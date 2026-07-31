TNPSC Answer Key 2026 Out at tnpsc.gov.in, Download Test Code (006) Response Sheet PDF & Raise Objection Link Here

TNPSC Departmental Examinations Answer Key 2026: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the tentative answer key for the Departmental Examinations under Notification No. 03/2026 on its website. The Commission had conducted the written exam for these posts on May 22, 2026, to June 2, 2026 across the state. Earlier the Commission had released the Question papers with tentative answer keys for objective tests excluding test code 006 and question papers for descriptive tests on July 21, 2026 on the official website. Now the Commission has released the question paper with tentative answers (marked with a tick) specifically for Test Code 006 on the website. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam can download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any, in online mode through the link at the official website-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Departmental Examinations Answer Key 2026 Download Link The detailed download link for the TNPSC Departmental Examinations Answer Key 2026 is available on the official website of TNPSC. Alternatively the provisional answer key can also be downloaded directly through the link given below- TNPSC Examinations Answer Key 2026 Download Link TNPSC Answer Key 2026: Process To Submit Objections Candidates who appeared in the written exam for Test Code 006 can verify the tentative answers on the website and can raise their objections, if any, after following the instructions on the official website. Any objections regarding the tentative answers can be submitted from July 31, 2026 to August 6, 2026. Candidates can raise their objections through the guidelines with the documents including a copy of the hall ticket, registration number, exam name, test code, question number, the tentative answer given, the candidate's proposed answer, and supporting evidence.

TNPSC Answer Key 2026 Overview The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) had conducted the written exam for these posts on May 22, 2026, to June 2, 2026 across the state. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Post Name Departmental Examinations Advt. No. 03/2026 Examination Date May 22, 2026, to June 2, 2026 Answer Key status Out Last date to raise objection August 6, 2026 Official Website https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/ How to Download TNPSC Departmental Examinations Answer Key 2026? Candidates appeared in the written exam can download the TNPSC Examinations Answer Key 2026 pdf after following the steps given below-