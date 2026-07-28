Elon Musk’s X Launches X Money in the US: Here’s How the New Financial Service Works

Elon Musk-owned X has officially launched X Money. It is a new digital financial service in the United States. The X app combines digital payments, banking features and a Visa debit card. This is another step towards Musk’s vision of transforming X into an 'everything app'. X Money is now available to eligible X Premium subscribers in the US.

What Is X Money?

X Money is a financial service integrated into the X platform that enables users to carry out everyday financial transactions without leaving the app. The service offers Peer-to-peer money transfers, a digital wallet, Visa debit card, Apple Wallet integration, Banking feature and interest-related benefits for eligible users.

Who Can Use X Money?

At present, X Money is available to X Premium and Premium+ subscribers only in the United States. The platform was previously available only through an invite only beta programme. X has not yet announced launching date for the service in other countries.