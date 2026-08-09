Indian Railways are counted among one of the largest railway networks in the world. Railways form the backbone of transportation for millions of people in India every year.

Learning about the history and records of Indian Railways is very helpful for school students as well as students appearing for various competitive exams like SSC, IBPS, RBI, UPSC, State PCS, and other top-level government exams.

Here are some interesting GK Questions with answers on Indian Railways that will test your knowledge of Indian Railways.

General Knowledge Quiz on Indian Railways

Q1. When did the first passenger train run in India?

Answer: 1853

Explanation: The first ever passenger train in India ran between Bori Bunder and Thane on 16 April 1853, covering a distance of 34 km.

Q.2 Who is credited with laying the foundation of railways in India?