How Dubai Almost Became Part of India: The Untold 1947 History Explained
Before Dubai grew into the city we know today, it had deep ties to British India. Officials in Delhi managed the region, and people used Indian rupees in daily business. A quick political decision in 1947 changed that trajectory forever.
Dubai today as it is, is famous for its tallest skyscraper and busy ports. But back in the early 20th century Dubai was managed directly from India.
Historical records reveals that Dubai and nearby regions like Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Kuwait under the legal rules of British Empire were officially run as part of British India. Historian Sam Dalrymple notes further in BBC research that British officers in the Gulf reported directly to the ruler in Delhi. Local police then were part of the Indian system and people used Indian rupees to buy everyday goods.
Let’s read more about how Dubai almost became a part of India in 1947 during its Independence for a deeper understanding of the Indo Pak partition history.
How India Ran the Gulf before Independence in 1947
For decades decisions about the Gulf countries came from New Delhi rather than London. The officers who were sent to manage affairs in Dubai belonged to the Indian Political Service in 20th Century.
|Governance Area
|How It Worked Before 1947
|Main Office
|Government of India (New Delhi)
|Money Used
|Indian Rupee
|Security
|Indian Army units and local guards
|Travel Documents
|Indian Passports
Trading between ports like Mumbai and Dubai was so simple. Merchant families moved freely, shipping pearls, clothes, and spices back and forth across the sea.
Regions under British Rule before 1947. (Credit: r/IndianHistory/Reddit)
Why Dubai did not became a Part of India in 1947
The political leaders when Britain decided to leave India in 1947 faced a major problem. They did not want a new independent India or Pakistan to control parts of the Arabian peninsula.
So on 1st April 1947 just months before India became free British officials cut the legal link between Delhi and the Gulf countries like Dubai.
They handed the governance control directly to London instead.
If British officials had not made that change in April then Gulf rulers would have faced a tough choice in August 1947. They would have had to pick between either joining India, joining Pakistan, or setting up their own independent deals.
A Connection That Still Exists Today
Even after political control moved to London day to day life did not change overnight. Dubai kept using the Indian rupee as its regular money all the way until 1966. That long history explains why India and the UAE still share such strong business ties. There are easy travel routes and close community connections.
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Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.