UPSSSC Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari Main Exam 2026: Notification Out for 1251 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here
UPSSSC has released a recruitment notification for Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari Main Exam 2026 on August 10, 2026. Candidates can apply online from September 9, 2026, on the official website, upsssc.gov.in. Check this article to know about its eligibility criteria and vacancy details.
Key Points
- UPSSSC released notification for 1251 Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari posts on Aug 10, 2026.
- Online applications start Sep 9, 2026, and close on Sep 29, 2026.
- Only candidates with a valid PET 2025 score can apply for this main exam.
UPSSSC Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari Main Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification for the Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari Mukhya Pariksha (Livestock Extension Officer). This exam will fill a total of 1251 posts under the Directorate of Animal Husbandry. The advertisement was published on August 10, 2026. The online application process will start from September 9, 2026, and the last date to apply is September 29, 2026. Candidates can correct their application form or adjust fee payment till October 6, 2026. Only candidates who qualified the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 with a valid score can apply for this main exam.
UPSSSC Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari Main Exam 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about UPSSSC Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari (Livestock Extension Officer) Main Exam 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC)
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Post Name
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Livestock Extension Officer (Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari)
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Exam Name
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Livestock Extension Officer Main Exam 2026
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Advertisement No.
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17-Pariksha/2026
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Total Vacancies
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1,251
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Advertisement Release Date
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10 August 2026
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Application Start Date
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9 September 2026
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Application Last Date
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29 September 2026
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Eligibility for Main Exam
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Valid PET 2025 Score
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Official Website
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upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari Main Exam 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Before applying, candidates must check the complete eligibility criteria listed below:
Educational Qualification:
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Candidate must have passed Intermediate (10+2) or an equivalent exam recognised by the government, with Biology group, from UP Board of Secondary Education (or equivalent board)
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Candidate must hold a 2-year Pashudhan Prasar Diploma course from a Veterinary University/Veterinary College established by law
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Candidate must have knowledge of Hindi in Devanagari script
Preferential Qualification:
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Candidates must have a minimum of 2 years of service experience in the Territorial Army, 'B' Certificate from National Cadet Corps (NCC),
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15 years of continuous active service in the Remount Veterinary Corps as a Veterinary Dresser (Class-I or Class-II), along with passing the High School exam with Science or Agriculture as a subject
Age Limit:
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The minimum age is 21 years
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The maximum age is 40 years
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Age relaxation applicable for SC/ST and other government-notified reserved categories as per prevailing rules
UPSSSC Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari Main Exam 2026 Vacancy Details
The Commission has advertised a total of 1251 posts under the Directorate of Animal Husbandry, Uttar Pradesh. Category-wise breakup is given below:
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Post Name
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UR
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SC
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ST
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OBC
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EWS
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Total
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Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari
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500
|
254
|
25
|
345
|
124
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1248
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Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari (Special Selection)
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-
|
00
|
00
|
03
|
-
|
03
|
500
|
254
|
25
|
348
|
124
|
1251
UPSSSC Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari Main Exam 2026 Notification
UPSSSC will start the online application process for the Main Exam 2026 on September 9, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 1,251 posts. Check the official notification provided below to get more information about its eligibility, vacancies, and other details.
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UPSSSC Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari Main Exam 2026
UPSSSC Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari Main Exam 2026 Selection Process
Interested must check the complete selection process for UPSSSC Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari Main Exam 2026 given below:
- Selection will be based on a written (Main) exam only, and there is no interview
- Only candidates who appeared in PET 2025 and hold a valid PET score card can apply for this Main Exam
- Candidates will be shortlisted for the Main Exam based on their PET 2025 normalized score, category-wise, at 15 times the number of advertised posts (including all candidates tied at the cutoff score, up to 2 decimal places)
- Candidates with a zero, negative, or below-zero PET 2025 score (absolute or normalized) will not be shortlisted
- Candidates whose PET 2025 result is under investigation (UI) or marked provisional are allowed to apply, but their final shortlisting and selection will depend on the outcome of that inquiry
- Final merit will be prepared based on marks scored in the Main written exam
UPSSSC Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari Main Exam 2026 Application Fee
Candidates from all categories (General, OBC, SC, ST) do not need to pay any application fee. However, all candidates must pay an online processing fee of Rs. 25 only. This makes the total fee Rs. 25 for every category. Candidates belonging to Freedom Fighter dependents, Ex-servicemen, women, persons with disabilities, and outstanding sportspersons will pay fees as per their original category (points 1 to 4 above). Payment can be made through credit card, debit card, internet banking, UPI, or SBI e-challan. Fee for the Main exam will be charged separately, only from shortlisted candidates, before downloading the admit card.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com