UP Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, How to Apply, & Required Documents

60% subsidy (general category) or up to 90% subsidy (small/marginal/SC/ST) on solar irrigation pumps of 2-10 HP capacity

So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, how to apply, and required documents for the UP Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana 2026.

The UP Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide solar pumps of 2 HP to 10 HP capacity to farmers at heavily subsidised rates

What is the UP Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana 2026?

The UP Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana 2026, launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, is UP’s implementation of PM-KUSUM Component B for providing solar pumps of 2 HP to 10 HP capacity to farmers at heavily subsidised rates.

To claim this scheme, the applicant must apply to register under this scheme. The entire process of this application is available online.

Objective

This scheme usually helps the farmers of Uttar Pradesh to receive the solar pumps for irrigation purposes. The UP government has targeted distributing 10 lakh solar pumps across Uttar Pradesh by making the replacement of diesel pumps and reducing irrigation costs to net zero.

Benefits

The benefits of the UP Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana 2026 are that: