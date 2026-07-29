UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 soon on its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The UGC NET June 2026 exam was conducted from June 22 to June 30, 2026, for candidates seeking eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) posts across the country. The exam was held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for various subjects. Once released, candidates will be able to download the subject-wise provisional answer key and response sheet using their login credentials. They can also raise objections against any answer they find incorrect by paying Rs. 200 per question within the given window.
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting body
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National Testing Agency (NTA)
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Exam Name
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UGC NET June 2026
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Exam Dates
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June 22 - 30, 2026
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Exam Mode
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CBT Mode
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Answer Key
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Expected Soon
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Objection Fee
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Rs 200 per question
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Official website
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ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key 2026 Link
Once the UGC NET June 2026 Answer key is released, candidates can download it using the direct link given below and are advised to check it properly.
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UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key
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Check Here (Active soon)
How to Download UGC NET June 2026 Answer Key
Candidates can follow these steps to download the UGC NET Answer Key 2026 once it is released:
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Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
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Click on the link that reads "UGC NET Answer Key 2026"
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Log in using your application number and date of birth/password
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The subject-wise answer key will appear on the screen
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Download the PDF and match it with your response sheet
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Take a printout for future reference
UGC NET Answer Key June 2026 Date
The UGC NET Answer Key June 2026 is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Although NTA has not confirmed an exact release date yet, it is expected to be released in the first week of August 2026. Candidates can check the table below for the expected release date and other important events related to the answer key.
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Events
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Dates
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UGC NET June Exam 2026
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June 22 to 30, 2026 (Re-exam on 5 July)
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UGC NET Answer Key 2026 Release
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In the first week of August(Expected)
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Objection Window
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To be announced (after the release of Answer Key)
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UGC NET Final Answer Key June 2026
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To be announced soon
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UGC NET Result 2026
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To be announced soon