New Zealand Passes English Language Bill: What is the Official Language Now?
New Zealand has formally passed legislation granting English official legal status alongside Te Reo Māori and New Zealand Sign Language. Here is everything you need to know about the official language of New Zealand and its constitutional framework.
New Zealand lawmakers have officially passed the English Language Bill on 30th July 2026 and established English as a statutory official language of New Zealand alongside Te Reo Māori and New Zealand Sign Language.
Over 95% of New Zealanders as per the official Stats NZ census data, speak English. Yet the English language previously held only de facto status.
The bill fulfils a key coalition agreement through its approval in Parliament under the advocacy of New Zealand First leader Winston Peters. It will give legal statutory recognition to the most spoken tongue within the country.
Why English is New Official Language of New Zealand?
The new legislation puts English into the country's law books without changing how public services or courts operate every day. Supporters of the move said the change was simple common sense.
Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters said that the bill simply reflects "the linguistic reality of our nation" while delivering on democratic commitments made to voters during a parliament session.
Critics and opposition leaders argued the law was unneeded. They pointed out that English was never at risk of losing its dominant place in everyday life.
Justice ministry advisers also noted that the English language did not face any real threat that required a new law like English Language Bill to protect it.
What are the New Zealand Official Languages in 2026?
New Zealand now has three official languages with this new law. Parliament passed laws in the past to protect minority and indigenous languages first. English did not have a specific law written for it back then.
|S. No.
|New Zealand Official Language
|Year Recognised by Law
|Legal Basis
|Share of Population
|1
|Te Reo Māori
|1987
|Māori Language Act 1987
|About 4.3%
|2
|NZ Sign Language
|2006
|NZ Sign Language Act 2006
|About 0.5%
|3
|English
|2026
|English Language Act 2026
|About 95.3%
Te Reo Māori became an official language of New Zealand in 1987 to help preserve and revive the native language.
New Zealand Sign Language was added in 2006 to support deaf citizens in public life. The new 2026 law completes the legal list by adding English and makes New Zealand a country with most official languages.
How Many Languages are Spoken in New Zealand?
Apart from the three official languages, New Zealand is home to a diverse linguistic population. A 2023 Census from Stats NZ hints that residents speak well over 150 different languages. Some of those primarily spoken languages are-
- Samoan: About 2.2% of the New Zealand population speaks Samoan and make it the most common Pacific language in the country.
- Mandarin and Cantonese: The two languages are spoken by over 3% of residents combined.
- Hindi and Punjabi: Both Hindi and Punjabi are spoken among growing South Asian communities within the country
Other Major Languages spoken in New Zealand are Tagalog, French, Afrikaans, Spanish, and German across major urban centres like Auckland and Wellington.
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