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UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Date LIVE: NTA UGC NET June 2026 Response Sheet Shortly at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Bebo Rani
By Bebo Rani
Aug 4, 2026, 14:58 IST

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who appeared for the UGC exams can check important details related to the UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key below.

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key 2026
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key 2026

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The UGC NET June 2026 exam was conducted from June 22 to June 30, 2026
  • The exam was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for various subjects
  • The Objection Fees is Rs 200 per question, once the answer key is released.

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 soon on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET June 2026 exam was conducted from June 22 to June 30, 2026, for candidates seeking eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) posts across the country. The exam was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for various subjects. Once released, candidates will be able to download the subject-wise provisional answer key and response sheet using their login credentials. They can also raise objections against any answer they find incorrect by paying Rs. 200 per question within the given window.

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Highlights 

Candidates can find all the information about UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key in the table given below:

Particulars 

Details

Conducting body 

National Testing Agency (NTA)

Exam Name 

UGC NET June 2026

Exam Dates

June 22 - 30, 2026

Exam Mode 

CBT Mode

Answer Key

Expected Soon

Objection Fee

Rs 200 per question

Official website 

ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key 2026 Link

Once the UGC NET June 2026 Answer key is released, candidates can download it using  the direct link given below and are advised to check it properly. 

UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key

Check Here (Active soon)

How to Download UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to download the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 once it is released:

  • Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

  • Click on the link that reads "UGC NET Answer Key 2026"

  • Log in using your application number and date of birth/password

  • The subject-wise answer key will appear on the screen

  • Download the PDF and match it with your response sheet

  • Take a printout for future reference

UGC NET Answer Key June 2026 Date 

The UGC NET Answer Key June 2026 is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Although NTA has not confirmed an exact release date yet, it is expected to be released in the first week of August 2026. Candidates can check the table below for the expected release date and other important events related to the answer key.

Events

Dates

UGC NET June Exam 2026

June 22 to 30, 2026 (Re-exam on 5 July)

UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Release

In the first week of August(Expected)

Objection Window

To be announced (after the release of Answer Key)

UGC NET Final Answer Key June 2026

To be announced soon

UGC NET Result 2026

To be announced soon
LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Aug 4, 2026, 14:58 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: How to Calculate Probable Score

    Once the provisional answer key is released, candidates can calculate their probable score using the following information:

    • By matching their marked responses with the correct answers given in the key.
    • Each correct answer carries 2 marks, and there is no negative marking for wrong answers.
    • Candidates should count the total correct answers per paper and multiply by 2 to get an estimated score.
    • This is only a tentative score and may change after the objection window closes and the final answer key is released.
  • Aug 4, 2026, 14:27 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Expected Date

    The UGC NET Answer Key 2026 is likely to be announced in the first week of August 2026, after the answer key objection window opens. Candidates are advised to keep checking the portal regularly for the latest updates.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 13:59 IST

    HTET Result 2026 LIVE: Objection Window Details

    Once the provisional answer key is released, NTA will open the objection window for a limited period, usually four days. Candidates who wish to challenge any answer will need to pay Rs. 200 per question as the processing fee. The fee will be refunded if the objection is found valid after review. The final answer key will be prepared based on accepted objections.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 13:32 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Response Sheet 2026

    Along with the provisional answer key, NTA is also expected to release the UGC NET Response Sheet 2026 on the official website. The response sheet will show the answers marked by candidates during the exam, allowing them to compare their responses with the official answer key. Candidates are advised to download and save the response sheet as soon as it is available, as the link may stay active for a limited time only.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 13:02 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Answer Key Awaited

    The National Testing Agency is yet to release the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 for the June session. Candidates who appeared for the exam held from June 22 to June 30, 2026, are advised to keep checking the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for updates. We will update this blog as soon as the answer key is out.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 12:25 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: How Many Days Has the Delay Crossed? A Number Check

    The UGC NET June 2026 exam concluded on June 30, 2026 (with a re-exam on July 5). As of today, it has been over 31 days since the exam ended, and the answer key is still awaited. For comparison, in the June 2025 session, the gap between exam conclusion and answer key release was just about a week (exam ended late June, key out July 4), and in December 2025, it was around 7 days as well (exam ended January 7, key out January 14). This makes the current delay roughly four times longer than the typical gap seen in recent sessions.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 11:47 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Frustrated Aspirants on Twitter

  • Aug 4, 2026, 11:12 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: UGC Chief Used to Announce Dates in Advance

    Interestingly, in the UGC NET June 2023 session, the then-UGC Chairman had publicly announced the expected answer key and result dates via social media well in advance, the answer key came on July 5-6, 2023, with the result declared in the second week of August 2023. In sharp contrast, for the June 2026 session, no such advance communication or date announcement has come from NTA or UGC officials so far, adding to candidates' uncertainty.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 10:51 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Answer Key PDF Format

    Based on previous sessions, the UGC NET answer key is typically released as a separate PDF for each subject, containing the question ID, the question set/booklet code, and the corresponding correct option ID. Candidates need to match their subject and shift-specific PDF carefully, since answer keys can differ across shifts due to different question sets used for fairness.



  • Aug 4, 2026, 10:07 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Login Credentials; What Exactly Is Needed

    To download the UGC NET June 2026 answer key once released, candidates will specifically need:

    • Their application number (as mentioned on the admit card),
    • Date of birth or password set during registration,
    • A security PIN displayed on the login screen.

