Which District in MP is Known as the Energy Capital of India?
Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh is called the Energy Capital of India, home to the country's largest coal power plant and vast coal reserves. Learn more about Singrauli here.
Singrauli is a district in the north-eastern part of the state of Madhya Pradesh (MP), it is known as the energy capital of India. This district got its name because of the presence of extensive coal deposits, mega thermal power stations both state and privately owned. It is also known as “Urjanchal” meaning “land of energy” in Hindi.
Why is Singrauli called the Energy Capital of India?
Singrauli is known as the energy capital of India due to its contributions to the production of electricity, it is home to the Singrauli Coalfield which is one of the richest coal producing regions of India.
The Singrauli Coalfield is maintained by Northern Coalfields Limited which is a subsidary of the Coal India Limited. It was established in the year 1985.
Where is Singrauli District Located?
Singrauli district is located in the northeastern part of Madhya Pradesh, together with the neighbouring district of Sonbhadra it forms one of the most important power hubs of India.
Singrauli was formed on May 24, 2008 by carving it from the Sidhi district, it became the 50th district of Madhya Pradesh. It’s headquarters is Waidhan.
What are the Major Power Plants located in the Singrauli District?
Singrauli is home to Vindhyachal Thermal Power Station, which is the largest thermal power plant in India with a capacity of 4760 MW, it also has the Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project which is run by Sasan Power Limited which is a subsidiary of Reliance Power Limited.
It is India’s largest integrated power generation and coal mine project. In terms of power generation capacity, Sasan Ultra Mega Power Project is the 4th highest in India.
Also, located in the neighbouring district of Sonbhadra, Singrauli Super Thermal Power Station owned by NTPC contributes another 2000 MW of power, thereby forming a hub of power generation in the larger Singrauli area.
How Singrauli became the Enegry Capital of India?
Singrauli is blessed with high quality coal reserves by virtue of its location. The Singrauli Coal Fields which is owned by Coal India Limited is one richest coal reserves in India which helps in coal production and supply of coal to the major power plants located in the district.
The availability of coal reserves led to the creation of thermal power stations with high energy generation capacity in the area and that’s how it became the energy capital of India.
The NTPC Vindyachal Thermal Power Station, the largest thermal power station in India supplies energy not only to Madhya Pradesh, but also to Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Goa, and the union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu.
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