam against Notification Number CEN 09/2025 for the exam scheduled on August 03, 2026. You can download your city slip after using your login credentials to the link at the RRBs website. 


  • Jul 24, 2026, 08:29 IST

    RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2026 Live: Where to download City Slip when released?

    Once released, candidates appearing in the written exam for the RRB Group D CEN 09/2025 scheduled between 3rd August and 21st August 2026 will be able to download their city slip after using their login credentials i.e.  Registration number and password. 


  • Jul 24, 2026, 06:15 IST

    RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2026 Live: In how many shifts will the Railway Group D Exam be conducted?

    The RRB Group D written exam against Notification Number CEN 09/2025 will be conducted in three shifts ((morning shifts: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., afternoon shifts: 12:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., and evening shifts: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.).


  • Jul 23, 2026, 22:15 IST

    RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2026 Live: What are the details mentioned on the Admit Card?

    The RRB Group D  Hall ticket contains all crucial details including Candidate Name, Exam Centre Address, Roll Number, Shift Timings, & others. 


  • Jul 23, 2026, 21:15 IST

    RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2026 Live: What is the RRB Group D Admit Card 2026 Release Date

    The Railway Group D Admit Card will be available to download 3-4 days before the exam date which is scheduled from August 03, 2026 onwards.

  • Jul 23, 2026, 20:15 IST

    RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2026 Live: What are the details mentioned on the city slip?

    The online RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip is a crucial document for Group D exam. It provide you many crucial details including-


    • RRB Group D Exam City/State
    • Exam Date
    • Shift Timing
    • Reporting Time
    • Gate Closure Time
    • Exam Start Time
  • Jul 23, 2026, 18:15 IST

    RRB Group D Admit Card 2026: What is the Selection Process for Group D Exam?

    Candidates will have to undergo three stages of selection process including-

    • Computer-Based Test
    • Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
    • Document Verification and Medical Examination

  • Jul 23, 2026, 16:43 IST

    RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2026: Know the posts to be filled through the recruitment drive?

    Various posts to be field through the Group D recruitment drive against Notification Number CEN 09/2025 are Assistant (Track Machine), Assistant (Bridge), Track Maintainer (Group IV), Assistant (P-way), Assistant (TRD), Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical), Assistant Operations (Electrical), Assistant (TL & AC), Assistant (C & W), Pointsman B, and Assistant (S & T)

  • Jul 23, 2026, 15:40 IST

    RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2026: Know the detailed process for Aadhar Authentic Verification?

    As per the short notice released, candidates appearing in the Group D written exam against Notification Number CEN 09/2025 are advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification by logging in with their credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry into the examination centre.  

  • Jul 23, 2026, 15:35 IST

    Group D Exam City Slip CEN 09/2025 LIVE: What is RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 release Date?

    As per the short notification released by the Railway Recruitment Board, the official RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 is expected to be issued 10 days before the exam date. The Group D written exam against Notification Number CEN 09/2025 is scheduled to be held from August 3rd onwards, thus it is expected that the city slip will be released tentatively on July 23/24, 2026 at official RRB portal.


  • Jul 23, 2026, 15:10 IST

    RRB Group D 2026 City Intimation Slip: What is the RRB Group D Exam Date 2026?

    The Group D written exam for various posts against Notification Number CEN 09/2025 is scheduled to be held from August 3rd to August 21st, 2026 at different exam venues across the country.

  • Jul 23, 2026, 14:25 IST

    RRB Group D 2026 City Intimation Slip: When will the Group D Admit Card be released?

    As per the short notice released, the admit card will be available 4 days before the scheduled examination date i.e., 31st July 2026.

  • Jul 23, 2026, 14:12 IST

    RRB Group D 2026 City Intimation Slip: Name the official website to download the RRB Group D Exam City Intima

    Once released, candidates can visit the official Railway Recruitment Board portal for the latest notifications, admit cards, city slips, and results.

  • Jul 23, 2026, 13:35 IST

    RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 Live: Know the login details required?

    To download the rrb group d city intimation slip 2026, candidates will have to visit the official website of RRBs and use their login details to the link “CEN 09/2025 (RRB Group D) – Exam City Intimation Slip”. Below are the login credentials details required-

    • Application number and 
    • Password 

  • Jul 23, 2026, 13:25 IST

    RRB Group D Exam City Slip 2026 Live: Is the RRB Group D 2026 City Slip Released?

    No, as of now, the RRB Group 2026 City Slip has not been released. It is expected that the rrb group d city slip 2026 will be released soon for the exam scheduled on August 03, 2026.

  • Jul 23, 2026, 13:13 IST

    RRB Group D Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 LIVE: Why City Intimation Slip is important?

    The RRB Group D 2026 exam city intimation slip is a crucial document to take part in the exam as it displays the city where your test centre is situated. Its City Slip which assists candidates in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance.

RRB Group D City Slip 2026: Highlights

A total of 22,195 Group D posts against CEN 09/2025 are to be filled through the much awaited recruitment drive launched across the country. Selection for these posts will be based on different rounds including CBT, PET, Document Verification followed by Medical Examination. Check overview of the recruitment drive given below-

Particulars Details
Recruitment Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)
Advertisement Number CEN 09/2025
Exam Name Group D (Level 1)
Total Vacancies 22,195
Posts Name Assistant (Track Machine), Assistant (Bridge), Track Maintainer (Group IV), Assistant (P-way), Assistant (TRD), Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical), Assistant Operations (Electrical), Assistant (TL & AC), Assistant (C & W), Pointsman B, and Assistant (S & T)
RRB Group D CBT Exam Date 2026 August 03 to August 21, 2026
City Intimation Slip 10 days before the exam date
Admit Card 4 days before the exam date
Selection Process CBT, PET, Document Verification, Medical Examination
Official Website rrb.indianrailways.gov.in

How to Download RRB Group D City Intimation Slip 2026 Online?

As per the short notice released, the RRBs will upload the city slip download link on its official website. All those candidates who are set to participate in the RRB Group D Exam can download their city slip after using their login credential to the link. You can follow the steps given below to download the city slip easily-

  • Step 1: Visit to the official Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) portal, i.e., www.rrbcdg.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Now go to the link displaying “CEN 09/2025 (RRB Group D) – Exam City Intimation Slip” PDF on the notice board section.
  • Step 3: Now provide your login credentials including application number and password to the link.
  • Step 4: After submission of CAPTCHA in the concerned link, you will get your city slip in a new window.
  • Step 5: Download the City Slip and save the same for future reference.
Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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