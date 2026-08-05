New Zealand lawmakers have officially passed the English Language Bill on 30th July 2026 and established English as a statutory official language of New Zealand alongside Te Reo Māori and New Zealand Sign Language.

Over 95% of New Zealanders as per the official Stats NZ census data, speak English. Yet the English language previously held only de facto status.

The bill fulfils a key coalition agreement through its approval in Parliament under the advocacy of New Zealand First leader Winston Peters. It will give legal statutory recognition to the most spoken tongue within the country.

Why English is New Official Language of New Zealand?

The new legislation puts English into the country's law books without changing how public services or courts operate every day. Supporters of the move said the change was simple common sense.