    Candidates who registered using an email ID can also use the "Forgot Password" option to receive a reset link if they've misplaced their credentials.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 09:32 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Separate Timeline to Watch

    Once the provisional key and objection window are done, the UGC NET Final Answer Key 2026 is expected to be released subject-wise, incorporating changes based on valid objections. As per current estimates from education portals, the final answer key was originally projected for the first week of August 2026, a timeline that will now likely shift further given the provisional key itself hasn't been released yet.

  • Aug 4, 2026, 09:00 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Still Awaited as of August 4, 2026

    As per the latest media coverage, dated August 4, 2026, the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key remains unreleased. NTA is yet to provide details on the objection process, including the exact processing fee timeline and submission deadlines, since the key itself hasn't been activated. It has now been over a month since the exam concluded, with candidates continuing to await official word.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 17:55 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Steps to Download Answer Key

    Candidates can follow these steps to download the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 once it is released:

    • Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

    • Click on the link that reads "UGC NET Answer Key 2026"

    • Log in using your application number and date of birth/password

    • The subject-wise answer key will appear on the screen

    • Download the PDF and match it with your response sheet

    • Take a printout for future reference

  • Aug 3, 2026, 17:19 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Details Mentioned in the UGC NET Answer Key

    Once released, the UGC NET June 2026 answer key PDF will include details such as the exam date, shift, subject name and code, question ID, and the correct option ID for each question. Candidates are advised to cross-check these details carefully against their response sheet before deciding whether to raise an objection.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 16:15 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Highlights

    Candidates can find all the information about UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key in the table given below:

    Particulars 

    Details

    Conducting body 

    National Testing Agency (NTA)

    Exam Name 

    UGC NET June 2026

    Exam Dates

    June 22 - 30, 2026

    Exam Mode 

    CBT Mode

    Answer Key

    Expected Soon

    Objection Fee

    Rs 200 per question

    Official website 

    ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Aug 3, 2026, 15:52 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: June 2025 Vs June 2026

    Over 10 lakh candidates registered for the UGC NET June 2026 exam, roughly similar to the June 2025 session, which saw 10,19,751 applicants. The exact final count for the June 2026 session is yet to be confirmed by NTA. A comparison of previous cycles shows the number of applicants has remained largely steady, with the December 2025 session recording 9,93,702 candidates.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 15:33 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Marking Scheme

    Marking Scheme Reminder
    As candidates await the answer key, here's a quick recap of the UGC NET marking scheme: each question in Paper 1 and Paper 2 carries 2 marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. If any question is later found to be incorrect or is dropped after the objection process, all candidates who attempted that question will be awarded 2 marks, regardless of the option they chose.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 15:20 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Qualifying Marks

    Along with the marking scheme, candidates should also know the minimum qualifying marks required to clear UGC NET. Category-wise qualifying criteria are usually as follows:

    Category  Paper 1 & Paper 2 Qualifying Marks
    General/UR/ EWS Minimum 40% marks
    OBC-NCL/PwD Minimum 35% marks
    SC/ST Minimum 35% marks

    Candidates need to get the minimum qualifying percentage as well as be within the required percentile among candidates of their category to be declared eligible for Assistant Professor, JRF, or both. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 15:10 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Normalisation Process Explained

    As UGC NET is conducted in multiple shifts, NTA follows a normalisation process to ensure fairness across sessions. Under this process, the raw scores of candidates who appeared in different shifts are converted into percentile scores, which are then used to compare and normalise performance across all shifts. This helps ensure that no candidate is disadvantaged or benefited due to variation in difficulty level between different shifts.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 15:03 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Reason Behind Delay; Alleged Paper Leak Investigation

    As per media reports, the delay in releasing the UGC NET June 2026 answer key is reportedly linked to an alleged paper leak investigation concerning the Sociology paper. NTA has not issued any official confirmation on this matter yet. The exam was conducted for 87 subjects, including two new subjects, Statistics and Forestry, from June 22 to June 30, with a re-exam held on July 5, 2026, for some candidates. 

  • Aug 3, 2026, 14:56 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Answer Key Delayed Beyond Expected Date

    Earlier the UGC NET June 2026 answer key was expected to be released in the first week of July 2026, based on last year's trend. However, the answer key has not been released yet, and there is a delay from the expected timeline. NTA has not issued any official statement citing the reason for the delay so far. Candidates are advised to stay patient and keep checking the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for the latest updates.

  • Aug 3, 2026, 14:52 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Candidate's Reaction on Social Media

  • Aug 3, 2026, 14:47 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Where to Check for Official Updates

    Candidates are advised to rely only on the official NTA website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for authentic information regarding the UGC NET Answer Key 2026. Official notices are also shared on the NTA's verified social media handles. Candidates should avoid trusting unverified messages circulating on WhatsApp or other social media groups regarding the answer key release date

  • Aug 3, 2026, 11:54 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Covered 280 Cities

    The UGC NET June 2026 exam was conducted across more than 280 cities in India, in Computer-Based Test mode. NTA had added four new centres for candidates from North-Eastern states, in Namsai (Arunachal Pradesh), Kakching and Bishnupur (Manipur), and Cherrapunji (Meghalaya).

  • Aug 3, 2026, 10:59 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: No Fresh Update as of this Hour

    There is no new update on the UGC NET June 2026 answer key as of this hour. NTA has still not released the provisional answer key, nor issued any official statement on the release date. Candidates are advised to keep checking this live blog for any the latest updates.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 19:10 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Subjects Covered

    The UGC NET June 2026 exam was conducted for a wide range of subjects across Humanities, Social Sciences, Commerce, Science, and Languages, along with Paper 1, which is common for all candidates. The answer key will be released subject-wise and shift-wise on the official website. Candidates should ensure they download the answer key matching their exact subject and shift to correctly estimate their score.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 18:46 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Expected Date

    The UGC NET Answer key 2026 is likely to be announced in the first week of August 2026. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for the latest updates.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 16:02 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Check Qualifying Marks

    Along with the marking scheme, candidates should also know the minimum qualifying marks required to clear UGC NET. Category-wise qualifying criteria are usually as follows:

    Category  Paper 1 & Paper 2 Qualifying Marks
    General/UR/ EWS Minimum 40% marks
    OBC-NCL/PwD Minimum 35% marks
    SC/ST Minimum 35% marks

    Candidates need to secure the minimum qualifying percentage as well as be within the required percentile among candidates of their category to be declared eligible for Assistant Professor, JRF, or both. 

  • Aug 2, 2026, 15:00 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Last 3 Session Data

    Session Exam Concluded Answer Key Released Gap (Days)
    June 2025 25-30 June 4 July  Within a week
    December 2025 31 Decemeber - 7 January  29 January 2026 Around 22 Days
    June 2026 22-30 June  Not yet Around 20+ Days

    As per data, the december 2025 answer key took around 3 weeks to release, while June 2026 answer key has already crossed that timeline without release, making this one of the longest delays in recent sessions.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 14:26 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Answer Key Soon

    The National Testing Agency is yet to release the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 for the June session. Candidates who appeared for the exam held from June 22 to June 30, 2026, are advised to keep checking the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for updates. We will update this blog as soon as the answer key is out.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 13:57 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Details Mentioned in the Answer Key

    Once released, the UGC NET June 2026 answer key PDF will include details such as:

    • Exam date
    • Exam shift,
    • Subject name & code
    • Question ID
    • The Correct option ID for each question

    Candidates are advised to cross-check these details carefully against their response sheet before deciding whether to raise an objection.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 13:30 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Provisional vs Final Answer Key; Know the Difference

    Candidates should know the difference between the two stages of the UGC NET answer key. The provisional answer key is the first version released by NTA, against which candidates can raise objections. The final answer key is prepared after subject experts review all valid objections and is used for actual score calculation and result preparation. No further challenges are accepted once the final answer key is out.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 12:59 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Check Subject-wise Exam Schedule

    Candidates can check the subject-wise exam schedule in the table given below:

    Exam Date

    Shift 1 (9 AM – 12 PM)

    Shift 2 (3 PM – 6 PM)

    22 June 2026

    Visual Art, Museology & Conservation, Punjabi, Tamil, Geography, Marathi, Labour Welfare/HRM, Santali

    Computer Science & Applications, Persian, Russian, Bengali, Home Science, Music, Population Studies

    23 June 2026

    Public Administration, Education, Social Work, Malayalam, Urdu, Criminology, Performing Art, Tribal & Regional Language, Folk Literature

    Mass Communication & Journalism, Electronic Science, Women Studies, Law, Telugu, Forensic Science, Nepali, Library & Information Science, Philosophy

    24 June 2026

    Political Science, Comparative Study of Religions, Japanese, Dogri

    Commerce, Defence & Strategic Studies, Indian Culture, Buddhist/Jaina/Gandhian Studies, Rajasthani, Linguistics

    25 June 2026

    English, Chinese, Konkani, Spanish, Kashmiri

    History, Pali, Prakrit, Comparative Literature

    29 June 2026

    Hindi, Arab Culture & Islamic Studies, Indian Knowledge Systems, Manipuri, Kannada, German, Sindhi, French

    Psychology, Maithili, Arabic, Management, Physical Education, Sanskrit Traditional Subjects, Ayurveda Biology, Disaster Management

    30 June 2026

    Economics, Environmental Sciences, Hindu Studies, Anthropology, Bodo, Gujarati, Adult Education, Sanskrit, International Relations, Human Rights and Duties

    Assamese, Sociology, Yoga, Tourism Administration, Archaeology, Oriya, Social Medicine & Community Health, Statistics, Forestry
  • Aug 2, 2026, 12:19 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: What Candidates Can Do While They Wait

    While the UGC NET June 2026 answer key is awaited, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials (application number and password/date of birth) ready so they can download the answer key and response sheet without delay once released. Candidates are also advised to save a copy of their admit card.

  • Aug 2, 2026, 12:14 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Answer Key Still Awaited

    The UGC NET June 2026 answer key was expected to be released in the first week of July 2026, based on last year's trend. However, the answer key has not been released yet, and there is a delay from the expected timeline. NTA has not issued any official statement citing the reason for the delay so far. Candidates are advised to stay patient and keep checking the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for the latest updates.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 17:46 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: No. of Candidates appeared for last 5 session

    Session

    		 No. of Applicants
    June 2024 11,21,225
    December 2024 8,49,166
    June 2025 10,19,751
    Decemebr 2025 9,93,702
    June 2026  Over 10 Lakh 

    June session has recorded a higher number of applicants compared to the December session over the past two years, and the June 2026 session is expected to follow the same trend with over 10 lakh applicants till now, the official count will come once the result was decleared.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 17:00 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Normalisation Process Explained

