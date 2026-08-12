Which District in MP is Known as the Energy Capital of India?

Singrauli is a district in the north-eastern part of the state of Madhya Pradesh (MP), it is known as the energy capital of India. This district got its name because of the presence of extensive coal deposits, mega thermal power stations both state and privately owned. It is also known as “Urjanchal” meaning “land of energy” in Hindi.

Why is Singrauli called the Energy Capital of India?

Singrauli is known as the energy capital of India due to its contributions to the production of electricity, it is home to the Singrauli Coalfield which is one of the richest coal producing regions of India.

The Singrauli Coalfield is maintained by Northern Coalfields Limited which is a subsidary of the Coal India Limited. It was established in the year 1985.

Where is Singrauli District Located?

Singrauli district is located in the northeastern part of Madhya Pradesh, together with the neighbouring district of Sonbhadra it forms one of the most important power hubs of India.