Which is the Third-Highest Rubber Producing State in India?
Assam is India’s third-largest rubber-producing state after Kerala and Tripura. Learn about India’s top rubber-producing states, Assam’s climate, and key rubber production facts.
Rubber is an elastic, flexible and resilient material which is produced from the rubber tree. India is known as a major producer and consumer of natural rubber globally, with cultivation spread over about 9.39 lakh hectares, as per the PIB.
It is used to make tyres, gloves, and many other materials that we use in everyday life.
Recently, Shri M. Vasanthagesan, Executive Director, Rubber Board, who spoke on “The Opportunities and Challenges in the Rubber Sector in the North East Region and the Role of the Rubber Board.”
He also highlighted that rubber cultivation in Assam ranks third in the country in rubber production after Kerala and Tripura.
Let’s explore this article in detail and know more about rubber.
Which is the third-highest rubber-producing state in India?
Assam is the third-highest rubber-producing state in India. As per the PIB, during India’s 12 years of nationwide campaigns, the Department of Commerce organised a press briefing in Guwahati to highlight the key initiatives, achievements, and policy interventions of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
Ms Kapil Chaudhary, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, spoke on the theme “FTAs and New Opportunities with Special Focus on Plantation and Forest Products”.
In that ceremony, Shri M. Vasanthagesan, Executive Director, Rubber Board, remarked that after Kerala and Tripura, Assam ranks in third place in the production of rubber.
Top Rubber-Producing States in India
Here is a simple table to show the top rubber-producing states of India.
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Rank
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State
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Key Fact
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1
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Kerala
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India's largest rubber producer
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2
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Tripura
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Second-largest producer, strong in Northeast India
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3
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Assam
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Third-highest producer, growing fast
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4
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Karnataka
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Major rubber-producing state
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5
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Tamil Nadu
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Major producer, especially in Kanyakumari
Why Does This State Produce So Much Rubber?
Due to the warm and humid climate and good rainfall condition in Assam, which requires for the rubber plant is grow, these climatic conditions are more favourable for growing rubber tress.
In Assam, there are many part of the land are suitable for rubber farming, and there are many large areas for plantation land are available.
Many farmers in Upper Assam have taken up rubber cultivation as their main source of income. The Rubber Board and the government have also helped farmers with training and support, which has helped rubber farming grow fast in the state.
Rubber Production in India
Rubber in India is mostly grown in southern states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu, and in northeastern states like Tripura and Assam.
Kerala remains the biggest name in India's rubber story, but the northeastern states are catching up quickly.
Natural rubber from these states is used to make tyres, footwear, gloves and many industrial products that we use in daily life.
Key Facts About Rubber Production
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Natural rubber comes from the latex of the rubber tree.
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Kerala is the largest rubber-producing state in India.
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Assam is the third-highest rubber-producing state in India.
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Major rubber-growing regions include Kerala, Tripura, Assam, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
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Natural rubber is mainly used to make tyres, footwear, gloves and industrial goods.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.