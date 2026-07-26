Kargil War vs Operation Sindoor: What’s the Difference Between India’s Two Major Military Operations?

India has carried out several major military operations to safeguard its sovereignty and national security. Among the most discussed are the Kargil War of 1999 and Operation Sindoor of 2025. While both involved military action against threats linked to Pakistan, here’s a detailed comparison between the two.

What Was the Kargil War?

The Kargil War was fought between India and Pakistan from May to July 1999 after Pakistani soldiers and armed infiltrators occupied strategic mountain peaks on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kargil sector of present-day Ladakh. India launched Operation Vijay to recapture the occupied positions, while the Indian Air Force supported the mission through Operation Safed Sagar. After nearly two months of intense fighting, Indian forces regained control of the occupied territory.