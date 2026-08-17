Chhattisgarh is a highly forested and mineral-rich state situated in the central part of India. Raipur is its capital city. It is bordered by seven adjoining states, namely Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Chhattisgarh covers a total geographical area of 135,192 sq km. There are 5 major river basins and a number of small rivers running through its central plains and tribal hills. But have you ever thought about which one among these rivers is the real lifeline of Chhattisgarh? In this article, we will explore the answer and uncover some really fascinating facts about it. Which River Is Known As The Lifeline Of Chhattisgarh? Source: Britannica The Mahanadi River is called the lifeline of Chhattisgarh. This is the longest and most significant river that flows through the heart of the state. It is called the lifeline since more than 50 percent of the land basin of the state is sustained by this river.

It irrigates a large number of rice farms and provides freshwater drinking facilities for millions of households daily. It would have been impossible for the state to acquire the tagline of the "Rice Bowl of India" without the Mahanadi River. Where Does the Mahanadi River Start? The Mahanadi River starts from the high hills of the Sihawa range near the town of Nagri in the Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh. The river originates at a height of around 457 m above sea level in a tiny water body surrounded by thick forest. Where Does It Flow and End? The river first starts from Dhamtari and moves northwards in the central plains of Chhattisgarh. Some of the prominent regions through which the river passes include Kanker, Dhamtari, Raipur, Durg, Janjgir-Champa, and Raigarh. Of the total length of 851 km of its path, it covers 357 km in Chhattisgarh before moving to the neighbouring state of Odisha. Ultimately, the river cuts across the Eastern Ghats and discharges itself into the Bay of Bengal near False Point in Odisha.

What Are Its Major Tributaries? The Mahanadi River receives large volumes of water from various tributary rivers within Chhattisgarh: Left Bank Tributaries: Seonath (Shivnath), Hasdeo, Mand, and Ib. Of all the tributaries of Mahanadi, Seonath is the longest and extends for a distance of 383 km and joins Mahanadi at Shivrinarayan.

Right Bank Tributaries: Pairi, Sondur, and Jonk. The basin of the Mahanadi River encompasses a land area of 73,214 sq. km within Chhattisgarh only. This is almost 54 percent of the total geographical area of Chhattisgarh How Does the River Support Chhattisgarh? Agriculture: The river and its tributaries supply water to around 76 irrigation schemes in the state, 22 of which are major schemes, such as Gangrel Dam (Pandit Ravishankar Shukla Sagar Dam), which was constructed in 1979. The river irrigates nearly 1.7 million hectares of agricultural land that can be used for cultivating rice, maize, and pulses.

Industry: Chhattisgarh largely depends on coal-based thermal plants, iron ore mines, and steel mills. The basin of the Mahanadi River supplies millions of cubic meters of water to run the power stations in Korba, Raipur, and Bhilai.

Municipal Supply of Drinking Water: Large cities such as Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, and Janjgir use water from the river system as their source of drinking water.

Flora and Fauna Found in the River Basin The Mahanadi River Basin in Chhattisgarh flows through tropical dry deciduous forest regions.

Flora: Valuable timber trees such as Sal (Shorea robusta), Teak, Mahua, Bamboo, Saja, and Tendu trees dominate the region.

Fauna: The forest and river banks are inhabited by wild animals such as Bengal Tigers, Indian Leopards, Sloth Bears, Sambar Deer, Indian Bison (State animal of Chhattisgarh), and Barking Deer. Fish species such as Rohu, Katla, and Mahseer, and freshwater turtles and marsh crocodiles (muggers) thrive in the waters of the river. 5 Short Facts About the Mahanadi River “Mahanadi” is a Sanskrit name and means “The Great River”. The well-known Hirakud Dam, which was built across the Mahanadi in 1957, was one of the first multipurpose river development works in India post-independence. The city of Rajim, situated on the banks of the Mahanadi, where it joins the Pairi and Sondur rivers, is known as the “Prayag of Chhattisgarh”, where thousands take a spiritual bath. The Mahanadi is mentioned by several names, including Nilotpala and Chitrotpala, in ancient historical literature. The upper basin of the Mahanadi has a distinct saucer-shaped formation that retains rainwater, making the soil very fertile for growing paddy.