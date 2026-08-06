4 Main Ores of Iron: Formula, Properties and Iron Content Compared

There are four main ores of iron that are found in the earth. These four types are: magnetite, hematite, limonite, and siderite. Iron is very essential for various industries; it is used for manufacturing steel, which is the backbone of many industries. Let us look at the 4 main ores of iron and also compare their chemical composition and the percentage of iron present in them in the table below. Ores of Iron: Chemical Composition and Iron Percentage Comparison The following table shows the composition of the 4 main ores of iron: hematite, magnetite, limonite, and siderite. Ore Formula Theoretical Iron (Fe) Content Typical Ore-Grade Iron% Color Magnetite Fe3O4 72.4% 60-70% Black, metallic Hematite Fe2O3 69.9% 60-70% Red to reddish-brown Limonite FeO(OH)·nH2O 60% 40-60% Yellowish-brown Siderite FeCO3 48.2% 30-40% Brown to grey

Magnetite has the highest concentration of iron at about 72.4% while hematite is the second best in terms of iron content with 69.9%. Magnetite and Hematite are oxide ores of Iron, while Limonite is a hydrated iron oxide-hydroxide, and siderite is a carbonate. Siderite contains the lowest iron content among the 4 main ores of iron at 48%. Did You Know Although magnetite has the most iron content among all iron ores, the most mined ore is hematite, because it is easier to extract from ore and is more cost-effective than magnetite. Let us learn more about the four main ores of iron below. 1. Magnetite Source: A_Pobedimskiy/Getty Images Magnetite is the iron ore with the highest iron content at 72.4%, it appears as black octahedral crystals and is strongly magnetic in nature. Although it has the highest iron content of any ore, yet low concentrations of ore are found in deposits, that means more rock needs to be mined in order to get good quality ore