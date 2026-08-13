Rubber is an elastic, flexible and resilient material which is produced from the rubber tree. India is known as a major producer and consumer of natural rubber globally, with cultivation spread over about 9.39 lakh hectares, as per the PIB.

It is used to make tyres, gloves, and many other materials that we use in everyday life.

Recently, Shri M. Vasanthagesan, Executive Director, Rubber Board, who spoke on “The Opportunities and Challenges in the Rubber Sector in the North East Region and the Role of the Rubber Board.”

He also highlighted that rubber cultivation in Assam ranks third in the country in rubber production after Kerala and Tripura.

Let’s explore this article in detail and know more about rubber.

Which is the third-highest rubber-producing state in India?

Assam is the third-highest rubber-producing state in India. As per the PIB, during India’s 12 years of nationwide campaigns, the Department of Commerce organised a press briefing in Guwahati to highlight the key initiatives, achievements, and policy interventions of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.