    As UGC NET is conducted in multiple shifts, NTA follows a normalisation process to ensure fairness across sessions. Under this process, the raw scores of candidates who appeared in different shifts are converted into percentile scores, which are then used to compare and normalise performance across all shifts. This helps ensure that no candidate is disadvantaged or benefited due to variation in difficulty level between different shifts.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 16:31 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Reason Behind Delay; Alleged Paper Leak Investigation

    As per media reports, the delay in releasing the UGC NET June 2026 answer key is reportedly linked to an alleged paper leak investigation concerning the Sociology paper. NTA has not issued any official confirmation on this matter yet. The exam was conducted for 87 subjects, including two new subjects, Statistics and Forestry, from June 22 to June 30, with a re-exam held on July 5, 2026, for some candidates. NTA had also added four new exam cities for this session, Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh, Kakching and Bishnupur in Manipur, and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 14:15 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: June 2026 vs June 2025

    As per available data, over 10 lakh candidates registered for the UGC NET June 2026 exam, roughly similar to the June 2025 session, which saw 10,19,751 applicants. The exact final count for the June 2026 session is yet to be confirmed by NTA. A comparison of previous cycles shows the number of applicants has remained largely steady, with the December 2025 session recording 9,93,702 candidates.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 13:58 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: How to Calculate Probable Score Using Answer Key

    Once the provisional answer key is released, candidates can calculate their probable score by matching their marked responses with the correct answers given in the key.

    • Each correct answer carries 2 marks
    • There is no negative marking for wrong answers.
    • Candidates should count the total correct answers per paper and multiply by 2 to get an estimated score.

    This is only a tentative score and may change after the objection window closes and the final answer key is released.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 13:33 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Objection Window Details

    Once the provisional answer key is released, NTA will open the objection window for a limited period, usually four days. Candidates who wish to challenge any answer will need to pay Rs. 200 per question as the processing fee. The fee will be refunded if the objection is found valid after review. The final answer key will be prepared based on accepted objections.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 13:10 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Response Sheet 2026

    Along with the provisional answer key, NTA is also expected to release the UGC NET Response Sheet 2026 on the official website. The response sheet will show the answers marked by candidates during the exam, allowing them to compare their responses with the official answer key. Candidates are advised to download and save the response sheet as soon as it is available, as the link may stay active for a limited time only.

  • Aug 1, 2026, 12:49 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Answer Key Still Awaited

    The National Testing Agency is yet to release the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 for the June session. Candidates who appeared for the exam held from June 22 to June 30, 2026, are advised to keep checking the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for updates. We will update this blog as soon as the answer key is out.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 19:10 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Candidate's on Social Media

  • Jul 31, 2026, 18:51 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Candidates Advised to Avoid Panic

    As the answer key release still pending, several candidates have raised queries on social media platforms regarding the delay. NTA has not cited any specific reason for the delay so far. Candidates are advised not to panic and to rely only on official communication from NTA regarding the UGC NET Answer Key 2026.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 18:29 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Steps to Check UGC NET Answer Key 2026 (When Released)

    Once the answer key is declared, candidates can follow these steps to check their UGC NET 2026 Answer Key:

    • Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
    • Click on the "UGC NET Answer Key 2026" link
    • Log in using application number and date of birth
    • The Answer Key will appear on the screen
    • Download and take a printout for future reference
  • Jul 31, 2026, 17:56 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Answer Key Delayed Beyond Expected Date

    The UGC NET June 2026 answer key was expected to be released in the first week of July 2026, based on last year's trend. However, the answer key has not been released yet, and there is a delay from the expected timeline. NTA has still not issued any official statement citing the reason for the delay so far. Candidates are advised to stay patient and keep checking the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for the latest updates.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 17:28 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Where to Check for Official Updates

    Candidates are advised to rely only on the official NTA website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for authentic information regarding the UGC NET Answer Key 2026. Official notices are also shared on the NTA's verified social media handles. Candidates should avoid trusting unverified messages circulating on WhatsApp or other social media groups regarding the answer key release date

  • Jul 31, 2026, 16:54 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: What Happens After Release

    Once the UGC NET June 2026 answer key is released, candidates should not wait to raise objections. The objection window typically stays open for only a few days, so candidates are advised to cross-check their responses against the answer key immediately and file objections, if any, well before the deadline. Late submissions are not accepted under any circumstances.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 15:35 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Overview

    Candidates can find all the information about UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key in the table given below:

    Particulars 

    Details

    Conducting body 

    National Testing Agency (NTA)

    Exam Name 

    UGC NET June 2026

    Exam Dates

    June 22 - 30, 2026

    Exam Mode 

    CBT Mode

    Answer Key

    Expected Soon

    Objection Fee

    Rs 200 per question

    Official website 

    ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Jul 31, 2026, 15:03 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: What Candidates Can Do While They Wait

    While the UGC NET June 2026 answer key is awaited, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials (application number and password/date of birth) ready so they can download the answer key and response sheet without delay once released. Candidates are also advised to save a copy of their admit card and rough question paper (if allowed to carry out) for reference while cross-checking their answers.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 13:48 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: No Answer Key Notice Yet

    As per the official NTA notice board, the most recent public notices for UGC NET June 2026 relate to admit card release, city intimation, and application corrections, there is still no notice regarding the provisional answer key. Candidates are advised to keep checking the "Public Notices" section on the official website for the first official confirmation once it is issued

  • Jul 31, 2026, 12:59 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Exam Shift Timing

    THE UGC NET Exam 2026 was held in two shifts per day, owing to the huge number of candidates and subjects, in order to accommodate everyone in the test. Paper I and II will be combined in one shift without any break in between, and the total time allotted in one shift will be three hours (180 minutes). 

