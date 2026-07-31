TNPSC Answer Key 2026 Out at tnpsc.gov.in, Download Test Code (006) Response Sheet PDF & Raise Objection Link Here
TNPSC Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for the Departmental Examinations under Notification No. 03/2026 on its website. Check the response sheet pdf and raise objection link here.
TNPSC Departmental Examinations Answer Key 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the tentative answer key for the Departmental Examinations under Notification No. 03/2026 on its website. The Commission had conducted the written exam for these posts on May 22, 2026, to June 2, 2026 across the state. Earlier the Commission had released the Question papers with tentative answer keys for objective tests excluding test code 006 and question papers for descriptive tests on July 21, 2026 on the official website. Now the Commission has released the question paper with tentative answers (marked with a tick) specifically for Test Code 006 on the website. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any, in online mode through the link at the official website-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.
TNPSC Departmental Examinations Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The detailed download link for the TNPSC Departmental Examinations Answer Key 2026 is available on the official website of TNPSC. Alternatively the provisional answer key can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|TNPSC Examinations Answer Key 2026
|Download Link
TNPSC Answer Key 2026: Process To Submit Objections
Candidates who appeared in the written exam for Test Code 006 can verify the tentative answers on the website and can raise their objections, if any, after following the instructions on the official website. Any objections regarding the tentative answers can be submitted from July 31, 2026 to August 6, 2026. Candidates can raise their objections through the guidelines with the documents including a copy of the hall ticket, registration number, exam name, test code, question number, the tentative answer given, the candidate's proposed answer, and supporting evidence.
TNPSC Answer Key 2026 Overview
The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) had conducted the written exam for these posts on May 22, 2026, to June 2, 2026 across the state. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
|Post Name
|Departmental Examinations
|Advt. No.
|03/2026
|Examination Date
|May 22, 2026, to June 2, 2026
|Answer Key status
|Out
|Last date to raise objection
|August 6, 2026
|Official Website
|https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/
How to Download TNPSC Departmental Examinations Answer Key 2026?
Candidates appeared in the written exam can download the TNPSC Examinations Answer Key 2026 pdf after following the steps given below-
- Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) -https://tnpsc.gov.in
- Step 2: Click on the link Examinations, May-2026 – publishing of Tentative Answer Key for Objective Type Examination (Test code-006) in the Commission’s website on the home page.
- Step 3: Candidates will get the pdf in a new window.
- Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.
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