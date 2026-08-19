Why This District in MP Has No Highway Access to Its Own Capital

In the Madhya Pradesh road map today you will see wide multi-lane highways and expressways linking most major cities. But there is one district in MP with no highway access to its own capital city Bopal even in 2026.

The district in question is Sheopur. The Sheopur district is situated in the northern region of the state and has a rare distinction of being one of those district headquarter areas which do not have a direct National Highway link to Bhopal.

If you happen to travel with a local driver in Sheopur he will surely inform you about the long tiring ride you'll have to make through various state roads which become rugged during monsoons to reach Bhopal.

This MP district highway access gap makes simple trips difficult for everyone equally be it a family traveling for medical care or a farmer trying to send produce to bigger markets.