    Particulars

    Shift 1

    Shift 2

    Reporting Time

    7:30 AM (approx.)

    1:30 PM (approx.)

    Gate Closing Time

    8:30 AM (approx.)

    2:30 PM (approx.)

    Exam Start Time

    9:00 AM

    3:00 PM

    Exam End Time

    12:00 PM

    6:00 PM

    Total Duration

    3 Hours (180 Minutes)

    3 Hours (180 Minutes)

    Papers Covered

    Paper 1 + Paper 2 (combined)

    Paper 1 + Paper 2 (combined)
  • Jul 31, 2026, 12:44 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Exam Schedule

    The UGC NET June 2026 exam was held from 22 June to 30 June 2026 and comprises over 87 different subjects in two different shifts per day. Check the subject-wise exam schedule in the table given below:

    Exam Date

    Shift 1 (9 AM – 12 PM)

    Shift 2 (3 PM – 6 PM)

    22 June 2026

    Visual Art, Museology & Conservation, Punjabi, Tamil, Geography, Marathi, Labour Welfare/HRM, Santali

    Computer Science & Applications, Persian, Russian, Bengali, Home Science, Music, Population Studies

    23 June 2026

    Public Administration, Education, Social Work, Malayalam, Urdu, Criminology, Performing Art, Tribal & Regional Language, Folk Literature

    Mass Communication & Journalism, Electronic Science, Women Studies, Law, Telugu, Forensic Science, Nepali, Library & Information Science, Philosophy

    24 June 2026

    Political Science, Comparative Study of Religions, Japanese, Dogri

    Commerce, Defence & Strategic Studies, Indian Culture, Buddhist/Jaina/Gandhian Studies, Rajasthani, Linguistics

    25 June 2026

    English, Chinese, Konkani, Spanish, Kashmiri

    History, Pali, Prakrit, Comparative Literature

    29 June 2026

    Hindi, Arab Culture & Islamic Studies, Indian Knowledge Systems, Manipuri, Kannada, German, Sindhi, French

    Psychology, Maithili, Arabic, Management, Physical Education, Sanskrit Traditional Subjects, Ayurveda Biology, Disaster Management

    30 June 2026

    Economics, Environmental Sciences, Hindu Studies, Anthropology, Bodo, Gujarati, Adult Education, Sanskrit, International Relations, Human Rights and Duties

    Assamese, Sociology, Yoga, Tourism Administration, Archaeology, Oriya, Social Medicine & Community Health, Statistics, Forestry
  • Jul 31, 2026, 11:58 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: December 2025 Session Result Timeline

    For reference, in the previous UGC NET December 2025 session, NTA released the provisional answer key on January 14, 2026, with the objection window open until January 17, 2026 (11:50 PM), a window of just 4 days. After expert review of objections, the final answer key and result were declared together on February 15, 2026, about a month after the provisional key was released. If the June 2026 session follows a similar pattern once the key is out, candidates can expect the final result roughly 4-5 weeks after the provisional answer key release.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 11:35 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: 87 Subjects, Two Newly Added

    The UGC NET June 2026 exam was conducted for 87 subjects, 85 existing subjects plus two new additions this year, Statistics (Code 107) and Forestry (Code 106). The exam was held twice daily in two shifts, from 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM, in Computer-Based Test mode. As the answer key will be released subject-wise, candidates are advised to check the key matching their exact subject code once it is out.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 11:14 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: UGC NET June 2026 Covered 280 Cities

    The UGC NET June 2026 exam was conducted across more than 280 cities in India, in Computer-Based Test mode. Ahead of the exam, NTA had added four new centres for candidates from North-Eastern states, in Namsai (Arunachal Pradesh), Kakching and Bishnupur (Manipur), and Cherrapunji (Meghalaya), to reduce travel difficulties for aspirants from remote areas. Candidates from eight North-Eastern states were also allowed to opt for exam cities in neighbouring states during the correction window.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 10:35 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Check Tweet

  • Jul 31, 2026, 10:26 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Candidates Warn of Protest, Cite Sociology Paper Leak Reason

    As candidates continue to await the UGC NET June 2026 answer key, some have pointed out that NTA usually releases the key within a week of the exam, unlike this time. Aspirants have raised the issue directly with the newly appointed Union Education Minister on social media, alleging that the delay is linked to the Sociology paper leak matter, and have urged NTA to release the answer key and result soon, warning of a possible protest if the delay continues. NTA has not issued any official response to these claims yet.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 10:03 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Check Tweets

  • Jul 31, 2026, 09:50 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Delay Frustrated the NTA Aspirants

    As the wait crosses three weeks since the exam concluded, frustrated UGC NET aspirants have taken to social media with the hashtag #NTAANSWERKEYOUTKARO, questioning NTA over the continued silence on both the answer key and the alleged paper leak rumours. With a new Education Minister recently appointed, candidates are hoping for a quick response and clarity on when the provisional answer key will finally be released.

