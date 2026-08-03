GK Quiz on Environment with Answers: Test Your Knowledge with Important MCQs

Q4. The term Ecology was first coined by

Q3. Which ecosystem has the highest biodiversity in the world?

Q2. Which of the following movements is related to the environment?

Explanation: CO2 is a prominent greenhouse gas that captures heat in the atmosphere. The greenhouse effect and subsequent global temperature increases.

Q1. Which gas is primarily responsible for global warming?

Attempt important environmental GK questions including important international organisations like UNEP and WHO and practice MSQs to test your preparation on climate change, biodiversity and conservation.

Which of the following elements or compounds are major contributors to the formation of acid rain?

Explanation: The Paris Agreement, Kyoto Protocol and Montreal Protocol are international treaties imposing legal obligations on signatory nations. The Rio Declaration is a law non-binding statement of intent.

Answer: a. b and c

Rio Declaration on Environment and Development

Which of the following international agreements or protocols are legally binding treaties?

Explanation: The German biologist and philosopher Ernst Haeckel first used the termin 1866.

Explanation: SO2 and NOx react with atmospheric moisture to form sulfuric and nitric acids, which precipitate as acid rain. Carbon monoxide is a toxic gas but does not directly contribute to acid rain formation.

Q7. What does Biological Oxygen Demand(BOD) measure in an aquatic ecosystem?

Answer: The amount of dissolved oxygen needed by aerobic biological organisms to break down organic material.

Explanation: High BOD levels indicate a high degree of water pollution resulting from sewage or organic waste dumping which depletes oxygen for aquatic life.

Q8. . The ozone layer that protects the earth from harmful ultraviolet radiation is situated in which atmospheric layer?

Answer: Stratosphere

Explanation: around 90% of atmospheric ozone resides in the stratosphere absorbing harmful UV-B and UV-C rays.