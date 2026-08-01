Former Cricketer to Commonwealth Champion! Rumesh Pathirage Wins Javelin Gold for Sri Lanka

Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage has made history at the Commonwealth Games 2026. He is a 23 year old athlete hailing from Sri Lanka and won the gold medal in men's javelin throw. He threw the javelin 89.75 metres. This is the first gold medal for Sri Lanka at the Commonwealth Games in athletics. It is also the country’s first gold medal since 2006. The best part of this story is that Pathirage used to be a fast bowler in cricket. He later left cricket and switched to javelin throw. In the final match at the Commonwealth Games 2026, he defeated Neeraj Chopra for the gold medal. This article mentions about his cricket days, how he moved to athletics, his winning throw, career and why this win is so special for Sri Lanka. Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage’s Medal At a Glance Rumesh lifted the gold medal while the silver was lifted by Neeraj Chopra and bronze by Yash Vir Singh. Here is quick overview:

Particular Details Event Men's Javelin Throw, Commonwealth Games 2026 Venue Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Date 31 July 2026 Winning Throw 89.75 metres (2nd attempt) Medal Gold Country Sri Lanka Final Results: Men's Javelin Throw Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan could not win a medal this time. He finished 9th with a best throw of 77.41 metres. 1 (Gold) Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage Sri Lanka 89.75 m 2 (Silver) Neeraj Chopra India 85.83 m 3 (Bronze) Yashvir Singh India 85.41 m 4 Anderson Peters Grenada 83.88 m 5 Douw Smit South Africa 82.88 m Who is Rumesh Pathirage? Know His Journey From Cricket to Athletics Rumesh was born on 21 March 2003. His hometown is Kalutara in Sri Lanka and he studied at St Peter's College in Colombo. Rumesh’s father used to play discus and shot put and because of him, Rumesh also got interested in sports.

In his younger days he played cricket and was a fast bowler. As a teenager, he could bowl at a speed of almost 134 kilometres per hour. In 2017, he was guided by his father to try discus first. After that, he started javelin throwing at St Peter's College. Today he is also working with the Sri Lanka Air Force. He was a good bowler but javelin was not easy for him. In 2022, he came 7th at the World U20 Championships with a throw of only 69.98 metres. He later on moved to Australia and trained under coaches Mike and Kelsey Barber at the Queensland Institute of Sport and that is how his game improved. It was 2024 when he won the Asian Throwing Championships followed by setting a new Sri Lankan national record of 86.50 metres in India in August 2025. In 2026, he became the best javelin thrower of the season across the world. He threw 92.62 metres at the Rome Diamond League. Moreover he also won at the Doha Diamond League and the Ostrava Golden Spike.

Rumesh Pathirage's Throw by Throw Performance at Commonwealth Games 2026 Here is an overview of his throw by throw performance: Attempt Result 1 Foul 2 89.75 m (winning throw) 3 Foul 4 Foul 5 Foul 6 Gold already won Rumesh vs Neeraj Chopra: The Battle for Gold Medal At Commonwealth Games 2026 Both the players competed hard to earn that gold medal. Here is a brief comparison of the two: Category Rumesh Pathirage Neeraj Chopra Best Throw 89.75 m 85.83 m Rank Gold Silver Personal Best 92.62 m (Rome Diamond League, 2026) 90.23 m Season Best 2026 92.62 m 85.83 m Why is His Gold Medal Win Historic? This is one of the biggest moments in Sri Lanka's sports history. The nation had not won any Commonwealth Games gold since 2006. Moreover, Sri Lanka had never won a gold in athletics at the Commonwealth Games before this.