  • Jul 31, 2026, 09:36 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: No New Announcement from NTA Yet

    NTA has still not issued any official communication regarding the UGC NET June 2026 answer key release date or time. Candidates are advised to stay alert and keep refreshing the official website, as the link usually goes live without prior notice.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 23:32 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Candidates Compare Delay With Other NTA Exams

    As the UGC NET June 2026 answer key delay continues, candidates on social media have started comparing this wait with other NTA-conducted exams, where answer keys are typically released within one to two weeks of the exam. Many aspirants have pointed out that this is turning out to be one of the longest answer key delays in UGC NET's recent history.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 19:52 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Registered Vs Appreared Candidates (Last 3 Years)

    Session Registered Appeared
    December 2023 9,45,918 6,95,928
    June 2024 11,21, 225 9,08,580 (81% attendance)
    December 2024 8,49,166 6,49,490
    June 2025 10,19,751 75,20,07
    December 2025 9,93,702 7,35,641
    June 2026 Over 10 Lakh ----

    As per available data, UGC NET has historically seen attendance of around 73-81% of registered candidates. The exact appeared figure for june will be confirmed by NTA along with the exam.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 19:16 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: "Expected Today" Still No Official Confirmation Yet

    The UGC NET June 2026 answer key as expected to be released "today,"? But there is the official confirmation about UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key. National Testing Agency is likely to activate the link on ugcnet.nta.nic.in anytime soon. However, this remains speculative reporting based on the extended delay, NTA itself has not issued any official confirmation of the exact release date or time so far. Candidates are advised to keep the page refreshed and rely only on the official announcement.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 18:45 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Candidate's Reaction for Answer key Delay

  • Jul 30, 2026, 16:59 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Steps to Select Session and Paper Code While Downloading

    While downloading the UGC NET June 2026 answer key, candidates must select their specific session and paper code after logging in, since the exam was conducted in multiple shifts across several days. Selecting the wrong session or paper code may show an incorrect or mismatched answer key, so candidates are advised to verify these details carefully, matching them with their admit card, before downloading.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 16:42 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Technical Glitches Reported in Past Sessions

    In earlier sessions, candidates have occasionally faced technical issues while trying to download the answer key or response sheet right after release, due to heavy traffic on the portal. In the 2023 session, for instance, the UGC authorities had to direct NTA to resolve download issues after candidates reported trouble accessing the answer key. Candidates are advised to try downloading during non-peak hours if the portal is slow once the link goes live.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 16:19 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: June 2023 Session

    The UGC NET June 2023 session, the answer key was released on July 6, 2023, just about two weeks after the exam concluded, with the challenge window open till July 8, 2023. That session recorded 6,39,069 candidates across 181 exam cities. Compared to that timeline, the ongoing delay in the June 2026 answer key is notably longer.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 16:00 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Details Mentioned on the Answer Key

    Once released, the UGC NET June 2026 answer key PDF will include details like:

    • Exam date
    • Exam Shift
    • Subject name & code
    • Question ID
    • Correct Option ID

    Candidates are advised to cross-check these details carefully against their response sheet before deciding whether to raise an objection.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 15:43 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Still No Release as of Latest Check

    As of the latest check today, the UGC NET June 2026 provisional answer key has still not been released by NTA. It is expected to be released any anytime now on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, along with the response sheet. Keep checking the official website of NTA.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 15:22 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Provisional Vs Final Answer Key, Know the Difference

    Candidates should note the difference between the two stages of the UGC NET answer key. The provisional answer key is the first version released by NTA, against which candidates can raise objections. The final answer key is prepared after subject experts review all valid objections and is used for actual score calculation and result preparation. No further challenges are accepted once the final answer key is out.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 14:57 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Objections Accepted Through Official Portal

    NTA will not entertain objections through email, post, or any other offline mode. Once the answer key challenge link is activated, candidates must raise objections only through the official portal by logging in with their credentials, selecting the relevant question number, uploading supporting evidence, and paying the fee. Any challenge submitted outside this prescribed mode will not be considered.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 14:34 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Number of Applicants in Last 5 Sessions

    Session No. of Applicants
    June 2024 11,21,225
    December 2024 8,49,166
    June 2025 10,19,751
    Decemebr 2025 9,93,702
    June 2026  Over 10 Lakh 

    As per the data, the June session has consistently recorede a higher number of applicants compared to the December session over the past two years, and the June 2026 session is expected to follow the same trend with over 10 lakh applicants till now, the official count will come once the result was decleared.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 14:15 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Last 3 Sessions Data

    Session Exam Concluded Answer Key Released Gap (Days)
    June 2025 25-30 June 4 July  Within a week
    December 2025 31 Decemeber - 7 January  29 January 2026 Around 22 Days
    June 2026 22-30 June  Not yet Around 20+ Days

    As per data, the december 2025 answer key took around 3 weeks to release, while June 2026 answer key has already crossed that timeline without release, making this one of the longest delays in recent sessions.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 13:50 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: What Happens After the Objection Window Closes

    After the window closes, NTA will review all submitted objections. If any objections are valid, NTA modifies the answers and publishes the definitive Final Answer Key. No further corrections are allowed after this stage. Finally, NTA uses this updated key to prepare the results, declaring the final scorecards and category-wise cut-offs within two to three weeks.
  • Jul 30, 2026, 13:22 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: What if the Objection is Correct?

    If your objection is correct, subject experts will update the answer key. This benefit will be given to all candidates who chose the corrected option, not just the one who challenged it. If a question is found completely faulty, it is dropped, and full marks (+2) are typically awarded to all who attempted it. These revisions are published in the Final Answer Key, which determines your final scorecard. Please note that the ₹200 processing fee remains non-refundable even if your claim is successful.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 12:48 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: When Objection Window Will Open?

