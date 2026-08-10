UPSSSC Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari Main Exam 2026: Notification Out for 1251 Posts; Check Eligibility & Other Details Here

UPSSSC Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari Main Exam 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification for the Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari Mukhya Pariksha (Livestock Extension Officer). This exam will fill a total of 1251 posts under the Directorate of Animal Husbandry. The advertisement was published on August 10, 2026. The online application process will start from September 9, 2026, and the last date to apply is September 29, 2026. Candidates can correct their application form or adjust fee payment till October 6, 2026. Only candidates who qualified the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 with a valid score can apply for this main exam.

UPSSSC Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari Main Exam 2026 Highlights

Candidates can find all the information about UPSSSC Pashudhan Prasar Adhikari (Livestock Extension Officer) Main Exam 2026 in the table given below: