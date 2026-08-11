Dubai today as it is, is famous for its tallest skyscraper and busy ports. But back in the early 20th century Dubai was managed directly from India.

Historical records reveals that Dubai and nearby regions like Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Kuwait under the legal rules of British Empire were officially run as part of British India. Historian Sam Dalrymple notes further in BBC research that British officers in the Gulf reported directly to the ruler in Delhi. Local police then were part of the Indian system and people used Indian rupees to buy everyday goods.

Let’s read more about how Dubai almost became a part of India in 1947 during its Independence for a deeper understanding of the Indo Pak partition history.

How India Ran the Gulf before Independence in 1947

For decades decisions about the Gulf countries came from New Delhi rather than London. The officers who were sent to manage affairs in Dubai belonged to the Indian Political Service in 20th Century.