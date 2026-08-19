List of Famous GI Tags of Maharashtra
List of GI Tags of Maharashtra: Check famous agricultural products, handicrafts, textiles and traditional art with their regions.
A GI Tag is a special stamp that is given to products that come from one region. This tag tells buyers that the product is real and made in that exact place and also protects local makers from copies and fake versions sold under the same name.
GI Tags are quite important for Maharashtra as the state is filled with unique food, crafts, textiles and farm produce.
These tags help farmers and artisans get fair value for their hard work and keep old traditions alive. Maharashtra is quite known across India for its mangoes, sarees, grapes and spices and many of these products have earned GI status over the years.
What is a GI Tag?
A Geographical Indication or GI is a label that is given to a product that comes from a certain place and the tag certifies that the product is genuine and made using traditional methods in that specific area.
This GI Tag protects local producers from outsiders so that they cannot copy the name and sell fake versions.
GI Tags in India are given by the Geographical Indications Registry. This division works under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.
List of GI Tags of Maharashtra
Here is the complete list of GI Tags in Maharashtra:
|
Sl.No
|
App.No
|
Product
|
Registered
|
Category
|
State Coverage
|
164
|
169
|
Kolhapuri Chappal
|
04.05.2009
|
Handicraft
|
Maharashtra & Karnataka
|
167
|
385
|
Nagpur Orange
|
03.08.2012
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra & Madhya Pradesh
|
168
|
239
|
Warli Painting
|
06.07.2011
|
Handicraft
|
Maharashtra, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu
|
319
|
139, 379 & 497
|
Alphonso
|
22.09.2008
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
320
|
154
|
Mahabaleshwar Strawberry
|
09.02.2009
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
321
|
165
|
Nashik Grapes
|
26.03.2009
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
322
|
470
|
Ajara Ghansal Rice
|
26.03.2014
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
323
|
471
|
Waigaon Turmeric
|
26.03.2014
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
324
|
472
|
Mangalwedha Jowar
|
26.03.2014
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
325
|
473
|
Bhiwapur Chilli
|
26.03.2014
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
326
|
474
|
Sindhudurg & Ratnagiri Kokum
|
26.03.2014
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
327
|
476
|
Waghya Ghevada
|
26.03.2014
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
328
|
477
|
Navapur Tur Dal
|
26.03.2014
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
329
|
478
|
Ambemohar Rice
|
26.03.2014
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
330
|
489
|
Vengurla Cashew
|
22.07.2014
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
331
|
490
|
Sangli Raisins
|
22.07.2014
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
332
|
491
|
Lasalgaon Onion
|
22.07.2014
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
333
|
493
|
Dahanu Gholvad Chikoo
|
11.08.2014
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
334
|
494
|
Beed Custard Apple
|
26.08.2014
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
335
|
495
|
Jalna Sweet Orange
|
26.08.2014
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
336
|
496
|
Sangli Turmeric
|
26.08.2014
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
337
|
498
|
Jalgaon Banana
|
26.08.2014
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
338
|
499
|
Marathwada Kesar Mango
|
30.09.2014
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
339
|
500
|
Purandar Fig
|
30.09.2014
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
340
|
501
|
Jalgaon Bharit Brinjal
|
30.09.2014
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
341
|
502
|
Solapur Pomegranate
|
30.09.2014
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
342
|
685
|
Alibag White Onion
|
16.01.2020
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
343
|
688
|
Bhandara Chinoor Rice
|
01.05.2020
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
344
|
785
|
Vasmat Haldi (Turmeric)
|
20.10.2021
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
345
|
786
|
Nandurbar Amchur
|
20.10.2021
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
346
|
787
|
Nandurbar Mirchi
|
20.10.2021
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
347
|
825
|
Panchincholi Tamarind
|
07.02.2022
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
348
|
826
|
Borsuri Tur Dal
|
07.02.2022
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
349
|
827
|
Kasti Coriander
|
07.02.2022
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
350
|
899
|
Badlapur Jamun
|
24.05.2022
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
351
|
947
|
Bahadoli Jamun
|
29.08.2022
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
352
|
953
|
Dagdi Jowar of Jalna
|
29.08.2022
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
353
|
1012
|
Akola Kagzi Lime
|
26.10.2022
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
354
|
1306
|
Amravati Pippal
|
08.07.2024
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
355
|
1307
|
Amravati Chana
|
08.07.2024
|
Agricultural
|
Maharashtra
|
356
|
240
|
Kolhapur Jaggery
|
29.07.2011
|
Food Stuff
|
Maharashtra
|
357
|
950
|
Kunthalgiri Khawa
|
29.08.2022
|
Food Stuff
|
Maharashtra
|
358
|
8
|
Solapur Chaddar
|
05.04.2004
|
Handicraft
|
Maharashtra
|
359
|
9
|
Solapur Terry Towel
|
20.05.2004
|
Handicraft
|
Maharashtra
|
360
|
128
|
Puneri Pagadi
|
10.06.2008
|
Handicraft
|
Maharashtra
|
361
|
150 & 153
|
Paithani Sarees and Fabrics
|
05.01.2009 & 09.02.2009
|
Handicraft
|
Maharashtra
|
362
|
812
|
Sawantwadi Ganjifa Cards
|
10.01.2022
|
Handicraft
|
Maharashtra
|
363
|
390
|
Karvath Kati Sarees and Fabrics
|
07.01.2013
|
Handicraft
|
Maharashtra
|
364
|
791
|
Miraj Tanpura
|
08.11.2021
|
Handicraft
|
Maharashtra
|
365
|
792
|
Hupari Silver Craft
|
08.11.2021
|
Handicraft
|
Maharashtra
|
366
|
793
|
Miraj Sitar
|
08.11.2021
|
Handicraft
|
Maharashtra
|
367
|
806
|
Sawantwadi Wooden Craft
|
22.12.2021
|
Handicraft
|
Maharashtra
|
368
|
949
|
Pen Ganesh Idol
|
29.08.2022
|
Handicraft
|
Maharashtra
|
369
|
952
|
Kavdi Maal of Tuljapur
|
29.08.2022
|
Handicraft
|
Maharashtra
|
370
|
123
|
Nashik Valley Wine
|
22.04.2008
|
Manufactured
|
Maharashtra
Maharashtra Famous GI Tags by Category
|
Category
|
Famous GI Products
|
Agricultural
|
Alphonso Mango, Nashik Grapes, Mahabaleshwar Strawberry, Nagpur Orange, Kolhapur Jaggery
|
Textile
|
Paithani Saree, Solapur Chaddar, Solapur Terry Towel, Karvath Kati Silk Saree
|
Handicraft
|
Kolhapuri Chappal, Puneri Pagadi, Warli Painting, Sawantwadi Ganjifa Cards
|
Manufactured
|
Nashik Valley Wine
|
Food Stuff
|
Kolhapur Jaggery, Waigaon Turmeric, Sangli Turmeric
What is the Most Famous GI Tag of Maharashtra?
The Alphonso Mango which is also called Hapus is the most famous GI Tag from Maharashtra. This mango variety grows in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and nearby coastal districts.
The Paithani Saree is another famous GI Tag holder in Maharashtra. It is handwoven in silk with real zari thread and takes months to make.
The Kolhapuri Chappal is also very popular. These leather sandals are handmade using old tanning methods passed down for generations. They recently gained global attention when a big fashion brand used a similar design without credit. Nashik Grapes have also made Nashik famous.
Content Writer
Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.
Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.