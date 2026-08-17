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Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Areca Nut (Betel Nut) in the World?

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 13:05 IST

India is the world’s largest producer of areca nut (betel nut), leading with about 63% of total global production in 2025-26, as per the DASD's latest report. Explore the latest production data and top states. Also, do you know that areca nut and betel leaf are the same or different?

Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Areca Nut (Betel Nut) in the World?
Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Areca Nut (Betel Nut) in the World?

India is widely known as the Land of Spice, and among the various spices, India is the largest producer of Areca Nut, which is also called Betel Nut or supari, in the world.

As per the PIB, India is the world’s largest producer of areca nuts, accounting for about 63% of total global production.

The latest data from the Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development (DASD), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, shows that the area under arecanut cultivation increased from 10.40 lakh ha in 2024-25 to 11.06 lakh ha in 2025-26.

Latest Areca Nuts (Betel Nut) Data: 2025-26

According to the Second Advance Estimates for 2025-26 released by DASD:

Fact

Latest Government Data

Country

India

World position

1st

Areca nut area in 2025-26

11.06 lakh hectares

Areca nut production in 2025-26

15.29 lakh tonnes

Production in 2024-25

14.91 lakh tonnes

Change in production

Increase

Major producing state

Karnataka

Karnataka's production

About 10 lakh tonnes

People dependent on this farming in India

About 6 million

Market value in India

About ₹58,664 crore

Export value (2023-24)

About ₹400 crore

Note: These are the 2025-26 data of  Second Advance Estimates, so they are not yet final figures. DASD says production increased because of favourable weather and lower incidence of pests and diseases, especially in Karnataka.

Which state is the largest producer of Areca Nuts (Betel Nut) in India?

Karnataka is the largest producer of Areca Nuts (Betel Nut) in India. As per the PIB, Karnataka ranks first, with a production of 10 lakh tonnes from 6.76 lakh hectares, followed by Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and others.

Areca Nut betel nut

Major Areca Nut Producing States in India

Some important areca nut producing states are:

Rank

State

Areca Nut Production

1

Karnataka

About 10 lakh tonnes

2

Kerala

Second largest producer

3

Assam

Major producer

4

Meghalaya

Major producer

5

Mizoram

Major producer

6

West Bengal

Major producer

7

Tamil Nadu

Major producer

Among these, Karnataka is the leading producer.

What is an areca nut?

An areca nut is the seed of the fruit of the oriental palm Areca catechu, which is also known as the betel nut.

It is a hard, brown oval shape, which is about the size of a plum, which is widely used in chewing products, paper and insulating wool production. 

This nut can be eaten raw or it may be used in another way, including boiling in water, roasting, or curing.

The consumption of areca nut is widely consumed in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Taiwan, and numerous islands in the South Pacific.

It is also popular in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Philippines, Laos, and China

Are the Areca Nuts and Betel Leaf the same or different?

Thai is the most confusing part. Are areca nut and betel leaf the same or different?

Let’s understand this,

Areca Nut

Betel Leaf

Also called betel nut or supari

Also called betel leaf or paan leaf

Comes from the areca palm

Comes from the betel vine

Scientific name: Areca catechu

Scientific name: Piper betle

The nut is commonly used with betel leaf

The leaf is commonly used to wrap areca nut

So, areca nut and betel leaf are two different things.

So, India is the largest producer of areca nut (betel nut) in the world. The latest 2025-26 Second Advance Estimates of the Government of India put India's areca nut production at 15.29 lakh tonnes from an area of 11.06 lakh hectares.

Karnataka is the largest areca nut-producing state in India.

So, remember this simple GK fact:

World → India → Largest Areca Nut Producer

India → Karnataka → Largest Areca Nut Producing State

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Aug 17, 2026, 13:05 IST

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