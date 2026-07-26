What is the Salary of India’s Union Education Minister? Check Basic Pay, Allowances and Benefits

We all know that Pralhad Joshi is the Union Education Minister of India. In recent events,s he has replaced the previously serving Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. But have you ever wondered:-

‘What is the salary of India’s Union Education Minister?’

‘What is the basic pay that he receives, the allowances given and the benefits received?’

The Union Education Minister is one of the senior members of the Union Council of Ministers and has a major and important responsibility of overseeing education, higher education, various skill development policies and several other national educational programs, making sure that every student receives the best. Since the Education Minister is also a Cabinet Minister, the post receives a basic salary of Rs.1 lakh per month, under the Salaries and Allowances of Ministeries Act, 1953, along with other related government rules.