    Once the provisional answer key is released, the objection window opens at the same time for a limited period. Candidates can raise their objection through this online portal if they find any errors. While raising objection candidates should pay Rs 200 per question. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 12:33 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: How to Calculate Probable Score

    Once the provisional answer key is released, candidates can calculate their probable score by matching their marked responses with the correct answers given in the key. Each correct answer carries 2 marks, and there is no negative marking for wrong answers. Candidates should count the total correct answers per paper and multiply by 2 to get an estimated score. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 12:19 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Response Sheet when?

    Along with the provisional answer key, NTA is also expected to release the UGC NET Response Sheet 2026 on the official website. The response sheet will show the answers marked by candidates during the exam, allowing them to compare their responses with the official answer key. Candidates are advised to download and save the response sheet as soon as it is available, as the link may stay active for a limited time only.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 11:54 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Answer Key When?

    It has now been nearly a month since the exam concluded on June 30, with candidates still awaiting the answer key. Candidates have expressed frustration on social media over the lack of communication, citing effects on PhD admission plans.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 11:36 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Answer Key Still Awaited

    The answer key, expected in the first week of July 2026, has been delayed. NTA has still not issued any official statement citing the reason.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 11:15 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Steps to Check the Answer Key

    Candidates can follow these steps to check the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 once it is released:

    • Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

    • Click on the link that reads "UGC NET Answer Key 2026"

    • Log in using your application number and date of birth/password

    • The subject-wise answer key will appear on the screen

    • Download the PDF and match it with your response sheet

    • Take a printout for future reference

  • Jul 30, 2026, 10:30 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Check Official Website

    Candidates are advised to rely only on the official NTA website and verified social media handles, avoiding unverified WhatsApp/social media messages.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 09:40 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: What to do First after the Answer key is Released?

    Once released, candidates should immediately cross-check responses and file objections before the deadline, as late submissions are not accepted.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 08:45 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Last Year's Trend

    As per last year's trend, the June 2025 answer key was released on July 4, 2025. Following a similar pattern, the June 2026 answer key was expected around the first week of July 2026 but it is not been released yet, even though it is now the last week of July.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 08:02 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Still Awaited

    NTA has not issued any official notice confirming the exact release date. Candidates are advised to rely only on the official website. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 07:00 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Login Credentials

    Candidates will need their application number, date of birth, and password/security PIN to download the answer key once released.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 06:00 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Exam Conducted Successfully

    The exam was conducted successfully from 22 June - 30 June, 2026 for a total of 87 subjects, including Humanities, Social Sciences, Commerce, Science, and Languages, along with Paper 1. The answer key will be released subject-wise and shift-wise. 

  • Jul 30, 2026, 02:45 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: How to Calculate Probable Score?

    Candidates can calculate their probable score by matching responses with the answer key. Each correct answer carries 2 marks, with no negative marking.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 01:30 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: What About Cut Off ?

    Subject-wise and category-wise cut off marks will be released along with the result. Cut off varies each session based on number of candidates, difficulty level, and vacancies.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 00:57 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Result When?

    Based on previous years' trends, the result is likely to be announced in the first week of August 2026, around 15-20 days after the objection window closes.

  • Jul 30, 2026, 00:23 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: When Objection Window will Open?

    Once released, NTA will open the objection window for a limited period, usually four days. Candidates will need to pay Rs. 200 per question, refundable if the objection is found valid.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 23:45 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: What is Response Sheet?

    Along with the provisional answer key, NTA is also expected to release the UGC NET Response Sheet 2026. Response sheet shows the answers marked by candidates during the exam.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 23:27 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: No New Announcement from NTA

    NTA has still not issued any official communication regarding the UGC NET June 2026 answer key release date or time. Candidates are advised to stay alert and keep refreshing the official website, as the link usually goes live without prior notice.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 22:00 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Qualifying Marks

    Along with the marking scheme, candidates should also know the minimum qualifying marks required to clear UGC NET. Category-wise qualifying criteria are usually as follows:

    Category  Paper 1 & Paper 2 Qualifying Marks
    General/UR/ EWS Minimum 40% marks
    OBC-NCL/PwD Minimum 35% marks
    SC/ST Minimum 35% marks

    Candidates need to secure the minimum qualifying percentage as well as be within the required percentile among candidates of their category to be declared eligible for Assistant Professor, JRF, or both. 

  • Jul 29, 2026, 21:30 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Check Marking Scheme

    As candidates await the answer key, check the UGC NET marking scheme: each question in Paper 1 and Paper 2 carries 2 marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect answers. If any question is later found to be incorrect or is dropped after the objection process, all candidates who attempted that question will be awarded 2 marks, regardless of the option they chose.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 21:10 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Normalisation Process

    As UGC NET is conducted in multiple shifts, NTA follows a normalisation process to ensure fairness across sessions. Under this process, the raw scores of candidates who appeared in different shifts are converted into percentile scores, which are then used to compare and normalise performance across all shifts. This helps ensure that no candidate is disadvantaged or benefited due to variation in difficulty level between different shifts.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 20:50 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Alleged Paper Leak Investigation

    As per media reports, the delay in releasing the UGC NET June 2026 answer key is reportedly linked to an alleged paper leak investigation concerning the Sociology paper. NTA has not issued any official confirmation on this matter yet. The exam was conducted for 87 subjects, including two new subjects, Statistics and Forestry, from June 22 to June 30, with a re-exam held on July 5, 2026, for some candidates. NTA had also added four new exam cities for this session, Namsai in Arunachal Pradesh, Kakching and Bishnupur in Manipur, and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 20:20 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: June 2026 VS June 2025

    As per data, over 10 lakh candidates registered for the UGC NET June 2026 exam, roughly similar to the June 2025 session, which saw 10,19,751 applicants. The exact final count for the June 2026 session is yet to be confirmed by NTA. A comparison of previous cycles shows the number of applicants has remained largely steady, with the December 2025 session recording 9,93,702 candidates.

