CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE
Focus

ISSF World Cup 2026: Esha Singh Wins Gold, Manu Bhaker Bags Bronze for India

By Manisha Waldia
Last Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 19:07 IST

International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup 2026 is going on in Hangzhou, China. India’s Esha Singh won the gold and Manu Bhaker bagged Bronze in Women' s 25m Pistol.

ISSF World Cup 2026: Esha Singh Wins Gold, Manu Bhaker Bags Bronze for India
ISSF World Cup 2026: Esha Singh Wins Gold, Manu Bhaker Bags Bronze for India

India’s Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker secured Gold and Bronze medal at the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) 2026 in Hangzhou, China. Esha Singh clinched coveted Gold Medal in women’s 25m pistol and Manu Bhaker secured Bronze in doubles. 

Esha Singh’s Gold 

A 21 year old Esha Singh topped the final with her performance. She scored 40 hits to secure top spot on the podium. She finished ahead of China’s Zhang Yueyue who managed to score 37 hits. 

She won the medal in the 25m pistol event. She has also won four medals at same venue in Hangzhou Asian Games. 

Manu Bhaker’s Bronze 

Paris 2024 double Olympic gold medallist Manu Bhaker also bagged Bronze medal in 25m Pistol event. She survived a shoot off before finishing with 28 hits to secure her place on the podium. 

India at the ISSF World Cup 2026

The Indian Shooting team dominated proceedings right from qualification round. Where, none of  the Indian shooters in Shotgun managed to qualify for women’s final.

S. No

Shooter

Description

Medal Won

1

Manu Bhaker

topped qualification round with an score of 586-20x.

Bronze Medal

2

Esha Singh

secured second qualification spot and dominated final round.

Gold Medal

3

Rahi Sarnobat

a veteran athlete and former Asian Games champion missed out on  medal round.

None (Missed Final)

4

Simranpreet Kaur Brar

performed under Ranking Points Only (RPO) status.

Ineligible for Medal (RPO)

5

Abhidnya Ashok Patil

registered for a qualification score under RPO status.

Ineligible for Medal (RPO)

India's medal tally at the Hangzhou combined ISSF World Cup covers Rifle, Pistol and Shotgun received a boost. Individual gold medalists at the ongoing World Cup secure direct qualification for the ISSF World Cup Final which will be held in Rome in December 2026. 

International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) 

ISSF is a governing body of Olympic shooting events across the globe and regulates competitive events including rifle, pistol and shotgun formats. 

ISSF was first established on July 17, 1907 and its headquarter in Munich, Germany. It also regulates other non-Olympic games. 

Manisha Waldia
Manisha Waldia

Executive - Editorial

Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.

Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More
First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 19:07 IST

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News