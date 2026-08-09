General Knowledge Questions with Answers on Indian Railways
Test your knowledge of Indian Railways with this GK Quiz. Learn about interesting facts and records related to Indian Railways.
Indian Railways are counted among one of the largest railway networks in the world. Railways form the backbone of transportation for millions of people in India every year.
Learning about the history and records of Indian Railways is very helpful for school students as well as students appearing for various competitive exams like SSC, IBPS, RBI, UPSC, State PCS, and other top-level government exams.
Here are some interesting GK Questions with answers on Indian Railways that will test your knowledge of Indian Railways.
General Knowledge Quiz on Indian Railways
Q1. When did the first passenger train run in India?
Answer: 1853
Explanation: The first ever passenger train in India ran between Bori Bunder and Thane on 16 April 1853, covering a distance of 34 km.
Q.2 Who is credited with laying the foundation of railways in India?
Answer: Lord Dalhousie
Explanation: Lord Dalhousie, the Governor General of India, is credited with laying the foundation of the railway network in India during his tenure in the 1850s.
Q.3 Where is the headquarters of Indian Railways located?
Answer: New Delhi
Explanation: The headquarters of Indian Railways is located in Rail Bhawan, New Delhi. It is run by the Ministry of Railways.
Q.4 Which is the longest railway platform in India?
Answer: Hubballi Junction
Explanation: Hubballi Junction also known as Shri Siddharoodha Swamiji Hubballi Junction is the longest railway platform in India having a length of 1507 metres.
Q.5 Which zone of Indian Railways has the largest route length?
Answer: Northern Railway
Explanation: Northern Railway is having the largest route length among all the zones in India. It spans approximately 6978 kms.
Q.6 Which was India's first high speed rail corridor project, based on Japanese Shinkansen technology?
Answer: Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor
Explanation: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor, spanning across 508 kms between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is the first high speed rail corridor project, it is based on Japanese Shinkansen technology, with expected speeds of up to 320 km/hr.
Q.7 Which was the first solar powered train run by Indian Railways?
Answer: Diesel Electric Multiple Unit or DEMU train
Explanation: Indian Railways launched its first solar powered Diesel Electric Multiple Unit or DEMU train, which ran between Safdarjung and Farukh Nagar on July 14. 2017. It was equipped with 16 rooftop solar panels on each of the coaches.
Q.8 Which is the fastest train currently operated by Indian Railways?
Answer: Vande Bharat Express and Gatiman Express
Explanation: The Vande Bharat Express and Gatiman Express are indigenously built semi-high speed trains that jointly hold the distinction of the fastest train in India.
Q.9 Which railway terminus in Mumbai is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site?
Answer: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
Explanation: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, formerly known as Victoria Terminus, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its Victorian Gothic Revival architecture blended with Indian traditional elements.
Q.10 In which city did India's first metro railway operations started?
Answer: Kolkata
Explanation: Kolkata is the first city in India where Metro operations began in 1984 with metro running between Esplanade and Bhawanipore.
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