    Cycle No. of Applicants
    June 2025 10,19,751
    December 2025 9,93,702
    June 2026  Over 10 Lakh 
  • Jul 29, 2026, 20:00 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Answer Key Delayed Beyond Expected Date

    The UGC NET June 2026 answer key was expected to be released in the first week of July 2026, based on last year's trend. However, the answer key has not been released yet, and there is a delay from the expected timeline. NTA has not issued any official statement citing the reason for the delay so far. Candidates are advised to stay patient and keep checking the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for the latest updates.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 19:40 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Where to Check for Official Updates

    Candidates are advised to rely only on the official NTA website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for authentic information regarding the UGC NET Answer Key 2026. Official notices are also shared on the NTA's verified social media handles. Candidates should avoid trusting unverified messages circulating on WhatsApp or other social media groups regarding the answer key release date

  • Jul 29, 2026, 19:20 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: What Happens After Release

    Once the UGC NET June 2026 answer key is released, candidates should not wait to raise objections. The objection window typically stays open for only a few days, so candidates are advised to cross-check their responses against the answer key immediately and file objections, if any, well before the deadline. Late submissions are not accepted under any circumstances.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 19:10 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: As Per Previous Year Trend

    As per the previous year's trend, the National Testing Agency released the UGC NET June 2025 answer key on July 4, 2025, within a few weeks of the exam. Following a similar pattern this year, the UGC NET June 2026 exam was conducted from June 22 to June 30, 2026, and the answer key is expected to be released around the last week of July 2026. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for the latest update on the answer key release.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 18:58 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Stay Tuned for Updates

    The UGC NET Answer Key 2026 for the June session is expected to be released soon. Candidates are advised to keep this page bookmarked for the latest updates, direct download link, and step-by-step guidance as soon as NTA makes the official announcement.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 18:50 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Previous Session Timeline

    As per previous session, the UGC NET December 2025, NTA had released the provisional answer key on January 14, 2026, with the objection window open from January 14 to 17, 2026. The final answer key for that session was released on February 4, 2026. Candidates can use this timeline as a rough reference, though the actual dates for the June 2026 session may vary

  • Jul 29, 2026, 18:44 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Steps to Check UGC NET Result 2026 (When Released)

    Once the result is declared, candidates can follow these steps to check their UGC NET 2026 result:

    • Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
    • Click on the "UGC NET Result 2026" link
    • Log in using application number and date of birth
    • The result/scorecard will appear on the screen
    • Download and take a printout for future reference
  • Jul 29, 2026, 18:36 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: No Official Confirmation Yet

    As of now, NTA has not issued any official notice confirming the exact date and time for the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 release, but candidates are advised to keep check the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for authentic updates and avoid unverified sources.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 18:30 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Document Required to Download Answer Key

    Candidates will need the following details to log in and download the UGC NET Answer Key 2026:

    • Application number
    • Date of birth
    • Password/security PIN set during registration

    Candidates who have forgotten their login credentials can use the "Forgot Password" option on the official website to reset them before the answer key window opens.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 18:25 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Subjects Covered in UGC NET June 2026

    The UGC NET June 2026 exam was conducted for a wide range of subjects across Humanities, Social Sciences, Commerce, Science, and Languages, along with Paper 1, which is common for all candidates. The answer key will be released subject-wise and shift-wise on the official website. Candidates should ensure they download the answer key matching their exact subject and shift to correctly estimate their score.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 18:20 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: How to Calculate Probable Score

    Once the provisional answer key is released, candidates can calculate their probable score by matching their marked responses with the correct answers given in the key. Each correct answer carries 2 marks, and there is no negative marking for wrong answers. Candidates should count the total correct answers per paper and multiply by 2 to get an estimated score. This is only a tentative score and may change after the objection window closes and the final answer key is released.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 18:16 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Result 2026 Expected Date

    Based on previous years' trends, the UGC NET Result 2026 is likely to be announced in the first week of August 2026, around 15-20 days after the answer key objection window closes. Along with the result, NTA will also release the final answer key and scorecard on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for the latest updates.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 18:09 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Objection Window Open Soon

    Once the provisional answer key is released, NTA will open the objection window for a limited period, usually four days. Candidates who wish to challenge any answer will need to pay Rs. 200 per question as the processing fee. The fee will be refunded if the objection is found valid after review. The final answer key will be prepared based on accepted objections.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 18:07 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Response Sheet Soon

    Along with the provisional answer key, NTA is also expected to release the UGC NET Response Sheet 2026 on the official website. The response sheet will show the answers marked by candidates during the exam, allowing them to compare their responses with the official answer key. Candidates are advised to download and save the response sheet as soon as it is available, as the link may stay active for a limited time only.

  • Jul 29, 2026, 18:04 IST

    UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key LIVE: Still Awaited

    The National Testing Agency is yet to release the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 for the June session. Candidates who appeared for the exam held from June 22 to June 30, 2026, are advised to keep checking the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for updates. We will update this blog as soon as the answer key is out.

Bebo Rani
Bebo Rani

Executive - Editorial

    Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com 

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