Elon Musk’s X Launches X Money in the US: Here’s How the New Financial Service Works
Elon Musk-owned X has launched X Money in the US for Premium users. Know its features, eligibility, Visa debit card, digital wallet and how the new financial service works.
Elon Musk-owned X has officially launched X Money. It is a new digital financial service in the United States. The X app combines digital payments, banking features and a Visa debit card. This is another step towards Musk’s vision of transforming X into an 'everything app'. X Money is now available to eligible X Premium subscribers in the US.
What Is X Money?
X Money is a financial service integrated into the X platform that enables users to carry out everyday financial transactions without leaving the app. The service offers Peer-to-peer money transfers, a digital wallet, Visa debit card, Apple Wallet integration, Banking feature and interest-related benefits for eligible users.
Who Can Use X Money?
At present, X Money is available to X Premium and Premium+ subscribers only in the United States. The platform was previously available only through an invite only beta programme. X has not yet announced launching date for the service in other countries.
How Does X Money Work?
Users can access X Money directly through the X app after meeting the eligibility requirements. The platform allows users to send and receive money instantly, store funds in a digital wallet, use a Visa debit card for purchases, link the service with Apple Wallet and manage everyday financial transactions from within the app.
Key Features of X Money
Peer-to-Peer Payments
Users can transfer money directly to other users through the X platform. It will make digital payments quick and convenient.
Visa Debit Card
X Money includes a Visa debit card. It allows users to make online and offline purchases through the Visa payment network.
Apple Wallet Integration
The service supports Apple Wallet. It enables users to add their card and make compatible contactless payments.
Banking Services
X Money also offers bank related features that allow users to manage their finances within the X ecosystem.
Why Has Elon Musk Launched X Money?
The launch is part of Elon Musk’s long-term strategy to turn X into a super app that combines social media, messaging, payments and financial services on a single platform.
Is X Money Available in India?
No. X Money has been launched only in the United States. There is currently no official announcement regarding its availability in India or other international countries.
X Money: Key Highlights
|Feature
|Details
|Platform
|X (formerly Twitter)
|Service
|X Money
|Available In
|United States
|Eligible Users
|X Premium and Premium+ subscribers
|Payment Partner
|Visa
|Key Features
|Digital wallet, peer-to-peer payments, Visa debit card, Apple Wallet integration
|India Launch
|Not announced
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.