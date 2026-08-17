Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Areca Nut (Betel Nut) in the World?

India is widely known as the Land of Spice, and among the various spices, India is the largest producer of Areca Nut, which is also called Betel Nut or supari, in the world. As per the PIB, India is the world’s largest producer of areca nuts, accounting for about 63% of total global production. The latest data from the Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development (DASD), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, shows that the area under arecanut cultivation increased from 10.40 lakh ha in 2024-25 to 11.06 lakh ha in 2025-26. Latest Areca Nuts (Betel Nut) Data: 2025-26 According to the Second Advance Estimates for 2025-26 released by DASD: Fact Latest Government Data Country India World position 1st Areca nut area in 2025-26 11.06 lakh hectares Areca nut production in 2025-26 15.29 lakh tonnes Production in 2024-25 14.91 lakh tonnes Change in production Increase Major producing state Karnataka Karnataka's production About 10 lakh tonnes People dependent on this farming in India About 6 million Market value in India About ₹58,664 crore Export value (2023-24) About ₹400 crore

Note: These are the 2025-26 data of Second Advance Estimates, so they are not yet final figures. DASD says production increased because of favourable weather and lower incidence of pests and diseases, especially in Karnataka. Which state is the largest producer of Areca Nuts (Betel Nut) in India? Karnataka is the largest producer of Areca Nuts (Betel Nut) in India. As per the PIB, Karnataka ranks first, with a production of 10 lakh tonnes from 6.76 lakh hectares, followed by Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and others. Major Areca Nut Producing States in India Some important areca nut producing states are: Rank State Areca Nut Production 1 Karnataka About 10 lakh tonnes 2 Kerala Second largest producer 3 Assam Major producer 4 Meghalaya Major producer 5 Mizoram Major producer 6 West Bengal Major producer 7 Tamil Nadu Major producer

Among these, Karnataka is the leading producer. What is an areca nut? An areca nut is the seed of the fruit of the oriental palm Areca catechu, which is also known as the betel nut. It is a hard, brown oval shape, which is about the size of a plum, which is widely used in chewing products, paper and insulating wool production. This nut can be eaten raw or it may be used in another way, including boiling in water, roasting, or curing. The consumption of areca nut is widely consumed in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Taiwan, and numerous islands in the South Pacific. It is also popular in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Philippines, Laos, and China Are the Areca Nuts and Betel Leaf the same or different? Thai is the most confusing part. Are areca nut and betel leaf the same or different?