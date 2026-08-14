Which is the Largest Thermal Power Station in India?

The Vindhyachal Thermal Power Station located in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh is the largest thermal power station in India, and one of the largest thermal power stations in the world. It has an installed capacity of 4760 MW. It is owned by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and it started operations from October 1987.

Let us explore more about the Vindyachal Thermal Power Station and learn what is it’s impact in power sector of India.

Vindhyachal Thermal Power Station: Largest Thermal Power Station in India

The largest thermal power station in India is Vindyachal Thermal Power Station which is located in Waidhan, in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh, located in the north-western bank of the Rihand Reservoir, it is owned by NTPC Limited.

The Vindhyachal Thermal Power Station consists of 13 units that were developed over five stages since it started operations.