ISSF World Cup 2026: Esha Singh Wins Gold, Manu Bhaker Bags Bronze for India

India’s Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker secured Gold and Bronze medal at the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) 2026 in Hangzhou, China. Esha Singh clinched coveted Gold Medal in women’s 25m pistol and Manu Bhaker secured Bronze in doubles.

Esha Singh’s Gold

A 21 year old Esha Singh topped the final with her performance. She scored 40 hits to secure top spot on the podium. She finished ahead of China’s Zhang Yueyue who managed to score 37 hits.

She won the medal in the 25m pistol event. She has also won four medals at same venue in Hangzhou Asian Games.

Manu Bhaker’s Bronze

Paris 2024 double Olympic gold medallist Manu Bhaker also bagged Bronze medal in 25m Pistol event. She survived a shoot off before finishing with 28 hits to secure her place on the podium.