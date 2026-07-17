UP Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana 2026: Objective, Benefits, Eligibility, How to Apply, & Required Documents
Explore the UP Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana 2026 with its objective, benefits, eligibility, required documents, and how to apply.
The UP Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana 2026 is a welfare initiative launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to provide solar pumps of 2 HP to 10 HP capacity to farmers at heavily subsidised rates
So, let’s explore its objective, benefits, eligibility, how to apply, and required documents for the UP Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana 2026.
Quick Overview: UP Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana 2026
|
Aspects
|
Details
|
Scheme Name
|
UP Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana 2026
|
State
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Launched By
|
Government of Uttar Pradesh
|
Launch Year
|
2020
|
Benefit
|
60% subsidy (general category) or up to 90% subsidy (small/marginal/SC/ST) on solar irrigation pumps of 2-10 HP capacity
|
Category
|
Agriculture
|
Last Verified
|
May 26 2026
|
Official Website
What is the UP Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana 2026?
The UP Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana 2026, launched by the Government of Uttar Pradesh, is UP’s implementation of PM-KUSUM Component B for providing solar pumps of 2 HP to 10 HP capacity to farmers at heavily subsidised rates.
To claim this scheme, the applicant must apply to register under this scheme. The entire process of this application is available online.
Objective
This scheme usually helps the farmers of Uttar Pradesh to receive the solar pumps for irrigation purposes. The UP government has targeted distributing 10 lakh solar pumps across Uttar Pradesh by making the replacement of diesel pumps and reducing irrigation costs to net zero.
Benefits
The benefits of the UP Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana 2026 are that:
-
The UP government will provide a 60% subsidy to the general category.
-
Under this scheme, the UP government will also provide up to 90% subsidy (small/marginal/SC/ST) on solar irrigation pumps of 2-10 HP capacity
Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria for this scheme are:
-
The farmer must have agricultural land in Uttar Pradesh
-
Must have valid land records (khasra/khatauni) under UP Revenue records
-
Priority is given to small and marginal farmers' land holdings up to 2 hectares is given upto 90% subsidy
-
SC/ST farmers are also eligible for the 90% subsidy category
-
Farmers do not have a prior connection of an electric pump
-
Permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh
Required Documents
List of the required documents:
-
Khasra/Khatauni (Land records showing the owner of the agricultural land in UP)
-
Small and marginal farmers' certificate
-
Aadhaar Card
-
Bank Passbook
-
UP Domicile Certificate
-
Passport-size photograph
-
Caste Certificate (only for SC/ST)
-
Mobile number linked with Aadhaar card
How to Apply for the UP Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana 2026?
To apply for the UP Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana 2026, applicants must follow these steps:
-
First, visit the official portal of UP Mukhyamantri Solar Pump Yojana 2026 (https://agriculture.up.gov.in/), and go to the ' Solar Pump Registration' section
-
Enter the farmer's Aadhaar card and mobile number, and enter the OTP to log in.
-
Fill out the land records with district, tehsil, village, khasra/khataauni.
-
Select the category of pump (2 HP / 3 HP / 5 HP / 7.5 HP / 10 HP) as per the requirement of the land and crops
-
Select your caste category, and pay your online payment
-
After the payment, you will receive an application number; visit the nearest agricultural department office for the installation setup of pumps.
-
After approval of all the documents, the installation of solar pumps will be approved, and the subsidy will be released by the government.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.