History of Indian Railways from 1853 to Present

History of Indian Railways: Indian Railways is the fourth-largest network in the world, spanning over 1.2 Lakh Km across the country. Three kinds of services are provided by the Indian Railway to the public including Express trains, Mail Express, and Passenger Trains. If we talk about the fare, then Passenger trains fare are the lowest and Mail Express trains are the highest. On the other hand, Express trains fare lie in the middle.

In 1832, the idea of setting up a railway system in British India was first proposed. At that time, rail travel was still in its infancy in Britain, but the East India Company knew the benefits of developing an extensive rail network. After a long decade of inaction, private entrepreneurs were allowed to establish a rail system by Lord Hardinge, the Governor-General of India in 1844. Two companies were formed by the year 1845 namely "East Indian railway Company" and the "Great Indian Peninsula Railway".

On 16 April 1853, the first train in India was to run the Great Indian Peninsula Railway between Bori Bunder, Bombay (now Mumbai), and Thane at a distance of around 34 km. The network to about 14,500 Km was developed in 1880 around the three major port cities of Bombay, Madras, and Calcutta. In 1901, Railway Board was formed under the guidance of the Department of Commerce and Industry. But still, the powers were vested in the Viceroy. Take a look at the chronology of Railways in India.

History of Indian Railways

Industrial Railways (1832 -1852)

1832 Proposal for Railway in India was first done in Madras. But still, the dream remained on paper. 1835-36 An experimented railway line which was short was constructed at Chintadripet, near Madras. This later became the Red Hill Railroad. 1873 The country's first train named Red Hill Railway ran from Red Hills to Chintadripet bridge in Madras. It was pulled by a rotary steam locomotive engine. The engine was manufactured by William Avery and built by Engineer Arthur Cotton. The Railway was mainly used for transporting granite stone. 1840s Several proposals for Railways in India, mainly around Calcutta (EIR) and Bombay (GIPR). 1844 R MacDonald Stephenson's report was published: "Report upon the Practicability and Advantages of the Introduction of Railways into British India." 1845 A railway was in operation near Rajahmundry. The Godavari Dam Construction Railway was built at Dowleswaram in Rajahmundry. It was also built by Arthur Cotton. Supplied construction material and stone for irrigation works and a dam across the Godavari. 8 May 1845 The Madras Railway was incorporated, followed by the East India Railway that year. 1 August 1849 Great Indian Peninsular Railway (GIPR) was incorporated by an Act of Parliament. 17 August 1849 "Guarantee System" was finalised for providing free land and a guaranteed five-percent rate of return to private British companies who were willing to build railways. 1851 Locomotive Thomason was used for construction work in Roorkee that began on 22 December. 1852 The Madras Guaranteed Railway Company was formed.

Introduction of Passenger Railways and Expansion (1853-1924)

1853 On 16 April, the first train in India leaves Bombay (now Mumbai) for Thane. It was dedicated by Lord Dalhousie. The train consists of 14 carriages and was pulled by three steam locomotive engines namely Sahib, Sindh, and Sultan. It travelled around 34 km and carried about 400 people. The Railways passenger line was built and operated by the GIPR.

Madras Railway was also incorporated and work began on the Madras-Arcot line. 1854 The first passenger train in the eastern section was operated, from Howrah to Hooghly (24 miles). This Railway line was built and managed by the East Indian Railway Company (EIR). 1854 By May, the GIPR Bombay-Thane line was extended to Kalyan and was a double-tracked line. It was inaugurated by Lord Elphinstone. Dapoorie viaduct was completed. Also, GIPR opened its first workshops at Byculla. 1855 BB&CI Railway was incorporated and began its work on a Surat-Baroda line. The Thane-Kalyan line was also extended to Vasind in the North-East. Also, the same year, in August, the EIR Express and Fairy Queen steam locomotives were launched. 1856 In May, the Royapuram-Wallajah Rail line was constructed by the Madras Railway Company. The first train service in the south begins on 1 July from Royapuram/Veyasarapady (Madras) to Wallajah Road (Arcot) by the Madras Railway Company. Also, Sind later Sind, Punjab, and Delhi Railway was formed which was a guaranteed Railway. Madras Railway's first workshop was also opened in the same year at Perambur near Madras. 1858 Eastern Bengal Railway and the Great Southern of India were formed. 1859 The first train in the north was operated from Allahabad to Kanpur on 3rd March. Eastern Bengal Railway also began construction on the Calcutta-Kushtia line. Calcutta and South-Eastern Railway was formed with a 5% guarantee from the government. 1855-1870 Various Railway line companies were incorporated. 1860 Bhusawal station set up by GIPR. Vasind-Asangaon line opened. 1862 On 8 February, Jamalpur Loco Works was established. The Indian Tramway Co. was formed for building short lines around Madras, also with a 20-year subsidy. Two-tier seating is introduced in Third Class (on EIR, GIPR, etc.). It was a measure to alleviate overcrowding. Madras Railway line was extended to Renigunta. GSIR's Nagapatnam- Trichinolopy line was opened to traffic. 1863 On 14 May, the GIPR line from Bombay across the Bhore Ghat to Pune was constructed. BB&CI Railway completes Surat-Baroda-Ahmedabad line. In India, first luxury carriage was built for the Governor of Bombay. 1864 On 1 August: First train into Delhi. Trains run between Delhi and Calcutta. Also, coaches were ferried on boats across the river at Allahabad.

BB&CI Railway completed the Bombay-Surat line. First proposals for horse-drawn trams in Bombay were made. 1866 Railway Branch formed in Central Public Works Department. 1870 BBCI Railway runs direct trains between Ahmedabad and Bombay. Mughalsarai - Lahore main line was also completed. Mobile post-office services in trains on EIR. 1874 On 9 May, a horse-drawn tramway started its operation in Bombay between Colaba and Parel. 1880 The Tramway company was formed in Calcutta. 1897 Various passenger Railway Companies introduced lighting in passenger coaches. 1902 The first one to introduce electric lighting as standard fixtures was the Jodhpur Railway Department. 1920 Electric signal lighting was introduced. It was introduced between Currey Road and Dadar in Bombay.

Electrification and Expansion (1925 - 1950)

1925 The first Railway budget was presented in India. 1925 On 3 February, the first electric railway operated on Harbour branch of the GIPR from Victoria Terminus to Kurla. This section was designated as a suburban section. In the same year, the electrification of VT-Bandra was also completed. EMU services began with an elevated platform at Sandhurst Road. Later, the GIPR suburban line was electrified up to Kalyan. On 3 February, the EF/1 (later ECG-1) "Crocodile" loco was also introduced.

Oudh and Rohilkhand Rly. was amalgamated with EIR. Locomotive Standard Committee also adopted various IRS loco classes as standards. 1926 The Kurla-Kalyan section was electrified with 1,500 V DC. Main line electrified up to Poona and Igatpuri over the Bhore and Thal Ghats (1500 V DC). The Charbagh Railway Station/Lucknow Railway Station was built in the same year. 1927 BB&CI suburban lines extended to Borivali and Virar. In Mumbai on the main line, 8-coach EMU rakes were introduced and 4-coach rakes on the Harbour-line. 1928 In January, the Bandra-Virar section was electrified with 1,500 V DC. Frontier mail also made its maiden run from Bombay VT to Peshawar. The country's first automatic colour-light signals became operational; in the same year on GIPR's lines between Bombay VT and Byculla. Kanpur central and Lucknow stations were opened. The Grand Trunk Express started running between Peshawar and Mangalore in the same year. The Punjab Limited Express began moving between Mumbai and Lahore.

