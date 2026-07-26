What is the Salary of India’s Union Education Minister? Check Basic Pay, Allowances and Benefits
Ever wondered what salary the Union Education Minister receives? Read the article to know the salary structure, allowances and benefits which are received by the Union Education Minister of India.
We all know that Pralhad Joshi is the Union Education Minister of India. In recent events,s he has replaced the previously serving Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. But have you ever wondered:-
‘What is the salary of India’s Union Education Minister?’
‘What is the basic pay that he receives, the allowances given and the benefits received?’
The Union Education Minister is one of the senior members of the Union Council of Ministers and has a major and important responsibility of overseeing education, higher education, various skill development policies and several other national educational programs, making sure that every student receives the best. Since the Education Minister is also a Cabinet Minister, the post receives a basic salary of Rs.1 lakh per month, under the Salaries and Allowances of Ministeries Act, 1953, along with other related government rules.
Let’s take a look at the basic pay, allowances, benefits and salary received by India’s Union Education Minister.
What is the Salary of India’s Education Minister?
The Union Education Minister of India receives the same salary as prescribed for a Union Minister under the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers Act, 1952. This law, instead of creating a separate salary for every ministry and its ministers, this law makes sure that all the Union Ministers are entitled to salary and allowances as per the same statutory framework.
Given below is the simple breakdown of the salary structure, which is received by India’s Education Minister:-
|
Components
|
Details
|
Functions
|
Monthly Salary
|
Rs. 1 Lakh per month
|
As prescribed by the Law
|
Constituency Allowance
|
Rs. 70,000 per month
|
This is given by the government to the Minister for constituency-related work and public outreach.
|
Office Allowance
|
Rs. 60,000 per month
|
This is provided to meet the office-related expenses
|
Daily Allowance
|
Rs. 2000
|
The government also provides a daily allowance to the Union Education Minister. It is provided for each day the Parliament and its committee are in session and are attended by the Minister.
What Allowances and Benefits Does the Education Minister Receive?
Apart from the salary, constituency allowance, daily allowance, and office allowance, the Union Education Minister also receives other official allowances. The other allowances received by India’s Education Minister are as follows:-
- A rent-free furnished official residence or a bungalow in New Delhi’s Lutyens Zone. It is completely maintained by the government for official and residential use.
- The Union Education Minister is also privileged to undertake official travel across India. It includes first AC train travel for government work and executive-class air travel. Family members are eligible to receive the travel benefits as per the government rules.
- The Cabinet Minister is also given the government vehicle, driver and fuel for official duties.
- Since the post of the Union Education Minister is important, they also receive security cover based on threat assessments. This security arrangement includes personal security, escort vehicles and other protective measures.
- The Union Education Minister is also covered under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).
- The Union Minister of Education also receives personal assistants, secretaries and other support staff, who help perform the day-to-day responsibilities.
What is the Constituency Allowance Given to the Union Education Minister?
The Constituency Allowance, which is given to the Union Education Minister of India, is a monthly sum of money given to a Member of Parliament. It is provided to the minister to carry out their work and serve the people who are residents in their local electoral area. In layman's language, it is a regular monthly payment meant to financially support the representative while serving their local area.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.