National Teacher Award 2023 Registration Starts, Apply Till July 30

National Teacher Awards 2023: MoE has commenced the application process for the National Teacher Awards 2023 for teachers, trainers of ITI, Polytechnic, NSTI, PMKVY, and HEIs. Applicants who are interested in applying can nominate themselves at nat.aicte-india.org or awards.gov.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 9, 2023 13:35 IST
National Teacher Awards 2023: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has invited applications for the National Teacher Awards 2023 for teachers, trainers of ITI, Polytechnic, NSTI, PMKVY, and Higher education institutions. Applicants who are interested in applying for the NTA Awards can nominate themselves by filling out the registration form through the official portal: nat.aicte-india.org or awards.gov.in.

As per the details provided on the website, the last date to submit the nominations for the awards is July 30, 2023. It is advisable for the teachers to complete the registrations before the final deadline, as no further extensions will be provided by the authorities. They can click on the direct link provided below to complete the registrations. 

National Teacher Awards 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the official Tweet below:

NTA Awards 2023 Categories

As per the recent updates, the award has been divided into two categories i.e. category 1 for teachers of ITIs and polytechnic institutes, and category 2 for teachers of higher education institutions (HEIs). Check the categories below:

S.No.

Categories

1

Vocational Training (ITI/Polytechnic/NSTI/PMKVY Institutions) & Entrepreneurship Development 

2

Higher Education Institutions

Check the guidelines pdf file here 

How to register for National Teacher Awards 2023 online?

Interested applicants can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to register for the National Teacher Awards 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official websites: nat.aicte-india.org or awards.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out all the details required and click on the submit button

Step 4: Download the registration form and print a hardcopy for future use

Also Read: MAH CET 5 year LLB Revised Final Merit List 2023 Out, Get Round 1 PDF Links Here

