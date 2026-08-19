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List of Famous GI Tags of Maharashtra

By Nikhil Batra
Last Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 16:35 IST

List of GI Tags of Maharashtra: Check famous agricultural products, handicrafts, textiles and traditional art with their regions.

List of Famous GI Tags of Maharashtra
List of Famous GI Tags of Maharashtra

A GI Tag is a special stamp that is given to products that come from one region. This tag tells buyers that the product is real and made in that exact place and also protects local makers from copies and fake versions sold under the same name.

GI Tags are quite important for Maharashtra as the state is filled with unique food, crafts, textiles and farm produce. 

These tags help farmers and artisans get fair value for their hard work and keep old traditions alive. Maharashtra is quite known across India for its mangoes, sarees, grapes and spices and many of these products have earned GI status over the years. 

What is a GI Tag?

A Geographical Indication or GI is a label that is given to a product that comes from a certain place and the tag certifies that the product is genuine and made using traditional methods in that specific area.

This GI Tag protects local producers from outsiders so that they cannot copy the name and sell fake versions. 

GI Tags in India are given by the Geographical Indications Registry. This division works under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade. 

List of GI Tags of Maharashtra

Here is the complete list of GI Tags in Maharashtra: 


Sl.No

App.No

Product

Registered

Category

State Coverage

164

169

Kolhapuri Chappal

04.05.2009

Handicraft

Maharashtra & Karnataka

167

385

Nagpur Orange

03.08.2012

Agricultural

Maharashtra & Madhya Pradesh

168

239

Warli Painting

06.07.2011

Handicraft

Maharashtra, Gujarat, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu

319

139, 379 & 497

Alphonso

22.09.2008

Agricultural

Maharashtra

320

154

Mahabaleshwar Strawberry

09.02.2009

Agricultural

Maharashtra

321

165

Nashik Grapes

26.03.2009

Agricultural

Maharashtra

322

470

Ajara Ghansal Rice

26.03.2014

Agricultural

Maharashtra

323

471

Waigaon Turmeric

26.03.2014

Agricultural

Maharashtra

324

472

Mangalwedha Jowar

26.03.2014

Agricultural

Maharashtra

325

473

Bhiwapur Chilli

26.03.2014

Agricultural

Maharashtra

326

474

Sindhudurg & Ratnagiri Kokum

26.03.2014

Agricultural

Maharashtra

327

476

Waghya Ghevada

26.03.2014

Agricultural

Maharashtra

328

477

Navapur Tur Dal

26.03.2014

Agricultural

Maharashtra

329

478

Ambemohar Rice

26.03.2014

Agricultural

Maharashtra

330

489

Vengurla Cashew

22.07.2014

Agricultural

Maharashtra

331

490

Sangli Raisins

22.07.2014

Agricultural

Maharashtra

332

491

Lasalgaon Onion

22.07.2014

Agricultural

Maharashtra

333

493

Dahanu Gholvad Chikoo

11.08.2014

Agricultural

Maharashtra

334

494

Beed Custard Apple

26.08.2014

Agricultural

Maharashtra

335

495

Jalna Sweet Orange

26.08.2014

Agricultural

Maharashtra

336

496

Sangli Turmeric

26.08.2014

Agricultural

Maharashtra

337

498

Jalgaon Banana

26.08.2014

Agricultural

Maharashtra

338

499

Marathwada Kesar Mango

30.09.2014

Agricultural

Maharashtra

339

500

Purandar Fig

30.09.2014

Agricultural

Maharashtra

340

501

Jalgaon Bharit Brinjal

30.09.2014

Agricultural

Maharashtra

341

502

Solapur Pomegranate

30.09.2014

Agricultural

Maharashtra

342

685

Alibag White Onion

16.01.2020

Agricultural

Maharashtra

343

688

Bhandara Chinoor Rice

01.05.2020

Agricultural

Maharashtra

344

785

Vasmat Haldi (Turmeric)

