RSSB Forester Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Vanpal Answer Key & Response Sheet PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSB Forester Answer Key 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is the conducting body for the Forester/Vanpal examination. The exam was held on 28 June 2026 in a single shift from 11:00 am to 01:00 pm in offline mode (OMR-based). The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key from the official website of RSSB. The answer key will be provisional in nature, which means the final answer key will be published by the board after verification of the answers for any objections raised by the candidates through a committee. Candidates can use the provisional answer key to verify their marked answers and gauge their chances of qualifying. The provisional answer key gives a rough idea on the qualifying status. As per the social media handle of RSSB Chairman, the answer key is expected to be released today.

RSSB Forester Answer Key 2026 Highlights

The RSSB Forester answer key has been released by RSSB on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates can check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) Post Name Forester/Vanpal Advertisement No. 01/2026 No. of Vacancies 259 Exam Date 28 June 2026 Answer Key Date 20 July 2026 Official Website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSSB Forester Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The candidates can download the RSSB Forester answer key through the link which has been provided here to download the key directly from the official website.

RSSB Forester Answer Key Download Link