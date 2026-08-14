Which is the Largest Thermal Power Station in India?
The Vindhyachal Thermal Power Station is the largest thermal power station in India with a installed capacity of 4760 MW. It is located in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh. Learn about its history, formation and other important facts here.
The Vindhyachal Thermal Power Station located in Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh is the largest thermal power station in India, and one of the largest thermal power stations in the world. It has an installed capacity of 4760 MW. It is owned by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and it started operations from October 1987.
Let us explore more about the Vindyachal Thermal Power Station and learn what is it’s impact in power sector of India.
Vindhyachal Thermal Power Station: Largest Thermal Power Station in India
The largest thermal power station in India is Vindyachal Thermal Power Station which is located in Waidhan, in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh, located in the north-western bank of the Rihand Reservoir, it is owned by NTPC Limited.
The Vindhyachal Thermal Power Station consists of 13 units that were developed over five stages since it started operations.
When Vindhyachal Thermal Power Was Established?
Vindhyachal Thermal Power Station was established in 1982, i.e its foundation stone was laid in 1982 by then prime minister Indira Gandhi, it finally started operations on October 1987. It graudally expanded to 13 units over a period of 3 decades.
Here is a timeline of the establishment of the 13 units.
Unit -I: 210 MW October 1987
Unit -II: 210 MW July 1988
Unit -III: 210 MW February 1989
Unit -IV: 210 MW December 1989
Unit -V: 210 MW March 1990
Unit -VI: 210 MW February 1991
Unit -VII: 500 MW March 1999
Unit -VIII: 500 MW February 2000
Unit -IX: 500 MW July 2006
Unit -X: 500 MW March 2007
Unit -XI: 500 MW June 2012
Unit -XII: 500 MW March 2013
Unit -XIII: 500 MW August 2015
How does Vindhyachal Thermal Power Station Compare to Other Thermal Power Stations in India?
Vindhyachal Thermal Power Station is the largest thermal power station in India in terms of power generation capacity. It produces 4760 MW of electricity and distributes power to the states Madhya Pradesh,Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat,Goa, and Union territories Daman & Diu and Dadar Nagar Haveli.
Let’s see how Vindyachal Thermal Power Station matches up in comparison to other thermal power plants in India.
|
Power Station
|
State
|
Capacity
|
Operator
|
Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Station
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
4,760 MW
|
NTPC
|
Mundra Thermal Power Station
|
Gujarat
|
4,620 MW
|
Adani Power
|
Tata Mundra Ultra Mega Thermal Power Project
|
Gujarat
|
4,150 MW
|
NTPC
|
Sasan Ultra Mega Thermal Power Project
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
3,960 MW
|
Reliance Power
|
Adani Power Thermal Power Plant
|
Maharashtra
|
3,300 MW
|
Adani Power
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