20.10.2021

Agricultural

Maharashtra

345

786

Nandurbar Amchur

20.10.2021

Agricultural

Maharashtra

346

787

Nandurbar Mirchi

20.10.2021

Agricultural

Maharashtra

347

825

Panchincholi Tamarind

07.02.2022

Agricultural

Maharashtra

348

826

Borsuri Tur Dal

07.02.2022

Agricultural

Maharashtra

349

827

Kasti Coriander

07.02.2022

Agricultural

Maharashtra

350

899

Badlapur Jamun

24.05.2022

Agricultural

Maharashtra

351

947

Bahadoli Jamun

29.08.2022

Agricultural

Maharashtra

352

953

Dagdi Jowar of Jalna

29.08.2022

Agricultural

Maharashtra

353

1012

Akola Kagzi Lime

26.10.2022

Agricultural

Maharashtra

354

1306

Amravati Pippal

08.07.2024

Agricultural

Maharashtra

355

1307

Amravati Chana

08.07.2024

Agricultural

Maharashtra

356

240

Kolhapur Jaggery

29.07.2011

Food Stuff

Maharashtra

357

950

Kunthalgiri Khawa

29.08.2022

Food Stuff

Maharashtra

358

8

Solapur Chaddar

05.04.2004

Handicraft

Maharashtra

359

9

Solapur Terry Towel

20.05.2004

Handicraft

Maharashtra

360

128

Puneri Pagadi

10.06.2008

Handicraft

Maharashtra

361

150 & 153

Paithani Sarees and Fabrics

05.01.2009 & 09.02.2009

Handicraft

Maharashtra

362

812

Sawantwadi Ganjifa Cards

10.01.2022

Handicraft

Maharashtra

363

390

Karvath Kati Sarees and Fabrics

07.01.2013

Handicraft

Maharashtra

364

791

Miraj Tanpura

08.11.2021

Handicraft

Maharashtra

365

792

Hupari Silver Craft

08.11.2021

Handicraft

Maharashtra

366

793

Miraj Sitar

08.11.2021

Handicraft

Maharashtra

367

806

Sawantwadi Wooden Craft

22.12.2021

Handicraft

Maharashtra

368

949

Pen Ganesh Idol

29.08.2022

Handicraft

Maharashtra

369

952

Kavdi Maal of Tuljapur

29.08.2022

Handicraft

Maharashtra

370

123

Nashik Valley Wine

22.04.2008

Manufactured

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Famous GI Tags by Category

Category

Famous GI Products

Agricultural

Alphonso Mango, Nashik Grapes, Mahabaleshwar Strawberry, Nagpur Orange, Kolhapur Jaggery

Textile

Paithani Saree, Solapur Chaddar, Solapur Terry Towel, Karvath Kati Silk Saree

Handicraft

Kolhapuri Chappal, Puneri Pagadi, Warli Painting, Sawantwadi Ganjifa Cards

Manufactured

Nashik Valley Wine

Food Stuff

Kolhapur Jaggery, Waigaon Turmeric, Sangli Turmeric

What is the Most Famous GI Tag of Maharashtra?

The Alphonso Mango which is also called Hapus is the most famous GI Tag from Maharashtra. This mango variety grows in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and nearby coastal districts.

The Paithani Saree is another famous GI Tag holder in Maharashtra. It is handwoven in silk with real zari thread and takes months to make. 

The Kolhapuri Chappal is also very popular. These leather sandals are handmade using old tanning methods passed down for generations. They recently gained global attention when a big fashion brand used a similar design without credit. Nashik Grapes have also made Nashik famous. 


Nikhil Batra
Nikhil Batra

Content Writer

Nikhil is a dedicated digital journalist and communications professional with more than five years of experience, currently working within the General Knowledge section at Jagran Josh. He has established himself as a subject matter expert in Finance, Economy, History, Technology, and Trending News, consistently delivering accurate, engaging, and easy-to-read content for a wide global audience.

Over the course of his career, Nikhil has developed deep expertise in crafting informative listicles, viral trending stories. His editorial portfolio also spans finance, historical research, and technology reporting, making him a versatile and well-rounded content professional. Every piece he produces reflects a strong balance between factual accuracy and reader engagement.

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First Published: Aug 19, 2026, 16:35 IST

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