Automatic colour-light signaling was extended to the Byculla-Kurla section. 1930 On 1 June, the Deccan Queen begins running. It was hauled by a WCP-1 (No. 20024, old number EA/1 4006). The GIPR's new route was electrified and had seven coaches. Electric services begin on the Kalyan - Pune section. The route of the Grand Trunk Exp. is changed to Delhi - Madras. Hyderabad Godavary Valley Rly. merged into Nizam's State Rly in the same year.

Re-organisation of Zones and Developments (1951-1983)

1951 The Railway was reorganised into regional zones. On 14 April, the Southern railway zone was established. The central and Western Railway Zones were created in November. Also, the same year, the government of West Bengal entered into an agreement with the Calcutta Tramways Company to take over its administrative functions and operations in November. 1952 On 14 April, NR, ER, and NER zones were created.

The Mukerian-Pathankot line on NR opened to traffic. TELCO begins production of YG locomotives. Kurla-Mankhurd suburban trains switch to electric traction. 1953 Howrah-Bandel-Burdwan electrification work commenced. Also, Bandra-Andheri mainline electrified. 1954 The EM/1 (later WCM-1) class of 3000V DC locos is introduced. In October, Railway Board was organised. The Chairman was made responsible for all technical and policy matters with the status of a Secretary of the Government of India. And one more member was added to the Board. In 3rd class coaches, sleeping accommodation was introduced.

Khandwa-Hingoli MG section was sanctioned. 1955 On 1 August, the South-Eastern Zone was separated from the Eastern Railway Zone. 1956 Fares of passengers were standardised at 30 paise, 16 paise, 9 paise, and 5 paise per mile for 1st, 2nd, Inter, and 3rd class, respectively. A divisional system of administration was set up for several regional railways. EMU made up of Italian which was new was introduced for the Madras Beach- Tambaram suburban line. The first fully air-conditioned train was introduced between Howrah and Delhi. Later, another fully air-conditioned train was introduced between Delhi and Bombay Central. In the Janata Exp, a "buffet-cum-cinema" car is introduced between Kanpur and Jha Jha. Gandhidham-Kandla MG line opened to traffic. The first all-indigenous steel-bodied integral design coach rolls out from ICF on 14 August. First Route-Relay Interlocking in India was set up at Churchgate-Marine Lines (WR). 1957 Research, Designs, and Standards Organization (RDSO) of IR established. All-India numbering scheme introduced for locomotives. It was decided by the Indian railways to adopt 25 kV AC electrification, choosing SNFC as a technical consultant. Also, the same year, main line electrification project was established and later it became the Railway Electrification Project. 1958 On 15 January, North-Eastern Railway splits to form a new Northeast Frontier Railway. 1959 The first section was electrified with 25kV AC traction from Raj Kharswan-Dongoposi. The first steam loco was designed and built entirely by CLW . The Permanent Way Training School was set up (later became IRICEN). In all the passenger coaches, fans and lights finally become standard fixtures, including Third Class. 1960 The first train ran by using 25kV AC traction on the Raj Kharswan-Dongoposi section. 1961 CLW started producing 1500 V DC electric locos and the first one was 'Lokmanya' that was commissioned on 14 October. Diesel Loco Works (DLW), Varanasi was set up. 1962 First MG diesels from DLW. First Diesel-hydraulic shunters from TELCO. Siliguri connected to New Jalpaiguri. ICF began the production of self-propelled units (EMUs) that was initially done only for trailer coaches. Siliguri connected to New Jalpaiguri. Delhi trams have stopped operating. Jamalpur workshops began producing 'Jamalpur jacks' Golden Rock workshops began manufacturing wagons. 1963 CLW started producing 25kV AC electric locos. The first one was 'Bidhan', which was the first entirely India-built electric loco. On 12 March, CLW also built its first WP-class loco. All 8-car rakes were converted to 9-car rakes in Mumbai and were the standard formation for a long time thereafter. 1966 The first freight service was started with containers between Bombay and Ahmedabad. The electrification with 25kV AC of various suburban tracks over Delhi, Madras, and Calcutta was done. 1979 The Main Line ELectrification Project was converted into the Central Organisation for Railway Electrification (CORE).

