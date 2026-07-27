ISSF World Cup 2026: Esha Singh Wins Gold, Manu Bhaker Bags Bronze for India
International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup 2026 is going on in Hangzhou, China. India’s Esha Singh won the gold and Manu Bhaker bagged Bronze in Women' s 25m Pistol.
India’s Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker secured Gold and Bronze medal at the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) 2026 in Hangzhou, China. Esha Singh clinched coveted Gold Medal in women’s 25m pistol and Manu Bhaker secured Bronze in doubles.
Esha Singh’s Gold
A 21 year old Esha Singh topped the final with her performance. She scored 40 hits to secure top spot on the podium. She finished ahead of China’s Zhang Yueyue who managed to score 37 hits.
She won the medal in the 25m pistol event. She has also won four medals at same venue in Hangzhou Asian Games.
Manu Bhaker’s Bronze
Paris 2024 double Olympic gold medallist Manu Bhaker also bagged Bronze medal in 25m Pistol event. She survived a shoot off before finishing with 28 hits to secure her place on the podium.
India at the ISSF World Cup 2026
The Indian Shooting team dominated proceedings right from qualification round. Where, none of the Indian shooters in Shotgun managed to qualify for women’s final.
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S. No
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Shooter
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Description
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Medal Won
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1
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Manu Bhaker
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topped qualification round with an score of 586-20x.
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Bronze Medal
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2
|
Esha Singh
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secured second qualification spot and dominated final round.
|
Gold Medal
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3
|
Rahi Sarnobat
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a veteran athlete and former Asian Games champion missed out on medal round.
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None (Missed Final)
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4
|
Simranpreet Kaur Brar
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performed under Ranking Points Only (RPO) status.
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Ineligible for Medal (RPO)
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5
|
Abhidnya Ashok Patil
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registered for a qualification score under RPO status.
|
Ineligible for Medal (RPO)
India's medal tally at the Hangzhou combined ISSF World Cup covers Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun received a boost. Individual gold medalists at the ongoing World Cup secure direct qualification for the ISSF World Cup Final which will be held in Rome in December 2026.
International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF)
ISSF is a governing body of Olympic shooting events across the globe and regulates competitive events including rifle, pistol and shotgun formats.
ISSF was first established on July 17, 1907 and its headquarter in Munich, Germany. It also regulates other non-Olympic games.
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