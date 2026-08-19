List of Famous GI Tags of Maharashtra

A GI Tag is a special stamp that is given to products that come from one region. This tag tells buyers that the product is real and made in that exact place and also protects local makers from copies and fake versions sold under the same name.

GI Tags are quite important for Maharashtra as the state is filled with unique food, crafts, textiles and farm produce.

These tags help farmers and artisans get fair value for their hard work and keep old traditions alive. Maharashtra is quite known across India for its mangoes, sarees, grapes and spices and many of these products have earned GI status over the years.

What is a GI Tag?

A Geographical Indication or GI is a label that is given to a product that comes from a certain place and the tag certifies that the product is genuine and made using traditional methods in that specific area.