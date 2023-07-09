  1. Home
AIIMS NExT Mock Test 2023 Registration To End Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

AIIMS NExt 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi will close the registrations for AIIMS Mock NExT tomorrow: July 10, 2023. Candidates who have not registered yet can fill out the registration form at next.aiimsexams.ac.in. Check details here

Updated: Jul 9, 2023 15:11 IST
AIIMS NExt Mock Test 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi (AIIMS) will close the registration process for AIIMS Mock NExT tomorrow: July 10, 2023. Candidates who are interested in applying for the mock test and have not registered yet for the mock test of National Exit Test (NExT) can fill out the registration form through the official website: next.aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to submit the registration form is July 10, 2023, till 5 pm. The examination authority will conduct the AIIMS NExt Mock test on July 28, 2023. Medical aspirants who are in the final year of MBBS courses in medical colleges/institutes in India are eligible to appear for AIIMS Mock NExt examination. 

AIIMS Mock NExt 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

AIIMS Mock NExt 2023 Fees

To register for the NExt mock test 2023, candidates need to make the payment of a prescribed fee in online mode. They can check the fee details in the table below:

Category

Amount

General /OBC Candidates

Rs 2,000

SC/ST/EWS applicant

Rs 1,000

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities

NIL (Exempted from payment of exam fees)

How to apply for AIIMS Mock NExT 2023 online?

Candidates who are yet to apply for the AIIMS NExt mock test 2023 can follow the steps given below to complete the registrations. 

Step 1: Visit the official site of AIIMS: next.aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the AIIMS Mock NExT 2023 direct registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details to register 

Step 4: Login using the newly generated details and fill out the application form

Step 5: Now, make the payment of online application fees and click on the submit button

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and print a hard copy of it for future use