Rapid Transit and Later Developments (1984 to Present)

1984 On 24 October, Calcutta Metro was India'sfirst rapid-transit line. The first metro train in India ran from Esplanade to Bhowanipur (Currently known as Netaji Bhawan Station) in Calcutta. 1986 In New Delhi, computerised ticketing and reservations were introduced (pilot project begun in 1985). The Taj Express gets electric locomotives. Howrah Rajdhani becomes air-braked. 1987 Bombay-Delhi WR route was fully electrified. On 25 July, the first solid-state interlocking (SSI) system became operational in Srirangam. Railway Coach Factory at Kapurthala was set up. Electrification stands at 7275 route-km. 1988 The Shatabdi Express, India's fastest train was introduced between New Delhi and Jhansi. On 1 February, the Bombay-Delhi route was electrified. On 31 March, the first ICF-designed coaches were produced by the newly set-up Railway Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala. Madras-New Delhi route was electrified. 1989 The second Shatabdi Express was introduced between New Delhi and Kanpur and later extended to Lucknow. The Indrayani Express between Bombay and Pune was introduced and also the Pragati Express. On 29 August, the IRFCA electronic mailing list for IR railfans was born. 1990 The first self-printing ticket machine (SPTM) was introduced in New Delhi. 1993 Three-tier air-conditioned separate coaches and a sleeper class were introduced. 1995 On 16 January, the first regularly scheduled service with 2x 25kV traction commenced on the Bina-Katni line. 1996 On 4 March, Victoria Terminus was renamed Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. In September, The Union Cabinet approves the first phase of the Delhi Metro. The CONCERT system of computerised reservation was commenced further in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. 1997 Freight services begin on Konkan Railway. The third Godavari bridge was built that replaced the first one built in 1897, near Rajahmundry. In April, the infamous 'Platinum Pass' was instituted. This allowed all current and past Railway Board members to travel free on IR by Air-conditioned First Class. Later, this prerequisite was withdrawn on a court order following a successful public interest lawsuit. 1998 Coupon-Validating Machines (CVMs) were launched at Mumbai CST. 1999 At the national level, the CONCERT system became operational in April. The South East Central Railway zone was also formed the same year and credit cards were accepted for tickets and reservations at some stations. 2000 In February, the Indian Railways' website was deployed. May 10: First WAP-7 locomotive, 'Navkiran', from CLW. May 17: First indigenous WAP-5 (named 'Navodit') from CLW. May: Diesel-hauling of DHR train inaugurated. 2001 In January, freight services between India and Bangladesh resumed officially after a gap of 25 years on the Petrapole-Benapole BG link. 2002 On 6 July, the East Coast, South Western, South East Central, North central, and West-central Railway zones were constituted. On 3 August, Indian Railways (IR) started online ticketing and reservations. On 1 December, Internet ticketing was expanded to various cities of India. 2004 In January, the Railway Board expanded by the introduction of two new Member posts basically for Signalling & Telecom and for Stores. In January Samjhauta Express resumed running between India (Attari) and Pakistan (Lahore) twice a week. The agreement of rail link was extended from January 2001 to January 2007. 2012 On 5 February, the Western Railway Zone (WR) completely switched to 25kV AC traction and ended its use of 1,500 V DC. 2013 In September, the Tatkal or emergency system of ticketing was extended to all trains that are available in India. 2016 On 5 April, Gatimaan Express (India's fastest train) made its maiden journey from Delhi to Agra. In April, the Central Railway Zone (CR) completely switched to 25 kV AC traction. It ended the use of DC traction in the Mumbai area country's main line rail network. Also, Gatimaan Express was introduced for passengers. 2017 Indian Railways announced that the entire rail network in India would be electrified by 2022. Indian Railways has invested in greener technologies to meet 25% of its power demand with renewables, primarily solar, by 2025.

