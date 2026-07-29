UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 soon on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET June 2026 exam was conducted from June 22 to June 30, 2026, for candidates seeking eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) posts across the country. The exam was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for various subjects. Once released, candidates will be able to download the subject-wise provisional answer key and response sheet using their login credentials. They can also raise objections against any answer they find incorrect by paying Rs. 200 per question within the given window.

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key in the table given below:

Particulars Details Conducting body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name UGC NET June 2026 Exam Dates June 22 - 30, 2026 Exam Mode CBT Mode Answer Key Expected Soon Objection Fee Rs 200 per question Official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key 2026 Link Once the UGC NET June 2026 Answer key is released, candidates can download it using the direct link given below and are advised to check it properly. UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Check Here (Active soon)

How to Download UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to download the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 once it is released:

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads "UGC NET Answer Key 2026"

Log in using your application number and date of birth/password

The subject-wise answer key will appear on the screen

Download the PDF and match it with your response sheet

Take a printout for future reference