Personality of the Day: Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela was a global symbol of courage and justice. Nelson Mandela was best known for his lifelong fight against apartheid and his role is quite inspiring when he led South Africa toward democracy. He is remembered not only for his political achievements but also for his message of forgiveness, unity, and human dignity. Here is a detailed overview of his life, his major contributions, and his personal journey that shaped him into one of the most respected figures in modern history.

Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela was born 18 July 1918. He is famously known as a South African lawyer, anti-apartheid activist, political prisoner, and the country’s first Black president. Nelson Mandela continued to become a global symbol of resistance to racial oppression and segregation. He became a leading voice for reconciliation and human rights. Nelson spent around 27 years in prison due to his political views and activities. When he was released, Nelson continued the negotiations and ended apartheid, bringing majority rule to South Africa.

Why is Nelson Mandela Famous? His Major Contributions? Here are some of the inspiring works initiated by Nelson Mandela: Leading the Struggle Against Apartheid Mandela was a central figure in the African National Congress (ANC) and helped organise campaigns against the system of apartheid which was the legal racial segregation enforced in South Africa from 1948. He moved from nonviolent protest to supporting armed resistance when other avenues were closed, and this leadership made him one of the best-known faces of the anti-apartheid movement.

Britannica mentions: “His negotiations in the early 1990s with South African Pres. F.W. de Klerk helped end the country’s apartheid system of racial segregation and ushered in a peaceful transition to majority rule. Mandela and de Klerk were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace in 1993 for their efforts.”

Mandela was imprisoned for 27 years. This made him a powerful symbol internationally. His long incarceration drew worldwide attention and pressure on the South African government to change its policies. During and after imprisonment his moral standing helped him negotiate with political opponents. The Google Arts and Culture website mentions: “During the 1950s and early 1960s Nelson Mandela frequently found himself in police station cells, court holding cells and prison cells for short periods of time, as his political work made him a target for the apartheid regime. After the banning of the African National Congress in 1960, he went underground in 1961 and became the leader of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK), the armed wing of the Congress. In 1962 he was captured, and sentenced to five years in prison for leaving the country illegally and inciting a strike. In 1963 he joined other MK leaders in the Rivonia Trial, at the end of which he was sentenced to life for sabotage. He was finally released from prison in 1990 after over 27 years of unbroken incarceration. Eighteen of those years were spent on Robben Island.”

Negotiating a Peaceful Transition

Mandela was released in 1990 and then he continued to work with Mandela and worked with white leaders, including President F. W. de Klerk, to dismantle apartheid and create a new democratic constitution. Their cooperative work reduced the risk of civil war and led to South Africa’s first multiracial elections in 1994. Mandela’s willingness to negotiate and compromise was central to a mostly peaceful transition. Britannica states: “On February 11, 1990, the South African government under President de Klerk released Mandela from prison. Shortly after his release, Mandela was chosen deputy president of the ANC; he became president of the party in July 1991. Mandela led the ANC in negotiations with de Klerk to end apartheid and bring about a peaceful transition to nonracial democracy in South Africa.”

Nelson Mandela: Life, Career, and Family Here is a detailed overview about Nelson Mandela's early life. Early life and Education

Nelson Mandela was born in the small village of Mvezo in the Eastern Cape. He came from the Thembu royal family but grew up in modest circumstances. He studied at the University of Fort Hare and later at the University of Witwatersrand to study LLB. However, he quit from the university and later in 1989 when he was in the last months of imprisonment, he gained an LLB degree through Uthe niversity of South Africa. Nelson Mandela Organisation mentions: “Rolihlahla Mandela was born into the Madiba clan in the village of Mvezo, in the Eastern Cape, on 18 July 1918. His mother was Nonqaphi Nosekeni and his father was Nkosi Mphakanyiswa Gadla Mandela, principal counsellor to the Acting King of the Thembu people, Jongintaba Dalindyebo. In 1930, when he was 12 years old, his father died and the young Rolihlahla became a ward of Jongintaba at the Great Place in Mqhekezweni. Hearing the elders’ stories of his ancestors’ valour during the wars of resistance, he dreamed also of making his own contribution to the freedom struggle of his people.”

Political Activism and Arrests Mandela joined the ANC in the 1940s and helped found its Youth League. As apartheid hardened, he became increasingly involved in campaigns of civil disobedience and later in plans for armed resistance through the ANC’s military wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe. He was arrested several times; the Rivonia Trial (1963–64) led to his life sentence for sabotage and other charges. The Nelson Mandela Organisation states: “Mandela, while increasingly politically involved from 1942, only joined the African National Congress in 1944 when he helped to form the ANC Youth League (ANCYL).” READ| Personality of the Day: Narendra Damodardas Modi

Imprisonment Mandela was imprisoned from 1962, then transferred to Robben Island in 1964, where he lived under harsh conditions. Over the decades, and global campaigns by activists, governments, and cultural figures, there was a high pressure built for his release. His dignity and restraint in prison widened his influence beyond South Africa.

Family and Personal Life Mandela married several times; his best-known marriage was to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (1958–1996), who was also a fellow activist, and he became a father to two daughters. After their separation he married Graça Machel in 1998. His family life was public and often difficult because of the strains of activism and imprisonment. Quotes By Nelson Mandela Below are five widely-cited Mandela quotes that capture his thinking on freedom, education, courage and forgiveness. Source: Britannica

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

“When a man is denied the right to live the life he believes in, he has no choice but to become an outlaw.”

“A good head and good heart are always a formidable combination. But when you add to that a literate tongue or pen, then you have something very special.”

“It always seems impossible until it's done.”

“For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.”