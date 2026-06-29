RSSB Forester Answer Key 2026 Released: Download Vanpal Answer Key & Response Sheet PDF at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSSB Forester Answer Key 2026: The RSSB had conducted the RSSB Forester written examination on 28 June 2026 in a single shift successfully. The RSSB has released the answer key on 20 July 2026 for the written examination on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can check the details in this article.
Key Points
- The RSSB Forester/Vanpal examination was held on 28 June 2026.
- The provisional answer key was released on 20 July 2026 on rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
- Candidates can use the key to verify answers and gauge their chances of qualifying.
RSSB Forester Answer Key 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) is the conducting body for the Forester/Vanpal examination. The exam was held on 28 June 2026 in a single shift from 11:00 am to 01:00 pm in offline mode (OMR-based). The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the answer key from the official website of RSSB. The answer key will be provisional in nature, which means the final answer key will be published by the board after verification of the answers for any objections raised by the candidates through a committee. Candidates can use the provisional answer key to verify their marked answers and gauge their chances of qualifying. The provisional answer key gives a rough idea on the qualifying status. As per the social media handle of RSSB Chairman, the answer key is expected to be released today.
RSSB Forester Answer Key 2026 Highlights
The RSSB Forester answer key has been released by RSSB on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The candidates can check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB)
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Post Name
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Forester/Vanpal
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Advertisement No.
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01/2026
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No. of Vacancies
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259
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Exam Date
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28 June 2026
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Answer Key Date
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20 July 2026
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Official Website
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rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
RSSB Forester Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The candidates can download the RSSB Forester answer key through the link which has been provided here to download the key directly from the official website.
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RSSB Forester Answer Key
How to Download RSSB Forester Answer Key 2026
Once the RSSB Forester answer key gets released, the candidates can download it by following the steps given below:
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Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
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On the homepage, go to the Candidate’s Corner > Answer Key.
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Click on the Forester Primary Answer Key download link.
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The answer key pdf will appear on your screen.
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Download the pdf and cross check your marked answers.
Executive - Editorial
Upasna is an education journalist and subject matter expert with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape. Currently contributing to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, Upasna specializes in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations. Her academic expertise, coupled with her own firsthand experience preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, helps her provide strategic preparation insights and a comprehensive perspective to aspirants. She holds a Master's degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences. Apart from delivering valuable exam resources, Upasna is a passionate communications professional who also enjoys reading and writing.