GK Quiz on Environment with Answers: Test Your Knowledge with Important MCQs

GK Quiz on Environment with Answers(Set-I): Test Your Knowledge with Important MCQs
Master the top environment GK questions, multiple-select questions (MSQs), and previous year questions (PYQs) with answers and explanations for competitive exams.
Attempt important environmental GK questions including important international organisations like UNEP and WHO and practice MSQs to test your preparation on climate change, biodiversity and conservation.
Q1. Which gas is primarily responsible for global warming?
Answer: Carbon dioxide (CO2)
Explanation: CO2 is a prominent greenhouse gas that captures heat in the atmosphere. The greenhouse effect and subsequent global temperature increases.
Q2. Which of the following movements is related to the environment?
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Non-cooperation movement
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Chipko Movement
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Bardoli Satyagraha
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Dalit Panthers
Correct Answer: (b)
Q3. Which ecosystem has the highest biodiversity in the world?
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Grassland
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Tundra region
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Polar region
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Tropical rainforest
Correct Answer: (D)
Q4. The term Ecology was first coined by
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Newton
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Aristotle
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Haeckel
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Darwin
Correct Answer: ( C)
Explanation: The German biologist and philosopher Ernst Haeckel first used the termin 1866.
Q5. Which of the following international agreements or protocols are legally binding treaties?
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Paris Agreement
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Kyoto Protocol
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Montreal Protocol
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Rio Declaration on Environment and Development
Answer: a. b and c
Explanation: The Paris Agreement, Kyoto Protocol and Montreal Protocol are international treaties imposing legal obligations on signatory nations. The Rio Declaration is a law non-binding statement of intent.
Q. 6 Which of the following elements or compounds are major contributors to the formation of acid rain?
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Sulphur dioxide (SO2)
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Nitrogen oxides (NOx)
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Carbon monoxide (CO)
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Sulfuric acid aerosols
Correct Answer: a, b and d
Explanation: SO2 and NOx react with atmospheric moisture to form sulfuric and nitric acids, which precipitate as acid rain. Carbon monoxide is a toxic gas but does not directly contribute to acid rain formation.
Q7. What does Biological Oxygen Demand(BOD) measure in an aquatic ecosystem?
Answer: The amount of dissolved oxygen needed by aerobic biological organisms to break down organic material.
Explanation: High BOD levels indicate a high degree of water pollution resulting from sewage or organic waste dumping which depletes oxygen for aquatic life.
Q8. . The ozone layer that protects the earth from harmful ultraviolet radiation is situated in which atmospheric layer?
Answer: Stratosphere
Explanation: around 90% of atmospheric ozone resides in the stratosphere absorbing harmful UV-B and UV-C rays.
Q9. What is the primary purpose of the Ramsar Convention?
Answer: The conservation and wise and sustainable use of wetlands
Explanation: Adopted in the Iranian city of Ramsar in 1971, it provides an intergovernmental framework for safeguarding globally critical wetland habitats.
Q10. Which organization works for environmental protection globally?
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World Health Organisation (WHO)
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United Nationas Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation(UNESCO)
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United Nations Environment Programme(UNEP)
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WOrld Bank(WB)
Correct Answer: United Nations Environment Programme(UNEP)
Explanation: the UNEP Coordinates the United Nations' environmental activities, assisting developing countries in implementing environmentally sound policies and practices.
Executive - Editorial
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